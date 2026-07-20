38 Times Designers Understood The Assignment And Created Something Actually Useful (New Pics)

How often do you think about design? We tend to notice it the most when it elicits a strong reaction. For example, if you absolutely hate the way the building across the street from your apartment looks, you might curse the designer every day. Or if you love the way the park in your neighborhood is laid out, you might praise the designer at every chance you get.
Unfortunately, it’s quite rare to encounter a brilliant or inspiring design. So when you do, you have to appreciate it! We took a trip to the Good Design subreddit and compiled a list of their most satisfying posts below. From innovative design choices to practical yet beautiful pieces, these photos might regulate your nervous system. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel at peace!
#1 1000% Better Than A Hole In Your Door!
I wish you could do this to pre-existing doors.
Image source: FunSushi-638
#2 Bed Sheet Has “Long Side” And “Short Side” Labels
Image source: tyw7
#3 I Love How Practical This Is!
It is so cute and I feel like it would be fairly simple to make too. Good diy gift idea.
Image source: FunSushi-638
#4 In Norway You Get A Small Amount Of Money For Recycling Bottles/Cans
They’re often collected by poor people, homeless etc. I made “bottle parking” (pant parkering), a simple way to leave bottles so people don’t have to search through the trash to collect them.
Image source: 1Jakey
#5 Light Switches That Indicate What They Switch On
Image source: FunSushi-638
#6 Stairwell From 1963 Has Zero Corners For Dirt To Accumulate!
This is a stairwell from the Physics building at Missouri University of Science and Technology. I was there yesterday and found myself really impressed with the thought put into the design of these stairs and the railing. These steps would be a breeze to sweep and mop as there is not one corner to be had!
Image source: FunSushi-638
#7 Smart Exist Sign Placement
One of the hotel we stayed at recently when we were on vacation in Connecticut had exit signs both higher up on wall like you normally see, as well as down low. Makes sense when you think about since in the event of a fire, you might need to crawl out if there is a lot of smoke. Also has the benefit of being closer to eye level for kids, even when there isn’t an emergency. Picture is from second floor where we were staying, but they even had the high and low signs on the first floor (and I assume the other floors above where we were too).
Image source: Mandela_Effect_2016
#8 Love The Design For The Spine Of These Books
Image source: Remi_Fruitella
#9 This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In Serbia
Image source: KenDrakebot
#10 The Ridges On This Thermometer You Can Rest Your Teeth Between Making It Easy To Hold Steady In Your Mouth
Image source: OlleyatPurdue
#11 Love That
Movie, ‘My Neighbour Totoro.’
Image source: laffxinchpoal
#12 My Fan Remote Has Glow In The Dark Buttons
Image source: sebafudi
#13 Penn Station Has A Train Schedule Screen In Every Shop So That You Don’t Miss Your Train Or Have To Check Your Phone Every Minute
Image source: Smart_Safe2952
#14 Sign On Bus Counting Down To Departure
Image source: tyw7
#15 Design That Puts People, Animals And Nature First
Image source: GlitteringHotel8383
#16 Packaging Genius!
It’s just a normal shower loofah, but imagine the joy when buying it in this packaging.
Image source: FunSushi-638
#17 Raised Cutting Board
Image source: [deleted]
#18 A Wall Of Plants To Cover A Big & Ugly Airconditioning Unit (Canada)
Image source: sparki_black
#19 Cat Ladders, Amersfoort And Soon Amsterdam, Netherlands
There are lots of canals in the Netherlands, many with smooth sides. Cats (and other animals) are at high risk of drowning in such an environment, and residents of Amersfoort have installed a few hundred cat stairs or “kattentrappen”. Now Amsterdam has decided to do the same thing.
Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES
#20 A Teeter-Totter Cooperation Bench In Einbeck, Germany By Martin Binder
Difficult, but not impossible, to enjoy without cooperating and socializing with others. Pretty sure the guy all in white is the artist.
Located at the Garten der Generationen, in the Stiftsgarten in Einbeck.
Image source: PM_ME_COOKIERECIPES
#21 Among The GA People In Ghana , The Coffins Are Designed To Reflect The Deceased Person’s Career,personality Or Something He Loved Dearly
Image source: AccomplishedWatch834
#22 Bottom Of Swiss Bottle Is The Montain Where The Walter Comes From
Image source: Eating_a_guitare
#23 Trail Map On The Ski Lift So You Can Plan Out Your Course Before Getting Off. And You Dont Have To Worry About Dropping A Paper Map Or Your Phone
Image source: Miguelaa04
#24 The USB And Aux Port In My Moms Car Glows At Night So You Can Plug Them In Without Much Hassle
Image source: Diaz_Cora4356
#25 Fixing Litter From ID Stickers
My hospital requires all visitors to wear adhesive ID stickers. Predictably, every surface in the visitor parking garages had discarded stickers stuck all over. The hospital now puts up these “attractive” posters at the exits, as targets. The one in the first photo is new–there are NO stickers on it. The second photo is one that’s been up for a day or two.
Image source: SeniorScientist-2679
#26 Some Busses In Bristol Shows The Temperature And Time
Image source: tyw7
#27 The Famous Spiral Stairs
Image source: selfawarefeline
#28 This Bottle Cap Can Be Used To Cut The Seal
Image source: hiima0440
#29 Every Country Stressing About Homeless People, Meanwhile Poland With Double Side Benches:
Image source: nerdquadrat
#30 Urban Alcove In Hamburg
Public bench that invites for gathering, shields people from traffic and is habitat of a number of plants.
Located in Hamburg Altona, Germany
Image source: Joxaha
#31 This Google Meet Interaction Caught My Eye
I like how this prompt interrupts just enough to demand attention without being annoying.
It’s a strong example of using contrast and timing instead of color or animation to communicate urgency.
Image source: Subject_Fee_2071
#32 I Built A Foot-Controlled Mouse, Is It A Good Design?
Hey everyone,
After years of working on a computer, I started getting serious hand pain. One day I thought, why not try moving the cursor with my foot instead?
So I started building a foot-controlled mouse. The first version was really rough, but after a few 3D prints and tweaks, it actually feels pretty natural and precise.
Designing it was quite tricky, getting the tilt angle, feedback, and comfort right took way more trial and error than I expected.
Curious what you think from a design point of view. Anything you’d do differently or explore further? And do you feel it could be useful?
Image source: Pippopollone
#33 At Restroom Somewhere In Japan
Image source: Top-Word-1234
#34 This “Cracks Open” Building In Denver
Image source: Specialist-Boot58
#35 The Ski Map Of Sölden Shows The Width Of Slopes For Easier Navigation
Image source: Blockster_cz
#36 Logitech Software Installer Has A Different Shade Of “Corpo Color” So It Doesn’t Blend Into The Download Website In The Background
Image source: szanda
#37 What Men Need
Image source: StrangeShip7908
#38 A Coffee-Table That Transforms Into A Bowling Lane
Image source: Effective_Pumpkin_
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