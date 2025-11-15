Artist Creates Anatomically Correct Skulls Of Popular Cartoon Characters (14 Pics)

Most of us grew up watching cartoons and, in our minds, they are still timeless and never-ending. It’s hard to imagine any of our beloved animated characters actually dying, but what if they did?

Artist Filip Hodas has taken this idea into consideration and made some realistic illustrations showing what anatomically correct skulls of popular characters would look like. Keeping the iconic attributes like hats or glasses and adding “scientific names” of the characters, Filip welcomes us to a virtual museum.

Some of these illustrations have been published on Bored Panda before, and now it’s time to witness the updated collection in the images below.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | Facebook | twitter.com

#1 Homo Trollius

Image source: hoodass

#2 Canis Goofus

Image source: hoodass

#3 Homo Popoculis

Image source: hoodass

#4 Homunculus Maggus

Image source: hoodass

#5 Canaria Tweetea

Image source: hoodass

#6 Homo Automatum

Image source: hoodass

#7 Spongia Bobæ

Image source: hoodass

#8 Anas Scroogius

Image source: hoodass

#9 Mus Minnius

Image source: hoodass

#10 Homo Arnus

Image source: hoodass

#11 Homunculus Cæruleum

Image source: hoodass

#12 Ursus Yogus

Image source: hoodass

#13 Homo Iratus

Image source: hoodass

#14 Homo Ridens

Image source: hoodass

