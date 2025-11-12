Sir Peep Peep, The Sassy Chick

by

Sir Peep Peep was born December 9th in the UK. From an egg missed in the night coop. Now he’s super sassy and super cute! 

Some extra photos here that aren’t on his Instagram, more pictures being loaded daily on IG!

More info: Instagram

So smoll!

Cute and Floofy

Glare perfected by December 12

Humans with their picture taking…

From floofy to tiny elegant feathers…..

*Wink*

Merry Peepmas

Watchya looking at!

Pecking the camera is a cool hobby

My fantastic feathered feet are, simply fantastic.

Look at all those feathers!!!

What do you think this face is saying??

Sir Peep Peep, The Sassy Chick

Patrick Penrose
