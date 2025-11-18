Kelly Osbourne Issues Warning After Boyfriend, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, “Set Himself On Fire”

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson was rushed to the hospital after a bonfire mishap on his farm, leaving him with severe burns on his face and arms.
The 47-year-old turntablist, known for his wild performances, had a close call when the unexpected explosion sent flames his way last week.
Kelly Osbourne, his 39-year-old girlfriend and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, also shared a warning message to fans saying her boyfriend “literally set himself on fire.”
Despite the gravity of his injuries, he reassured fans from his hospital bed that he was on the mend and fully intended to be back on stage soon.
“Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face,” he said as he filmed himself from the hospital. “I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.”
“I’m going to be all right you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” he added.
Despite the severity of his injuries, the 47-year-old rocker said he was “going to be OK” and would join his band for their upcoming performance at the Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma
Slipknot, the heavy metal juggernauts, are slated to play at the Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma next weekend. The band released a statement following Sid’s accident and said he is expected to join them for their much-anticipated performance.
“Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon,” the band said in a statement shared on Instagram.
Kelly, who began dating her rocker boyfriend in 2022 and shares a child with him, issued a warning to fans after he was admitted to the hospital with severe burns.
“Good morning, everyone. I just want to take a second to say thank you to everyone for sending well wishes and prayers to Sid, he’s doing so much better. In fact, we are on the way to go pick him up from the hospital right now,” she said.
“He’s still in a lot of pain, but he’s doing so, so, so much better,” she added.
Sid’s girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, was captured redressing him after he came back home from the hospital
As she warned her audience not to mess “with burn piles,” she said, “He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything.”
In his latest post, Sid shared a clip of Kelly “redressing” his burns with the caption, “@kellyosbourne having the Florence Nightingale effect on me.”
