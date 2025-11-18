35 Hilarious One-Panel Comics By Derek Evernden With Darker Undertones (New Pics)

Derek Evernden, known for his work on “Bogart Creek,” stands out in the art world with his exceptional single-panel comics and illustrations, known for their rather engaging and humorous style.

The artist has a rather distinctive approach to dark, gallows humor, usually offering a fresh and quirky perspective in contrast to traditional comics.

More info: bogartcreek.com | patreon.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: bogartcreek

#2

Image source: bogartcreek

#3

Image source: bogartcreek

#4

Image source: bogartcreek

#5

Image source: bogartcreek

#6

Image source: bogartcreek

#7

Image source: bogartcreek

#8

Image source: bogartcreek

#9

Image source: bogartcreek

#10

Image source: bogartcreek

#11

Image source: bogartcreek

#12

Image source: bogartcreek

#13

Image source: bogartcreek

#14

Image source: bogartcreek

#15

Image source: bogartcreek

#16

Image source: bogartcreek

#17

Image source: bogartcreek

#18

Image source: bogartcreek

#19

Image source: bogartcreek

#20

Image source: bogartcreek

#21

Image source: bogartcreek

#22

Image source: bogartcreek

#23

Image source: bogartcreek

#24

Image source: bogartcreek

#25

Image source: bogartcreek

#26

Image source: bogartcreek

#27

Image source: bogartcreek

#28

Image source: bogartcreek

#29

Image source: bogartcreek

#30

Image source: bogartcreek

#31

Image source: bogartcreek

#32

Image source: bogartcreek

#33

Image source: bogartcreek

#34

Image source: bogartcreek

#35

Image source: bogartcreek

Patrick Penrose
