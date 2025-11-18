30 Hilariously Silly Comics With Unpredictable Endings By Joe Rothenberg

Joe Rothenberg and his funny comics are a real gem we would like to share with you today!

The cartoons are divided into three collections, two of which are showcased below: Joetatochips, Tall Problems, and Castle Winkeldorf — the latter of which can be explored on the artist’s website.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Joe described the essence behind them. “I really try to post what makes me laugh. Not just a joke, but something I’m personally excited to share. That usually ends up being something light and silly but with an emotionally real subtext under it. Some of my comics have been self-therapy. And then there’s my adventure-comedy series Castle Winkeldorf, which is a world I’m excited to explore moment by moment without planning too far ahead. I’m teaching myself storytelling in real time and it’s very fun and unpredictable.”

More info: Instagram | joetatochips.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

