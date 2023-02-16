So Help Me Todd’s Main Cast & Character Guide (Where You Know Them From)

Todd is the son of strong-willed attorney Margaret in the hit series So Help Me Todd. The black sheep of the family, Todd is directionally challenged, but his mother is not. She convinces him to work as the in-house private investigator for her law firm, and their very different personalities cause conflict.
Todd’s desire to bend the rules to get what he needs is directly at odds with his mother’s strict adherence to the law. The So Help Me Todd cast works together to create a dramatic series that makes it must-watch television. Here’s who plays each part and where you know the cast of So Help Me Todd from.
Skylar Astin as Todd
Skylar Astin plays Todd, the title character in So Help Me Todd. Todd is Margaret’s youngest, who works as a private detective. Despite their closeness, Todd is the antithesis of his mother.
Astin began his career in entertainment in 2006 in the Off-Broadway and Broadway production of Spring Awakening. However, his role as Jesse Swanson in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect turned him into a household name. In addition to being part of the cast for films such as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Astin also has a recurring role in the television series Grey’s Anatomy as Todd Eames.
Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret
Margaret is a defense attorney who went into her line of work following the death of her husband. She’s a rule follower through and through, and she is quick to run interference in her children’s lives.
Marcia Gay Harden is an award-winning actress and has been in the entertainment industry since 1979. Harden brought home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2000 film Pollock. She won her first Tony in 2009 for her role in God of Carnage. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1993 when she made her Broadway debut in Angels in America. Harden’s career spans decades, earning her two Oscar nominations, three Emmy nominations, two Screen Actors Guild nominations, and two Tony nominations.
Madeline Wise as Allison
Allison is Todd’s older sister, and she’s also an emergency room doctor. Allison is the middle child, and she’s the one most like her mother. She’s a classic over-achiever living her mother’s dreams for Allison’s life, but the pressure is mounting for her and could be too much.
Madeline Wise is well-known for her roles in television shows such as Star Trek: Picard and Single Drunk Female. Wise appeared in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2021. She got her start as a stage actor, and she is a founder of The New Saloon Theater Collective.
Tristen J. Winger as Lyle
Lyle is the other investigator at Margaret’s law firm, and as such he is Todd’s new co-worker. Lyle is a lot more like Margaret than her own son. Lyle doesn’t particularly care for Todd, and he throws subtle shade at the nepotism involved in Todd’s hiring.
Tristen J. Winger was Thug Yoda in all five seasons of the HBO show Insecure. He appeared in ten episodes of 50 Central in 2017. Winger was also Baby Voice Darius on the show The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl from 2011 until 2013.
Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey
Francey’s job is an important one. She’s Margaret’s executive assistant, but Francey is also considered a long-time family friend. Francey knows the ins and outs of almost every aspect of this family.
Rosa Arredondo began her career as a dancer. She toured with dance companies in the United States and Europe before landing in America to pursue a career in acting. Arredondo’s long list of television credits includes appearances in shows such as Law & Order, Roswell, New Mexico, Blue Bloods, and dozens more.
Inga Schlingmann as Susan
Susan works at Margaret’s prestigious law firm as a junior partner. Susan’s goal is to work her way up the corporate ladder, but she has a complicated relationship with Todd. Todd and Susan were in a relationship, but Susan is now engaged to another man.
Inga Schlingmann’s career includes a role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but acting was not her first career choice. Schlingmann was a doula and a lactation aide before she left the healthcare field. She was employed by LinkedIn as a senior account director when she was cast as Susan in So Help Me Todd.
