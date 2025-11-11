Smartphones Can Make Your Halloween Costumes Creepy As Hell

by

Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer and an ingenious costume designer, has created a brilliant line of Halloween costumes that perfectly combine classic terrifying costumes with modern smartphone technology. A free app on your phone will bring his costumes to life (or undeath, I guess, in the zombie’s case?).

After going viral a few years ago with a costume that used two iPads to make it look like a hole had been blasted through his stomach, Rober has created a line of terrifying t-shirts and monstrous masks that have special smartphone pockets. His free app (which can also be used with home-made costumes) lets you turn your phone’s screen into an element of your costume, like shifty eyes or disgusting maggots.

More info: morphsuits.com | Google Play | iTunes App Store (h/t: gizmodo)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
