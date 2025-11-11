Turn Eggs Into Skulls For Halloween Breakfast With This Fun Mold

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to guiltlessly chomp down on obscene amounts of candy and treats, but there’s no reason your breakfast can’t be both creepy and healthy. Thinkgeek.com, for example, is selling a cute mold that will turn your boiled eggs into soft and nutritious skulls.
If fried eggs are more your thing, Fredandfriends.com has an egg corral that will turn your fried eggs into a skull-shaped omelette!
Available on: Amazon (Boiled egg mold) | Amazon (Fried egg mold) (via)
Egg-A-Matic Skull Shaped Boiled Egg Mold
Available on Amazon
Skull-shaped fried egg corral:
Available on Amazon
