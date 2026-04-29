89 Bakers Whose Amazing Creations Deserve Michelin Stars (New Pics)

From the simple, rustic bread of ancient Egypt to intricately decorated cakes that look like edible art, baking has come a long way.
On r/Baking, you’ll find a little bit of everything — cakes shaped like cats, snakes, or even Shrek, alongside delicate and flaky croissants, and elegant cream puff swans. Some look straight out of a professional bakery, while others have that a slightly imperfect, homemade charm.
What makes this space so interesting is who’s behind these bakes. Most of them aren’t professional pastry chefs… they’re students, home bakers, or people squeezing in a hobby after work. And yet, the results are simply stunning. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.
#1 Recent Cake By My Mom Hehe
Image source: Ok_Horror_2572
#2 Beaded/Embroidered Birthday Cake!
Image source: Crafty_Plants
#3 Pumpkin Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
Baking goes back to around 2600 BCE, when the ancient Egyptians were already making bread using early forms of leavening. In fact, even cakes trace back to Egypt — after all, they were the ones who invented the oven in the first place. These early cakes were pretty simple, bread-like and sweetened with honey rather than sugar.
Over time, the Greeks and Romans began experimenting by adding ingredients like eggs, butter, nuts, and dried fruits.
The cakes as we know them now, with frosting and sponge-like consistency, actually developed in Europe between 17-19th century. Better ovens and wider access to ingredients led to more refined recipes.
#4 I Made Acorn Bonbons With Cookie Leaf Bases
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#5 Lemon Shortbread
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#6 This Years Cat Birthday Cake I Made For My Sister :)
Image source: sukoshibear
Today, baking looks a bit different from its traditional roots. It started as a slow process born out of necessity, but has now become a fast-growing global industry. The science behind it hasn’t gone anywhere though. We still need the basic ingredients, ratios, temperature and timing. A little too much baking soda can make your cake taste off, while too little can make it dense.
Unlike cooking, you can’t really improvise halfway through and that’s what makes baking so precise.
What’s changed is how much emphasis we now put on the art side of baking. Now it’s more about quality, creativity, and how good it looks on camera.
#7 It’s That Time Of The Year Again—mooncake Season! 🥮 Spent The Whole Weekend Baking These Goodies
Image source: chenqian615
#8 Home Cafe With My Baker Friends
Image source: hartfield05
#9 I Made A Highland Cow Cake!
Image source: jlallen0518
Social media has also turned home bakers into full-on creators. A hobby can now become a small business, and the bar for what counts as a finished bake has gone way up. Everything is being judged by how it looks on screen as much as how it tastes.
People have been experimenting with flavors, colors, textures, and shapes in ways that go far beyond tradition. A simple cake can turn into something that looks like a painting or a sculpture.
Frosting is piped like embroidery, and glazes are poured to create that perfect mirror finish. Even the layers are carefully designed to surprise when the cake is sliced.
#10 I Made Baklava
Image source: Sweetlo123
#11 I Made A Giant Snickers Bar For My Fiancé’s Birthday
Image source: Handsome-Lady
#12 Autumn Harvest Loaf
Image source: sleepinginmykitchen
Viral trends like burn-away cakes or illusion cakes keep taking over our feeds all the time.
You might remember the trend of hyper-realistic cakes that blew up during the pandemic. It even led to a Netflix series called ‘Is It Cake?’ These cakes looked exactly like everyday objects, from sneakers and burgers to handbags and soap bars.
Other baked goods like sourdough starters and cloud bread also went viral during the pandemic.
Research shows that home baking saw a major spike worldwide during lockdowns, often called “pandemic baking.” Searches for baked goods and baking recipes increased sharply. Sales of flour, yeast, and baking ingredients also rose significantly.
#13 Unicorn In Captivity Black Cocoa Sheet Cake
Image source: Lil_Terror
#14 A Lot Of Love And A Very Late Night Went Into All These Flowers For Our Local Garden Club
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#15 Holiday Cookie Party
Image source: TheTenorChef
Beyond the obvious win of getting delicious baked goods at the end, baking also comes with a bunch of mental health benefits. Studies suggest that it can improve focus and create a sense of achievement, because the process is structured and goal-oriented.
It is also described as a calming and mindful activity that helps reduce stress and improve mood.
When you focus your attention on an activity like baking, you’re more present in the moment and less focused on stressors of the past or future.
It also stimulates all five of our senses — touch, smell, sight, sound, and taste. This sensory aspect can be quite therapeutic for some people.
“I feel like cooking — like art-making in certain ways — is a very solitary practice that’s very meditative. And it not just nourishes you visually, it’s nourishing to you internally. So I think that’s why cooking in general is always such an approachable subject matter, when people might feel a little bit intimidated by art,” says Lizabel Stella, social media and digital content manager at the Blanton Museum in Texas.
#16 My Gingerbread House This Year. Won 3rd Place
Image source: viktor72
#17 Gingerbread Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#18 For My Sister 💙
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
Another benefit of baking is that it can help strengthen existing relationships and lead to new friendships. Baking with family or friends can be a shared experience that brings people closer and creates new memories.
It can also act as a natural conversation starter. For example, bringing a batch of cookies or cupcakes to share can help break the ice with neighbors or colleagues.
“When we’re cooking and baking, we’re often re-creating positive experiences or happy memories. For example, using the cookie recipe your grandmother passed down to you. That can help you feel connected to moments, memories, or people you love,” says Pamela Honsberger, a family doctor and director of physician engagement and leadership development at Kaiser Permanente in California.
#19 I Was An Overmixing Skeptic, So I Did Science!
Image source: charcoalhibiscus
#20 My Most Beautiful Cheesecake Yet
Image source: dstape1
Many places also have baking groups, classes, and workshops, which provide a great opportunity to learn new recipes while connecting with others.
Online communities like those on Reddit and other social media platforms also play a big role in bringing people together. They give home bakers a space to share their creations, ask for advice, and celebrate small wins… no matter their skill level.
On these platforms, you can find first-time attempts and even advanced decorative cakes. You can also see people receiving encouragement, feedback, and inspiration in real-time from others around the world.
#21 My Wife Made Me A 25 Layer Vanilla Maple Crepe Cake For My Birthday!
Image source: Toxik916
#22 We Made A Coco Inspired Cake Of Calaveras De AZúcar
Image source: ohheysarahjay
Even if you’ve never baked a cake in your life, you might still find yourself oddly drawn to pictures of them — just like right now.
That’s because baking, at its best, is art.
It affects us in almost the same way visual art does. And the cherry on top is that our brain knows it’s edible, which makes the reaction even stronger and more instinctive.
Research shows that simply viewing food images can activate areas of the brain linked to taste and reward, almost as if we are “mentally tasting” the food. This can trigger cravings, anticipation, and even emotional responses like comfort or pleasure.
#23 Monster Mash Cake 👹🍰
Image source: ZebraShot3692
#24 I Made Banana Tartlets Inspired By The Infamous “$6 Million Banana”
Image source: inspiredtotaste
The best part about baking is that you don’t have to be a baker to be a part of the community. You can be a foodie and still enjoy it just by scrolling, saving, or sharing.
Because even though it looks like a skill, it still shows up everywhere — celebrations, stress days, late-night cravings, even our social media algorithms.
And who knows, some of these creations might even inspire you to try your hand at making croissants or cupcakes someday.
#25 These Special Buttercream Bouquets Went Out As A Surprise Thank You To Some Amazing Nurses
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#26 I’ve Become Obsessed With Making Mini Pies!
Image source: McDonaldsPrincess
#27 I Recreated The Kiss By Gustav Klimt Using Thousands Of Sprinkles. This Time It Only Took 10 Hours!
Image source: Barbi0za
#28 The Prettiest Tart I’ve Ever Made
Image source: couldabeenacalvin
#29 It’s My Husband’s Birthday Tomorrow
Image source: Home-baker87
#30 Every Year I Bake A Ton Of Cookies For Friends And Family. Here’s All 2,341 Now That Cookie Chaos 2025 Is Wrapped!
Image source: SmallGingerLady
#31 Holiday Cat Macarons!
Image source: Nat_Log3982
#32 So Many Cookies. So Much Butter 🥲
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#33 The Trifle I’m Bringing To Dinner Tomorrow! It’s A “Deconstructed” Black Forest Cake Hehe
Image source: One_Flamingo9534
#34 I Made A Christmas Cheesecake For My Husband
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#35 Last Cake Of The Year
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#36 Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#37 Concha’s💙
Image source: maya_bby
#38 My First Ever Professional Cake!
Image source: ailataann
#39 Husband Made Me A Birthday Cake! (He Doesn’t Bake And Never Piped Or Made Buttercream Before)
Image source: healingIsNoContact
#40 Cake I Made For My Son’s Birthday. Not So Pretty But I Loved It 😅
Image source: AdorableAd5104
#41 The Cake I Made My Dad As A Teen Baker!
Image source: TurnerkBallet
#42 Twas Time To Pull Out My Fave Baking Mold And Make Some Honey Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Image source: F00dventures
#43 Sharing Because My Friends & Family Can’t Appreciate This Achievement 😘👌
Image source: Gammachan
#44 Recent Cakes For A Bridgerton Watch Party
Image source: Laurel_shada
#45 ✨ I Made Sun & Moon Cake For Ramadan 🌙🌞
Image source: pinkastrogrill
#46 A Birthday Cake
Image source: Laurel_shada
#47 Proud Cookie Mom Here Just Sharing Some Pics
Image source: lovevamp3
#48 I Made Cream Puff Swans
Image source: inspiredtotaste
#49 Broke College Student Macarons
Image source: WillyWankersFaptory
#50 Spice Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#51 Made My Daughter A Strawberry Birthday Cake, And She Was So Enamored She Wanted To Take A Picture Of It 😭
Image source: people_skillz
#52 Went To Cake Picnic In NYC This Weekend And Decided To Make An Illusion Cake!
Image source: iamnotchris
#53 The Little Girl Who Helps Her Mom Drop Off Packages At Our House Always Comes In To Look At The Cakes Ready For Collection, This Time She’s Getting A Surprise
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#54 Sometimes The Simple Ones Are The Most Meaningful
These Are For Celebrating Ringing That Bell Tomorrow, For Kicking Breast Cancers Bum. I Feel So Lucky To Have Been Able To Make These For Such A Special Person, And Such A Special Moment.
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#55 My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With Eggs, What Better Way To Celebrate His Birthday With A Giant Egg Cake?
Image source: Esnemyl
#56 I Made A Cinderella Themed Cake For My Daughter’s Middle School Cast Party
Image source: iamnotchris
#57 Crème Brûlée Donuts. Filled With Vanilla Crème Patisserie
Image source: SeoulFeminist
#58 Practising For My Sil’s Engagement Party
Image source: zaliaazleen
#59 The Homeowner’s Wife Gave Us Macrons At Work Today
Image source: dead_hobo_society
#60 Some Flowers For A Beautiful Milestone!
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#61 Felt Like It Was Really Important I Make Some Peanut Butter Cup Brownies So I Can Get Chocolate Wasted This Weekend
Image source: F00dventures
#62 Funfetti Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls Per The Birthday Girl’s Request 🩷
Image source: Home-baker87
#63 I Made These Over A Week Ago. And I’m Still Thinking About Them. Lemon Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits With A Lemon Glaze
Image source: F00dventures
#64 Solar System Cake That My Incredible Wife Made For Our 8 Year Old’s Birthday
Image source: OkNose292
#65 We Made A 19 Cupcake Buttercream Flower Bouquet For A Wedding
Image source: ohheysarahjay
#66 Candle Cakes W/ Earl Grey Filling. I’m Cozymaxxing
Image source: shannsb
#67 If I Had A Nickel For Every Spongebob Cake Order I’ve Made, I’d Have A Dollar
Image source: TurbulentWeb635
#68 How Should I Price My Cakes?
Image source: genkcals
#69 The Students At The School I Work For Are Doing Shrek The Musical For Their Spring Musical. I Volunteered To Make Them A Cake For Their Cast Party
Image source: iamnotchris
#70 My First Halloween Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#71 13-Year-Old Made A Halloween Cake For Her Class
Image source: Woodnote_
#72 As A Non-Baker, It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work
Image source: 7babydoll
#73 The Best Seller From My Pie Pop Up: The Thanksgiving Sampler
Image source: simplyplated
#74 I Cannot Believe My Mom Used To This All By Herself
Image source: caf4676
#75 My Attempt At A Yule Log
Image source: deliberatewellbeing
#76 For A Very Good Boy ❤️
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#77 My Horse-Loving Daughter Turns 9 This Weekend And She Requested A Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake🤎🐎
Image source: Home-baker87
#78 My Progress After 2 Years Of Baking!
Image source: knightingayle
#79 Bunny Bowl Brown Sugar Cookies
Image source: h0494
#80 Strawberry Cheesecake Macs Are So Pretty For Valentine’s Day 🩷🩷🩷
Image source: Home-baker87
#81 Edible Flower Wedding Cake
Image source: PatisserieChef
#82 I’m Really Proud Of This 😭
Image source: PLUTOO95
#83 Cookies For The People I Love 🩷
Image source: siyanxo
#84 Lemon Shortbread Froggies With Whipped Lemon Ganache Filling
Image source: xspineofasnakex
#85 This Weeks Cookie Drop For My Bizz
Image source: matt_bakes
#86 Baby’s Breath In Dessert? Was I Right To Complain?
Image source: _allycat
#87 It’s The Early Morning Of My 30th Birthday And I Couldn’t Sleep. Decided To Bake A Pie. (Before/After)
Image source: kingqueefsalot
#88 Bake Sale Stuff
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#89 $6 A Cookie? Fear Of Over Pricing
Image source: Spiteful_Brunette
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