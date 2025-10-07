112 “Simple Living” Posts To Make You Appreciate Having Less

Sometimes, the best things in life aren’t about big milestones or extravagant achievements—they’re in the quiet, everyday moments we often take for granted. Whether it’s sipping a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, hearing your favorite song unexpectedly, or just enjoying the calm of a slow morning, these little joys can make life feel truly fulfilling.
To celebrate this idea, we’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming posts from the r/simpleliving subreddit. These posts show that joy isn’t always about having more—it’s about appreciating what’s already around us. Keep scrolling to see the little things that make life special, and who knows? You might just find a new appreciation for the simple moments in your own day!
#1 Unpopular Opinion (And At The Crux Of Contented, Simple Living)
Image source: wipeout
#2 This Poem Sums Up Simple Living For Me And My Little Family
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Nice
Image source: FitFounder
#4 Thought You All Would Enjoy This Post
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Don’t Buy Their Bullshit
Image source: CurryThighs
#6 My Work From Home Office Setup
Image source: paintwithbabeross
#7 Minimalistic, Emergency Microapartment. Living On 90sqft. + Bath After Homelessness. Early Stage, Including Selfmade Gaming Bed. Just Sharing, Feel Free To Comment!
Image source: EetuAndersson
#8 Lost Nearly Everything In The Pandemic But Found The Love Of My Life: Painting
Image source: iartnewyork
#9 This Picture Fills Me With Bliss
Image source: eercelik21
#10 I See Posts Like This All The Time But When Are We Going To Do Something About It?
Image source: punkjuliette
#11 The Moment You Realize
Image source: 3yt
#12 A Great Reminder!
Image source: sailorglitter91
#13 An Early Morning, Drinking Coffee And Enjoying Nature. My Dream Is To Be Able To Do This Every Day
Image source: fear___fun
#14 Moved Away From The Big City I Was Born In, Already Feeling More Peaceful And Relaxed!
Image source: reddit.com
#15 It’s The Simple Things In Life
Image source: TheLastMandalore
#16 Saw This On My Way To The Library 🌱🍃🍂🌼🌻✨🌾 It Made My Day 🍄🍀❤️🥰❤️
Image source: MyHomeCafe
#17 Simple Living For Me Is Being Able To Grocery Shop In My Backyard
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Early Morning Happiness
Image source: SwiftStrider1988
#19 Watching Seeds Sprout Is Such A Joy!
Image source: Andrewhbook
#20 This Is My Therapy ✨🐕🦺
Image source: Outrageous-Echidna58
#21 💖
Image source: electrictoast0
#22 Ha
Image source: mysteriouscirce
#23 I Really Struggle With This
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Every Time
Image source: StreetSquare6462
#25 We Are So Much More Than Our Labour , We Don’t Need To Seek Validation To Appreciate Our Lives
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#26 Oh Yes I Suppose If I Was A Lesbian
Image source: mysteriouscirce
#27 I Started Taking My Tea Set On My Hikes. Simple Pleasures Among The Most Beautiful
Image source: KeepingItSurreal
#28 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate
Image source: AdCurrent5027
#29 The Orange – Wendy Cope
Image source: mrdooter
#30 I’ve Lived In My DIY 270 Sqft Tiny House For Over 5 Years Now…still In Love With A Simple Lifestyle 💜
Image source: trek2tinystudio
#31 I Posted A While Back About Starting My Veggie Garden. Here’s My Latest Haul 🥔🥕✨🌞 Saved So Much On My Groceries This Week And The Veggies Are Full Of Flavour And Delicious 🤗
Image source: BuyWonderful
#32 Raichur’s Rules For Living
Image source: tourmod
#33 For Many Years, The Dream Has Been To Have Our Own House With Enough Space For A Veggie Garden. Finally We Are “Livin’ The Dream”!
Image source: Troppocollo
#34 City Of Boston With The Real Pro-Tips
Image source: cjm501
#35 My Wife Does Visible Mending To My Favorite Jeans
Image source: mtnclimber4
#36 You’re Alive. Don’t Forget That
Image source: bonsai-bro
#37 I Have A Simple Life Of Staying At Home And Living Off Selling Art And Dog Sitting
Image source: reddit.com
#38 A 19 Year Old Game On A 8 Year Old Console. You Don’t Need The Latest And Great To Experience Great Stories
Image source: Lego_Hippo
#39 Regrowing Lettuce In Water. This Makes Me Happy :)
Image source: ccjackson
#40 My Reading Nook Coming Together. Thought I’d Share With You All
Image source: angelhippie
#41 Saturday Night In The Life Of A 29 Year Old. Banana Bread, Tea And Books 📚
Image source: Successful_Sun8323
#42 I Went Hiking By Myself Yesterday 🌳
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Found This Years Ago, When I Did My Master Degree First Year Internship. Helped Me A Lot
Image source: GreatGarage
#44 It Really Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This
Image source: Worried-Raspberry896
#45 Traveling By Train, Reading A Book, Drinking Tea, And Looking At The Countryside Passing By. I Hardly Travel By Train, So I’m Enjoying This Moment
Image source: visionsofdreams
#46 My It Summer Job Got Cancelled Due To Covid, Spending The Summer As A Volunteer On An Off Grid Farm In Cape Breton Instead
Image source: cremedelacremma
#47 Sometimes It’s All You Need 😌
Image source: Rizzmatazz
#48 Exhausting
Image source: makingbutter2
#49 Found This On Ig And Thought Of This Sub
Image source: Lowprioritypatient
#50 Just Realised I Have Everything I Need In Life Already
Image source: Throwawayo998
#51 Saw This Unauthorised Advert On The Train
Image source: RickShaw530
#52 I Hope To Be This Happy Someday
Image source: reddit.com
#53 I Love To See People Realize This
Image source: TheLastMandalore
#54 In Quarantine And With Loads Of Spare Time, My Dad Decided To Build A Shelter
Image source: vojasch
#55 More Community Pantries ! Can Be Also More Than Just Food
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#56 I’m Not Huge Into Tea, But I Recently Found This Tray And Teapot At The Discount Store And It’s One Of My New Favorite Evening Habits
Image source: missdionaea
#57 Vincent Van Gogh’s Bedroom Re-Imagined In Real Life
Image source: poto-cabengo
#58 Today Started As A Bad Day
Image source: daenerysvegetarian_
#59 Morning Matcha – Living The Slow Life
Image source: reddit.com
#60 The View From My Tent This Morning. So Nice To Get Away From The Hustle Of The City Even Just For A Few Days
Image source: sysifuscorp
#61 Me, My Wife And Our Two Kids Put Our Entire Lives Inside A 31ft Travel Trailer To Travel The Country. I Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: thisonesthethrowaway
#62 If Only We Could Reclaim Our Spaces In Other Places Too
Image source: etteirrah
#63 Living On An Off Grid Farm In Rural Cape Breton All Summer, For My Birthday I Enjoyed An Avocado Sent To Me By My Mom On The Beach And I’ve Never Been Happier
Image source: cremedelacremma
#64 Getting Away From The News For An Afternoon
Image source: missdaisydrives
#65 I Am So Free Now
Image source: reddit.com
#66 I Love The Smell Of A Freshly Vacuumed Lawn In The Morning!
Image source: Septopuss7
#67 Hope This Counts – Simplified My Office
Image source: PlasticCrack
#68 Growing My Own Food
Image source: reddit.com
#69 I Just Discovered This Sub! This Is My Cabin In Rural Nova Scotia – I’m Preparing To Have A Friend Do His 2-Week Isolation Here; Hope He Survives This Simple Life!
Image source: crowstock
#70 We Were Told The Tree Was Dead – Today We’ve Been Pleasantly Surprised
Image source: Lanzani_
#71 Nothing Makes Me Happier Than Spending A Beautiful Day With This Guy
Image source: reddit.com
#72 Everyone Says It’s Sad Beige, But Beige Makes Me Happy
Image source: Independent-Tie-7529
#73 My Simple Minimalist Kitchen (About 600€ For Everything)
Image source: reddit.com
#74 I Feel Very Lucky And Grateful
Image source: DeepThinkingLemon
#75 Decluttering Instagram
Image source: bigredrickshaw
#76 Irony…. 🙄
Image source: reddit.com
#77 Celebrating 1 Year Of Being Mortgage Free In My Version Of Paradise. It Took 8 Years To Achieve But I Never Gave Up. This Is The View From The Off Grid Tiny Home I Built
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Does Anyone Else Enjoy Hanging Clothes Or Am I The Only Weirdo?
Image source: oldsoulhere12
#79 Wise Words From An Auto Shop Near Me!
Image source: lordsquirrell
#80 Big City Living To A Small Mountain Town
Image source: FlatwormOwn6302
#81 Where I Get My Drinking Water…and Art Supplies?
Image source: notquitenuts
#82 My Motto Has Helped A Ton
Image source: Important-Bid-9792
#83 Wearing This Every Day Reminds Me How Much I Value Simplicity. I Don’t Always Need The Newest Or Shiniest Thing To Be Happy
Image source: Swimming_Geologist12
#84 Had An Ice Cream Float After Years!
Image source: genericusername190
#85 Traded Big City Nice For A Small Mountain Town With A Forest In My Backyard
Image source: FlatwormOwn6302
#86 Moved To A Small Mountain Town From A Huge City
Image source: FlatwormOwn6302
#87 Wild Honey Mushrooms + My Girlfriends Chickens Eggs = A Meal For For A King!
Image source: notquitenuts
#88 50 Shades Of Purple Joy 💜
Image source: Habit_Hacker
#89 Beans And Beets Remix
Image source: markbrabancon
#90 Kinda Lost My Urge To Buy Stuff… And All The Stress With It, Tbh
Image source: Soggy_Pause_4828
#91 Smooshing Into A 2 Bedroom House: It’s Chaotic But We Love It
Image source: AngeliqueRuss
#92 Drying Foraged Apples And Beans From My Garden On My Closed Balcony.🍎🍏
Image source: SkyHookia_BG
#93 We Lived In Our Car For 4 Months -And Honestly, We Loved It
Image source: DriftingHappy
#94 I Lost Myself Chasing What Others Wanted. (This Is Just 1/3 Of What I Used To Have)
Image source: reddit.com
#95 Berry Season Again. A Basket, A Stick, And Time Outside – Simple Joys
Image source: Coffee81379
#96 Today I Made Chocolate Cake
Image source: H0N3YBUNNY_
#97 Our Simple Morning
Image source: Independent_Desk9442
#98 Anyone Else Enjoying Winter Walks To Clear Their Mind? ❄️
Image source: eowyn1990
#99 Spent The Weekend Picking Dandelions And Selling Goats. Simple Living Is Giving My Daughter The Childhood I Dreamed Of
Image source: dolly01022018
#100 I Feel Like I Captured A Moment Where Time Ticked As Slow As Watching A Clock Goes. When You Stand Still And Realize You’re In This Moment. Birds Chirping
Image source: Physical_Treat9123
#101 My Simple Living Home
Image source: MMOffGridAlaska
#102 Disposable Camera On A Trip Instead Of Phone
Image source: pumpkin-gnome22
#103 Enjoy The Sunset!
Image source: Historical-Climate-6
#104 Way Too Excited For Bird Migration Season!!
Image source: amelianaomi
#105 My Simple 10-Minute Morning Reset
Image source: Expert-Economics-723
#106 Moving In: Empty Chairs On My Balcony Enjoying The Landscape, Promising A Peaceful New Life
Image source: Pico_Shyentist
#107 I Love Being Outdoors On Cozy Cloudy Days! ❤️
Image source: Rich-Previous
#108 Living Simply By Doing… More?
Image source: reddit.com
#109 Homemade Banana Bread And Iced Matcha Latte
Image source: bonsaimaplerose
#110 The Moments That Fill Me The Most Cost Close To Nothing
Image source: Habit_Hacker
#111 My Heat For The Upcoming Winter, Tariff And Electric Rate Hike Notwithstanding
Image source: notquitenuts
#112 Switch To Edc Wallet
Image source: Ezio367
Follow Us