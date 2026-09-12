“Did She Buy A Baby”: 5 Signs Fans Missed That Lady Gaga Was Secretly Expecting Her First Baby

Lady Gaga has officially become a mother.
The 40-year-old pop superstar and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, recently welcomed their first child together on September 11.
The couple has kept their relationship and personal life largely private. Still, a recent public outing gave fans their first glimpse of the new family when Gaga and Polansky were spotted walking in Northern California with their newborn.
Gaga was seen holding the baby close to her chest, with a protective hand over the infant.
The new parents reportedly could not be happier. A source told People that they “both beam when they talk about being parents,” adding that Polansky “seems lighter, happier.” The couple also “both took time off of work this summer to be with [the] baby.”
Motherhood has been something Gaga has openly wanted for years.
In 2025, she told The New York Times, “I’m excited to be a mom,” while admitting she had once felt apprehensive about having children. She also said she wanted her future children to have the freedom to discover who they were without being forced into a particular life.
Image credits: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Her desire for a family was hardly a secret. In 2019, she said she wanted to “have babies,” and in 2025, she called motherhood her “next starring role.”
Still, fans were shocked by how quietly Gaga entered this new chapter.
She had largely stayed out of the spotlight after wrapping her Mayhem Ball in April, giving some fans a reason to look back at the clues they may have missed.
Apparently, the internet had its theories.
Some people questioned how Gaga could have kept a pregnancy so private. One person wrote, “Even her pregnancies are collabs,” while another said, “She had no belly, so it’s either an adopted baby or she used a surrogate.”
A third asked, “Oh, did she buy a baby?”
Here are 5 signs Gaga’s fans must have missed that showed the singer was secretly expecting her first baby.
#1 She Virtually Disappeared From Public View For Months
Gaga virtually disappeared from public view for months, fueling fresh speculation about her whereabouts.
The singer was last widely seen at the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in late April, after wrapping her Mayhem Ball world tour.
Her absence from the 2026 Met Gala also marked another break from the spotlight.
According to the Daily Mail, Gaga was “laying low” in Marin County, California, where she is reportedly building a quieter life with fiancé Michael Polansky.
The grainy Polaroids she shared in August reportedly marked the first time she had been publicly seen in four months.
Image source: Lexie Moreland/Getty Images
#2 Even People Reportedly Close To Her Hadn’t Heard From Her In Weeks
Before Gaga’s baby news was confirmed, reports about her unusually private summer had already started making headlines.
Sources claiming to be close to the singer told the Daily Mail they had barely heard from her for weeks, fueling speculation that she and Michael Polansky had secretly married.
“No one has seen her or heard from her in over a month,” one source claimed, adding, “Everyone in her circle thinks she eloped with Michael and is on her honeymoon now, trying to make a baby.”
Another insider told the outlet that settling down and starting a family had always been part of Gaga’s plan. “This was her plan all along, to settle down in her forties,” the source said.
The speculation came after Gaga and Polansly had already hinted at their wedding plans. During a 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga said they had discussed “going to the courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food.”
She also said during Bruno Mars’ livestream in March 2026, “We’re getting married soon.”
Image source: ladygaga/Instagram
#3 She Had Called Motherhood Her “Next Starring Role”
Gaga had been very open about wanting to become a mother long before she and Polansky welcomed their first child.
In fact, she had spoken about motherhood so often that her recent baby news came with years of clues.
During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in October 2025, Gaga said she wanted motherhood to be her “next starring role.”
“I would like to do many things,” she said. “All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”
Just a month later, she told Rolling Stone, “Being a mom is the thing I want the most.” She also said Polansky was “gonna be a beautiful father” and that they were “really excited” about starting a family.
Gaga had been thinking about having children for years.
She also revealed that she asked Polansky about marriage and children on their very first date. “I’m a family girl,” Gaga said, adding that she wanted “marriage and kids more than anything.”
Image source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube
#4 She Said Becoming A Mom Was “The Thing I Want The Most”
In a 2025 Rolling Stone interview, the couple opened up about their plans for marriage and parenthood, making it clear they both looked forward to having children.
The couple discussed their wedding plans, with Polansky revealing that they were considering getting married during one of the breaks in Gaga’s Mayhem Tour.
“We’re talking about it all the time,” he said, explaining that they did not want “a really big wedding” but still wanted to enjoy the occasion.
Polansky also said they were not worried about raising children around Gaga’s fame. He pointed to Gaga’s godchildren, Elton John and David Furnish’s sons, as examples of children growing up happily with famous parents.
“The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do,” he said.
Gaga had even joked that she once believed she would remain completely devoted to her career after becoming a mother. Looking back, she laughed and admitted, “I lied! I’ve grown up since I said that.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#5 She Was Already Talking About How She Planned To Raise Her Future Children
Long before Gaga and Polansky became parents, the singer had already thought about the kind of mother she wanted to be.
Gaga said her biggest priority would be allowing her children to make their own choices.
“The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing,” she explained. “So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.”
She had also spoken about the kind of relationship she hoped to have with her future children.
In a 2019 interview with Allure, Gaga said she wanted them to feel connected to her in the same way she felt connected to her own mother, Cynthia Germanotta.
“I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did,” she said. “That’s the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents.”
Gaga also had a clear view of how she wanted her children to see her career.
Speaking to ELLE in January 2025, she said, “I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them.”
She added that she would “never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me.”
Image source: ladygaga/Instagram
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