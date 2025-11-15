I Left My Job To Be A Full-Time Illustrator, Here Are 30 Cute Moments I Created With Watercolor And Ink

I’ve been drawing for the majority of my life, but a few months ago I left my job to be a full-time freelance illustrator.
In between working on projects, I love making some personal illustrations and experimenting to develop my skills. I started to avoid illustrating just sole characters, and instead, I try to create whole situations, background, and environments.
These are some of my works, you can see more of what I do on my Instagram. I am trying to grow my social media and connect with more artistic communities out there.
I hope you enjoy my illustrations!
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us