Thanksgiving Turns Into Screamfest After Immature Brother Drives Sister To Snap Back At His Tantrum

Many people wait for the holidays with dread. Of course, it can be the most beautiful time of the year; however, for many, it means gatherings with toxic family members whom they’d much rather cut out of their lives. In fact, about 40% of Americans admit that family conflicts arise during holiday gatherings, according to a survey by Trust & Will.
In this family, gatherings were a real nightmare because everyone would enable the 35-year-old brother and his temper tantrums. However, during one Thanksgiving, his sister decided she’d had enough and finally called him out. As expected, the man-baby started acting out, and the family blamed the sister, not him.
A 35-year-old man ruined yet another family gathering with his immature temper tantrum
LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
When his sister called him out on it, he stormed off, and the family blamed her for the incident
carlesmiro / Envato (not the actual photo)
Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)
gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)
In the comments, the OP admitted that their father also used to behave like this
Commenters sided with the OP, calling the brother’s behavior ridiculously immature
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