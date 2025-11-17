19 AI-Generated Portraits Of Characters From The Simpsons If They Existed In Real Life

I used Midjourney to reinvent our favorite characters from the hit animated sitcom in human form. Of course, some family and town members are missing due to having difficulties generating them to any degree of accuracy.

These AI creations are people that could exist theoretically based on Simpsons characters fully created by Midjourney V5. 

#1 Ned Flanders

#2 Waylon Smithers

#3 Groundskeeper Willie

#4 Lisa Simpson

#5 Milhouse Van Houten

#6 Nelson Muntz

#7 Moe Szyslak

#8 Ralph Wiggum

#9 Sideshow Bob

#10 Dr. Hibbert

#11 Bart Simpson

#12 Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

#13 Edna Krabappel

#14 Barney Gumble

#15 Principal Skinner

#16 Mr. Burns

#17 Homer Simpson

#18 Marge Simpson

#19 Chief Wiggum

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
