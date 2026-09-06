97 Ridiculous Signs That Accidentally Became Comedy Gold

Signs are everywhere, in pretty much every area you look, so folks can get the information they need about a location or be warned about something unsafe. These indicator boards are usually extremely useful as they give quick bits of information, but sometimes they could also end up being ridiculous.
That’s exactly why the folks from this Facebook group with over 66k members share the most absurd signboards they’ve ever come across that are full of bad punctuation, weird sentences, and silly things that make no sense. Someone obviously made a conscious choice to put up such notices, and by checking out this post, you’ll be appreciating their hilarious efforts.
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You will be missed.
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Placards and signboards are placed in visible locations so people can see them easily and immediately understand what the maker intended to convey. According to Ving, these signs are sometimes also meant to be educational, so they are set up in dangerous areas like construction zones to teach workers and visitors about what’s happening there.
Notice boards can also serve as a preventative measure, helping businesses protect people from on-site injury. By posting a safety or warning sign, companies can help ensure they aren’t liable for damages a person sustains on their premises. This may seem like a cop-out, but the law considers it a reasonable way to keep people informed.
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Bathroom or restaurant signs can be fun and humorous ways to draw people’s attention and entertain customers, but some placards are required by law in certain places. Excel Plants mentions that safety signs are a legal requirement in the workplace to protect people from accidents and injuries.
In America, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) ensures businesses provide a safe working environment for employees, including having visible signboards. In the UK, the Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1996 require employers to use safety signs and penalize them for not following the law.
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I thought the sketch was a little aggressive.
Turns out it was observational.
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There are many different types of indicator boards that you might come across, just when you’re out and about in the world. Lasting Impressions explains that directional signs guide people in public spaces, including along roads, pathways, and near educational institutions.
Another type is instructional notices that provide essential information to folks and often include the rules and regulations of businesses or areas. These signs help maintain discipline and order in spaces and ensure people aren’t getting into trouble or disrupting work.
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Signs aren’t meant for only one part of the population; they’re put up so everyone gets the same information at the same time. That’s why XSign explains how important accessibility is in architectural signage, as it helps everyone navigate public spaces easily.
The idea is to create indicator boards that include braille, large lettering, recorded messages, and even contrasting colors. This would help more people understand and benefit from the signs, which is why companies should consider doing this in as many places as possible to create real change.
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These notice boards also benefit businesses, as they provide signage that reinforces their brand. The only problem companies tend to make with indicator boards is not taking care of them properly and letting them fall into disrepair. Blink Signs notes that lighting is a powerful tool many folks overlook, and it can affect their brand’s notice board.
The best way to fix this is to make sure there are no dim or uneven lights set up around the place, as they can draw attention away from the sign. By regularly checking the indicator board’s batteries and wiring, business owners can ensure all focus stays on their brand name, not anything else.
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Having spelling errors or unintelligible sentences isn’t the only thing that can go wrong with a signboard. Experts say poor placement can make even the best notice fail, as people may not see it clearly or may miss it completely. That’s why people need to set up indicators carefully and check them from all angles to make sure they’re visible.
In high-traffic areas, business owners should place signs where people naturally look, like entrances, near elevators, walkways, or restrooms. When they are also placed where folks spend a lot of time waiting, they’ll pay more attention and read the notice board carefully.
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A sign might not seem like such a big deal to you or me, and judging from this list, they might even be considered absurd by some. Folks who need signs for safety or to draw attention to their business should set up high-quality notices built to last.
That’s why Jones Neon Displays says nobody should cut corners on their signboards, because it can lead to significant wear and tear and detract from the message. Using the right metal, waterproof paint, and even bird spikes can help ensure your indicator board doesn’t fall apart or get covered up and hidden from viewers.
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As you’ve probably noticed from this list, some signs just have the most absurd things written on them, and might make you question who even wrote them in the first place. In some cases, this can lead to a funny story, but it can also damage a business’s reputation if they don’t take care.
That’s why Signs By Tomorrow says companies should update their notice boards whenever they experience a big change. This helps ensure the sign has no outdated information, spelling errors, translation mistakes, or anything else that could distract from the main message.
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If you’ve never paid more than a second’s worth of attention to an indicator board, this might be a sign for you to closely observe every single one you see from now on. Who knows, you might be the next person posting on the Facebook group about the crazy signboard you’ve come across.
We’d love to hear if you’ve ever seen any funny placards like this, and what you would write on a sign if you had the power to do so. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.
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Passed this sign and my 10yo daughter says “looks like someone drove over the speed limit”.
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