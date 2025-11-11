“Fancy Fence” Gate That Disappears Into Ground

This may look like a pretty normal fence at first, but there’s a twist… It opens by retracting the gate into the ground, making it disappear completely!
Titled ‘Fancy Fence’, the system was created to provide people with privacy and safety, while looking simple and elegant at the same time. What we love most is that the gate opens and closes really quickly, the installation of a complete fence takes, surprisingly, less than 24 hours, and, well, it makes your house feel like a true secret base!
More info: Fancy Fence | Facebook
