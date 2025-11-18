Man Fumes After Sisters Who Ruined His Childhood Ask For Help, Saying He’s “Family Or Whatever”

It’s a love-hate bond that we sometimes share with our siblings, isn’t it? Of course, we love to trouble them but hate being troubled by them. After all, this strange bond is built on laughter, hugs, tears, or hiding secrets from parents, and always knowing that they’ve got your back.
However, that was not the case with Reddit user GreenImplement6462, whose sisters hated him since childhood, simply because he was a boy. Years later, after mistreating him for so long, they demanded he babysit their kids as he was “family or whatever,” but he refused and sparked their fury!
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have siblings who share an amazing bond with them
The poster’s elder sisters were very close to each other but always hated him just because he was a boy and often treated him cruelly
The parents even took them for family therapy, but the sisters just didn’t want him, and they kept being cruel to him even after they grew up and got married
They never even involved him in any of the precious moments in their lives, completely neglecting him, and he found out things about them only from his family
One day, they told him that he should babysit their kids because he was “family or whatever,” but when he refused, they said he was being just as bad as they were
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about how his sisters ruined his childhood as they hated him for being a boy. The two elder sisters, Sarah and Liv, were very close, but they were so “anti-boys” that even their own brother meant nothing to them. They said they were embarrassed by OP, found him gross, and didn’t want him at all.
He mentioned that they were punished by their parents occasionally; in fact, they even tried family therapy to mend things. It was during one of these sessions that the sisters claimed that they would never love OP and they wished someone would take him away so that they never had to see him. What a terrible thing to say to your own sibling!
The poster was very hurt as a child, and even his parents tried to make things better for him, but eventually, as he had other friends and hobbies to keep him occupied, he moved on from the pain. However, his sisters’ attitude toward him never changed; they were just as toxic as ever.
They never even involved OP in some of the most precious moments of their lives, and he found out about them having babies through family, as they never told him. Now, the poster tells us that he’s completely over them because he knows that no matter what, things aren’t going to change.
After having kids, they wanted to go back to work, so they hired a shared nanny but couldn’t afford it, so guess what the entitled sisters did? They called up the poster and asked him to babysit their kids as he was “family or whatever.” I mean, the audacity, right? Of course, he refused, saying that they could care for their own kids, so they said that he was being just as bad as them!
Redditors were quite shocked by the cruelty of the two sisters while they expressed sympathies towards the poster. Folks also spoke about how terrifying it must have been to grow up in an environment where OP felt unwanted and to constantly have to face mistreatment just for being a boy.
ChoosingTherapy states that when a child faces cruelty from siblings, it can have both a long and short-term impact. It also narrates that the child may begin to exhibit signs of depression, anxiety, behavior problems, and even, in some cases, thoughts of self-harm.
Other research has suggested that suffering from sibling cruelty can also lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This just goes to show why the Redditors were so concerned about the impact of the toxic sisters on the poster, and looking at the research, it does seem worrying.
People also pointed out that when the sisters claimed he was being “as bad as them,” they were basically admitting to their cruel actions. Other folks also narrated the importance of sibling relationships and how much the poster missed out on because of the mean sisters.
Paper Cranes Counseling also stressed the importance of this bond, stating that “While the bonds and relationships of siblings may vary amongst individuals, having a close relationship with our siblings can shape various aspects of our childhood. Siblings can offer a unique perspective on the world around us and can even be our first teachers, showing us how to socialize, communicate, and empathize with others.”
Seems like what the Redditors commented was right after all. People also applauded the poster for standing up for himself when they demanded that he babysit their kids. They were rather shocked by the audacity to make such an unreasonable demand after the way the sisters treated him.
Wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, would you do what he did, or let bygones be bygones and agree to babysit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks online called out the toxic sisters for mistreating the poster and wondered how they treated their spouses or sons if they had any
