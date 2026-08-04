‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

by

Some comics make you laugh because they take something familiar and show it from a completely unexpected angle. That’s exactly what Jeff Mugleston does in his series ‘Walk the Fish.’ The cartoonist turns ordinary situations into strange and funny moments, combining dry humor, absurd ideas, and perfectly timed dialogue.

His one-panel comics often place characters in completely ridiculous scenarios, yet everyone reacts as if nothing unusual is happening, and that contrast is what makes the jokes work so well. With simple drawings and clever punchlines, Jeff finds humor in everyday life, modern culture, and the strange situations his imagination creates.

Have fun scrolling through a collection of comics from the series that we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | walkthefish.com

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

Image source: walkthefishtoon

‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

Image source: walkthefishtoon

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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#15

‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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#16

‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

Image source: walkthefishtoon

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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#19

‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

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‘Walk The Fish’: 30 Comics Where Everyone Treats The Most Ridiculous Situations Like It’s Totally Normal

Image source: walkthefishtoon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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