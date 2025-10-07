112 “Simple Living” Posts To Make You Appreciate Having Less

Sometimes, the best things in life aren’t about big milestones or extravagant achievements—they’re in the quiet, everyday moments we often take for granted. Whether it’s sipping a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, hearing your favorite song unexpectedly, or just enjoying the calm of a slow morning, these little joys can make life feel truly fulfilling.

To celebrate this idea, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts from the r/simpleliving subreddit. These posts show that joy isn’t always about having more—it’s about appreciating what’s already around us. Keep scrolling to see the little things that make life special, and who knows? You might just find a new appreciation for the simple moments in your own day!

#1 Unpopular Opinion (And At The Crux Of Contented, Simple Living)

Image source: wipeout

#2 This Poem Sums Up Simple Living For Me And My Little Family

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Nice

Image source: FitFounder

#4 Thought You All Would Enjoy This Post

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Don’t Buy Their Bullshit

Image source: CurryThighs

#6 My Work From Home Office Setup

Image source: paintwithbabeross

#7 Minimalistic, Emergency Microapartment. Living On 90sqft. + Bath After Homelessness. Early Stage, Including Selfmade Gaming Bed. Just Sharing, Feel Free To Comment!

Image source: EetuAndersson

#8 Lost Nearly Everything In The Pandemic But Found The Love Of My Life: Painting

Image source: iartnewyork

#9 This Picture Fills Me With Bliss

Image source: eercelik21

#10 I See Posts Like This All The Time But When Are We Going To Do Something About It?

Image source: punkjuliette

#11 The Moment You Realize

Image source: 3yt

#12 A Great Reminder!

Image source: sailorglitter91

#13 An Early Morning, Drinking Coffee And Enjoying Nature. My Dream Is To Be Able To Do This Every Day

Image source: fear___fun

#14 Moved Away From The Big City I Was Born In, Already Feeling More Peaceful And Relaxed!

Image source: reddit.com

#15 It’s The Simple Things In Life

Image source: TheLastMandalore

#16 Saw This On My Way To The Library 🌱🍃🍂🌼🌻✨🌾 It Made My Day 🍄🍀❤️🥰❤️

Image source: MyHomeCafe

#17 Simple Living For Me Is Being Able To Grocery Shop In My Backyard

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Early Morning Happiness

Image source: SwiftStrider1988

#19 Watching Seeds Sprout Is Such A Joy!

Image source: Andrewhbook

#20 This Is My Therapy ✨🐕‍🦺

Image source: Outrageous-Echidna58

#21 💖

Image source: electrictoast0

#22 Ha

Image source: mysteriouscirce

#23 I Really Struggle With This

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Every Time

Image source: StreetSquare6462

#25 We Are So Much More Than Our Labour , We Don’t Need To Seek Validation To Appreciate Our Lives

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#26 Oh Yes I Suppose If I Was A Lesbian

Image source: mysteriouscirce

#27 I Started Taking My Tea Set On My Hikes. Simple Pleasures Among The Most Beautiful

Image source: KeepingItSurreal

#28 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate

Image source: AdCurrent5027

#29 The Orange – Wendy Cope

Image source: mrdooter

#30 I’ve Lived In My DIY 270 Sqft Tiny House For Over 5 Years Now…still In Love With A Simple Lifestyle 💜

Image source: trek2tinystudio

#31 I Posted A While Back About Starting My Veggie Garden. Here’s My Latest Haul 🥔🥕✨🌞 Saved So Much On My Groceries This Week And The Veggies Are Full Of Flavour And Delicious 🤗

Image source: BuyWonderful

#32 Raichur’s Rules For Living

Image source: tourmod

#33 For Many Years, The Dream Has Been To Have Our Own House With Enough Space For A Veggie Garden. Finally We Are “Livin’ The Dream”!

Image source: Troppocollo

#34 City Of Boston With The Real Pro-Tips

Image source: cjm501

#35 My Wife Does Visible Mending To My Favorite Jeans

Image source: mtnclimber4

#36 You’re Alive. Don’t Forget That

Image source: bonsai-bro

#37 I Have A Simple Life Of Staying At Home And Living Off Selling Art And Dog Sitting

Image source: reddit.com

#38 A 19 Year Old Game On A 8 Year Old Console. You Don’t Need The Latest And Great To Experience Great Stories

Image source: Lego_Hippo

#39 Regrowing Lettuce In Water. This Makes Me Happy :)

Image source: ccjackson

#40 My Reading Nook Coming Together. Thought I’d Share With You All

Image source: angelhippie

#41 Saturday Night In The Life Of A 29 Year Old. Banana Bread, Tea And Books 📚

Image source: Successful_Sun8323

#42 I Went Hiking By Myself Yesterday 🌳

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Found This Years Ago, When I Did My Master Degree First Year Internship. Helped Me A Lot

Image source: GreatGarage

#44 It Really Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

Image source: Worried-Raspberry896

#45 Traveling By Train, Reading A Book, Drinking Tea, And Looking At The Countryside Passing By. I Hardly Travel By Train, So I’m Enjoying This Moment

Image source: visionsofdreams

#46 My It Summer Job Got Cancelled Due To Covid, Spending The Summer As A Volunteer On An Off Grid Farm In Cape Breton Instead

Image source: cremedelacremma

#47 Sometimes It’s All You Need 😌

Image source: Rizzmatazz

#48 Exhausting

Image source: makingbutter2

#49 Found This On Ig And Thought Of This Sub

Image source: Lowprioritypatient

#50 Just Realised I Have Everything I Need In Life Already

Image source: Throwawayo998

#51 Saw This Unauthorised Advert On The Train

Image source: RickShaw530

#52 I Hope To Be This Happy Someday

Image source: reddit.com

#53 I Love To See People Realize This

Image source: TheLastMandalore

#54 In Quarantine And With Loads Of Spare Time, My Dad Decided To Build A Shelter

Image source: vojasch

#55 More Community Pantries ! Can Be Also More Than Just Food

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#56 I’m Not Huge Into Tea, But I Recently Found This Tray And Teapot At The Discount Store And It’s One Of My New Favorite Evening Habits

Image source: missdionaea

#57 Vincent Van Gogh’s Bedroom Re-Imagined In Real Life

Image source: poto-cabengo

#58 Today Started As A Bad Day

Image source: daenerysvegetarian_

#59 Morning Matcha – Living The Slow Life

Image source: reddit.com

#60 The View From My Tent This Morning. So Nice To Get Away From The Hustle Of The City Even Just For A Few Days

Image source: sysifuscorp

#61 Me, My Wife And Our Two Kids Put Our Entire Lives Inside A 31ft Travel Trailer To Travel The Country. I Couldn’t Be Happier

Image source: thisonesthethrowaway

#62 If Only We Could Reclaim Our Spaces In Other Places Too

Image source: etteirrah

#63 Living On An Off Grid Farm In Rural Cape Breton All Summer, For My Birthday I Enjoyed An Avocado Sent To Me By My Mom On The Beach And I’ve Never Been Happier

Image source: cremedelacremma

#64 Getting Away From The News For An Afternoon

Image source: missdaisydrives

#65 I Am So Free Now

Image source: reddit.com

#66 I Love The Smell Of A Freshly Vacuumed Lawn In The Morning!

Image source: Septopuss7

#67 Hope This Counts – Simplified My Office

Image source: PlasticCrack

#68 Growing My Own Food

Image source: reddit.com

#69 I Just Discovered This Sub! This Is My Cabin In Rural Nova Scotia – I’m Preparing To Have A Friend Do His 2-Week Isolation Here; Hope He Survives This Simple Life!

Image source: crowstock

#70 We Were Told The Tree Was Dead – Today We’ve Been Pleasantly Surprised

Image source: Lanzani_

#71 Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Spending A Beautiful Day With This Guy

Image source: reddit.com

#72 Everyone Says It’s Sad Beige, But Beige Makes Me Happy

Image source: Independent-Tie-7529

#73 My Simple Minimalist Kitchen (About 600€ For Everything)

Image source: reddit.com

#74 I Feel Very Lucky And Grateful

Image source: DeepThinkingLemon

#75 Decluttering Instagram

Image source: bigredrickshaw

#76 Irony…. 🙄

Image source: reddit.com

#77 Celebrating 1 Year Of Being Mortgage Free In My Version Of Paradise. It Took 8 Years To Achieve But I Never Gave Up. This Is The View From The Off Grid Tiny Home I Built

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Does Anyone Else Enjoy Hanging Clothes Or Am I The Only Weirdo?

Image source: oldsoulhere12

#79 Wise Words From An Auto Shop Near Me!

Image source: lordsquirrell

#80 Big City Living To A Small Mountain Town

Image source: FlatwormOwn6302

#81 Where I Get My Drinking Water…and Art Supplies?

Image source: notquitenuts

#82 My Motto Has Helped A Ton

Image source: Important-Bid-9792

#83 Wearing This Every Day Reminds Me How Much I Value Simplicity. I Don’t Always Need The Newest Or Shiniest Thing To Be Happy

Image source: Swimming_Geologist12

#84 Had An Ice Cream Float After Years!

Image source: genericusername190

#85 Traded Big City Nice For A Small Mountain Town With A Forest In My Backyard

Image source: FlatwormOwn6302

#86 Moved To A Small Mountain Town From A Huge City

Image source: FlatwormOwn6302

#87 Wild Honey Mushrooms + My Girlfriends Chickens Eggs = A Meal For For A King!

Image source: notquitenuts

#88 50 Shades Of Purple Joy 💜

Image source: Habit_Hacker

#89 Beans And Beets Remix

Image source: markbrabancon

#90 Kinda Lost My Urge To Buy Stuff… And All The Stress With It, Tbh

Image source: Soggy_Pause_4828

#91 Smooshing Into A 2 Bedroom House: It’s Chaotic But We Love It

Image source: AngeliqueRuss

#92 Drying Foraged Apples And Beans From My Garden On My Closed Balcony.🍎🍏

Image source: SkyHookia_BG

#93 We Lived In Our Car For 4 Months -And Honestly, We Loved It

Image source: DriftingHappy

#94 I Lost Myself Chasing What Others Wanted. (This Is Just 1/3 Of What I Used To Have)

Image source: reddit.com

#95 Berry Season Again. A Basket, A Stick, And Time Outside – Simple Joys

Image source: Coffee81379

#96 Today I Made Chocolate Cake

Image source: H0N3YBUNNY_

#97 Our Simple Morning

Image source: Independent_Desk9442

#98 Anyone Else Enjoying Winter Walks To Clear Their Mind? ❄️

Image source: eowyn1990

#99 Spent The Weekend Picking Dandelions And Selling Goats. Simple Living Is Giving My Daughter The Childhood I Dreamed Of

Image source: dolly01022018

#100 I Feel Like I Captured A Moment Where Time Ticked As Slow As Watching A Clock Goes. When You Stand Still And Realize You’re In This Moment. Birds Chirping

Image source: Physical_Treat9123

#101 My Simple Living Home

Image source: MMOffGridAlaska

#102 Disposable Camera On A Trip Instead Of Phone

Image source: pumpkin-gnome22

#103 Enjoy The Sunset!

Image source: Historical-Climate-6

#104 Way Too Excited For Bird Migration Season!!

Image source: amelianaomi

#105 My Simple 10-Minute Morning Reset

Image source: Expert-Economics-723

#106 Moving In: Empty Chairs On My Balcony Enjoying The Landscape, Promising A Peaceful New Life

Image source: Pico_Shyentist

#107 I Love Being Outdoors On Cozy Cloudy Days! ❤️

Image source: Rich-Previous

#108 Living Simply By Doing… More?

Image source: reddit.com

#109 Homemade Banana Bread And Iced Matcha Latte

Image source: bonsaimaplerose

#110 The Moments That Fill Me The Most Cost Close To Nothing

Image source: Habit_Hacker

#111 My Heat For The Upcoming Winter, Tariff And Electric Rate Hike Notwithstanding

Image source: notquitenuts

#112 Switch To Edc Wallet

Image source: Ezio367

