57 Dumb, Ignorant And Unaware Individuals That People Had The Displeasure Of Knowing

Common sense is—unfortunately for all of humankind—not that common! Look, nobody’s perfect. We all make mistakes. We all have knowledge blind spots that we should work on. And yet, some people are so delulu and uneducated that you have to wonder how they manage to function.
It is mind-boggling. Not convinced that people like that exist? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! We’re featuring stories from a brutally honest AskReddit thread where people spilled the tea about the very worst cases they’ve witnessed of adults having no basic knowledge of how life works. Ready to cringe? Let’s get into it.
#1
These stories are both about my step-sister and happened when I was pregnant.
She was absolutely furious with me when she found out I had gone swimming because she thought I would drown the baby. No amount of explaining the placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic fluid would sink in.
Later on my shirt crept up a little bit and she was able to see my bellybutton and noticed it was “still closed” and asked what I needed to do to get it open. She thought the umbilical cord was like a tube that attached the baby to the mother’s bellybutton and you had to feed the baby through that tube.
She is genuinely the dumbest person I know.
Image source: soulstoned, Camylla Battani
#2
I used to work with a guy who thought deodorant caused cancer, so he refused to use any. We worked at a spa and it gets hot in the treatment rooms with 3 heat sources on all day. He also got mad that no one ate the food he brought in right after telling everyone his home had a bedbug problem.
He was not very well liked at that establishment.
Image source: SailorVenus23, Michael Odida
#3
I had a hysterectomy 6 years ago. Cervix, uterus, fallopian tubes, and one ovary are all gone. I still have men (and one terrifyingly stupid doctor) tell me I can get pregnant.
Edit: I’m not speaking for all cases. The possibility of an ectopic pregnancy fully depends on the patient and what was removed and what was kept. In my case, I was told by my medical team that it is not physically possible for me to form a fetus without surrogacy.
Image source: lexapro630, standret
Thanks to the Dunning-Kruger effect, people who know very little about a topic tend to believe they’re geniuses. Meanwhile, genuinely smart individuals tend to have more self-awareness, so they realize that they still have lots to learn.
Another issue is that people tend to overestimate their capabilities because they think that their skills or know-how are transferable across all skills. They, sadly, are not. Someone who has huge knowledge blind spots and massive undeserved confidence can be dangerous to both themselves and others.
Being open-minded to other people’s opinions and staying humble and curious enough to learn new things is, at the end of the day, hard. People don’t like being told that they’re wrong. What’s more, educating yourself requires you to set your ego aside and have a healthier (more growth-oriented) relationship with failure.
#4
My ex was raised catholic and was 100% sure that he has one less rib because of the Adam and Eve myth. Like he thought all men have one less rib.
Image source: ShittyCatLover, Jahanzeb Ahsan
#5
My husband. He is a very smart guy, has held a high position at work for 20 years. Last year, at 41 years old, I had to teach him how to use a hairbrush. In his mind, hairbrushes were for women with long hair, and combs were for men. That’s all he ever saw at home. Then one day, he was watching me get dressed and used my boar bristle brush to smooth down some bed head, and it was like I had just done a magic trick.
He told me all of the above, and then I pointed out that I often have hair shorter than his, and I use a hair brush every day, and then I watched his brain short circuit like his whole life has been a lie.
This interaction is not helping to debunk my theory that he and his brothers are actually aliens sent here to observe humanity.
Image source: Hopefulkitty, magnific
#6
A chap at university tried to fry uncooked spaghetti. How did his parents let him out of the house?
Image source: Forgotthebloodypassw, drobotdean
Sam Goldstein, PhD, stresses that you can confront polarization with curiosity. Meanwhile, he emphasizes that empathy reduces confirmation bias, while open-mindedness is actually a strength rather than a weakness.
“Human beings are intrinsically attracted to ideas that reinforce their existing beliefs. This tendency, known as confirmation bias, makes it challenging to consider information contradicting our views. Our brains are designed to evade cognitive dissonance, and we often unconsciously filter facts to align with our pre-existing narratives. When we consistently engage with content from similar sources, we create echo chambers that bolster our beliefs and narrow our understanding of others.”
In other words, our identities are incredibly deeply linked to our opinions. So, people tend to see other points of view as threatening.
#7
My nephew doesn’t like to brush his teeth, and got angry at the dentist for removing the tartar build up because it was “protecting his teeth”.
He also thought his mom couldn’t evict him because squatters rights legally let him stay in her house, so going to the court would be illegal.
He’s 24.
Image source: WoofPie, hryshchyshen
#8
Im a pediatric nurse. There are so, so many. One that sticks out is a mom who had no idea what constipation was.
Image source: blackcloud247, ARTcreator_98
#9
I used to work in a lab. A coworker of mine “sweat too much in gloves” so he just opted to not wear them….even when opening and pouring urine samples. He hardly washed his hands. Management knew and never addressed it.
Image source: NoPersonality7502, magnific
Open-mindedness and empathy go hand-in-hand. When you put in genuine effort to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and see the world as they experience it, you start thinking about the context behind their views. This usually leads to a greater willingness to actively listen to their perspectives, instead of being stubborn and outright rejecting their ideas.
Another healthy approach to embrace is the idea that you don’t have to ‘win’ arguments or conversations. Instead, you ought to focus on learning and understanding. Meaningful dialogue only happens when people feel free from fear, ridicule, or judgment.
Meanwhile, it is a huge show of courage to admit that you don’t know something and that you still have room for improvement. Intellectual humility, at the end of the day, is what all of us should strive for.
#10
I dated a guy and one night I asked for his help making dinner by peeling carrots. It was a new peeler. 2 carrots in and he didn’t take the
plastic safety cover off and didn’t realize he was doing nothing.
Image source: AprilLove85, magnific
#11
This isn’t a judgement, but I found it fascinating. We have a family friend in his 40s who is from Afghanistan, and has been through a lot in life. I would certainly never think of him as naive. My parents know he wont drink wine because of his religion, so they just dont offer it when he comes to dinner, and it hasnt come up in the several years we have known him. But the other night he pointed to the wine bottle and asked, “that isn’t real wine with alcohol is it?” And they said it was. And he said, “but I see you drinking it, but i never see you falling over or not able to speak clearly.” I guess alcohol is so much not a part of their culture that he had no idea it was possible to drink alcohol without getting super drunk! I just thought that was a really interesting window into the culture.
Image source: Skorogovorka, Charly Álvarez
#12
Storing soup in the bottom clear vegetable drawer of the fridge. Like, pouring in “loose” soup they made and it’s just sloshing around in there.
Image source: Leeloo_82, rawpixel.com
Who is the most poorly educated, delusional, just plain wrong, and common-sense-lacking person you personally know? Be honest: do you have any hope for them? What could they do to grow as a person?
Meanwhile, what are your knowledge blind spots that have led to some awkward and embarrassing moments?
Once you’ve read through everyone’s stories and upvoted the ones that dealt you the most emotional damage, share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.
#13
A sad one. Vocational Training for young adulte with no other Option.
Young lad, midtown, quite intelligent, but was raised as pet (got food, clean clothes, but was never in a store to get the choice, doesn’t know his show size or how to use shoelaces).
He was asked what vegetables he does know. He couldn’t think of any. I asked after the test: what have you eaten today, beside of meat and potatoes? He answered: tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, carrots and corn. A guy almost 20 years old wasn’t familiar with vegetable as a a word.
Image source: RenaRix80, rawpixel.com
#14
From my worst roommate: “Why would I have my own towel? Yours is clean right?”
I started hiding my bathing towels in my room after that. He used one to clean the toilet once as well.
Image source: Pretend-Ad5598, magnific
#15
There was a woman at the gym who wore the same workout outfit daily for at least 2 months, did not launder the clothes and did the stair master for an hour daily. Pungent doesn’t begin to describe the odor, one could smell her when she walked in the door.
Image source: Sometimesunaware, fxquadro
#16
I used to work at LAX airport doing what is now performed by TSA. The stories I could tell…
One in particular was about a very well-dressed man who was wearing a suit that easily cost $500 or more. (This was in 1973.) He REEKED of urine!
Image source: franksymptoms, wavebreakmedia_micro
#17
My cuz (21m) telling me (39f) adamantly that Andrew Tate and what he ‘teaches’ is what women want. And when I told him no, he said I didnt know what I was talking about.
Image source: HarbingerShiny, jcomp
#18
My “forever alone” adult male friend walks around with food stuck in his untrimmed facial hair and does not take advice well at all.
Image source: PizzaAndBobs, katemangostar
#19
Someone I know barely ever washes their hands, even after going to the toilet or taking the trash out, but refuses to touch the buttons in the elevator. It’s probably better for all of us.
Image source: SyfaVelnumdes, magnific
#20
In the time I’ve lived here, my roommate has told me:
-mosquitos can’t get to us because we live on the second floor (next to a body of pretty stagnant water)
-the pest control guys should only spray the stairs to keep our yearly ants out
-we need to keep the windows and doors closed to keep the yearly ants (that are clearly coming up through the floor) out
-“it looks like earthquake weather”
-throws out functioning ceramic bowls she doesn’t want to clean
-throws out brand new food gadgets because “it didn’t come with instructions” (it did) (and also is literally one step)
-does not know a vacuum needs to be cleaned sometimes, throws them out as soon as the suction gets low
She’s 40 years old and has been living independently for at least 10 years off of mostly packaged dinners and chicken nuggets. I tell my family she’s the perfect demonstration of evolution: she’s not actually good she’s just not bad enough to pass away young
Thought of a couple more for yall:
-bought a trash can with some extra parts for holding the trash bag down. Learned and forgot how to use them multiple times over the course of 6 months. Threw the trash can out without a replacement, started piling her trash on the counter instead
-throws stuff out as soon as she doesn’t want it any more but does not know what does and doesn’t belong to her so has thrown my stuff out on more than one occasion
-insists her cat gets cranky if she doesn’t get to listen to her lofi at least a couple hours a day. Cat spends most of the day sleeping in a room other than the one playing the lofi
-breaks a garbage disposal at least once a year by throwing her coffee grounds in the sink every day. Has repeatedly been told that’s what causes it. Continues to do it
-claims that organizing is “triggering” to the point that even if i organize something, she personally becomes entropy and cannot maintain it
-cannot tell you where she put something she took out of the dishwasher less than 5 minutes ago. Does not put anything back in the same place twice in a row
-puts away visibly dirty dishes. Claims to have previously been Navy dishwasher.
Image source: yourbaconess, dusanpetkovic
#21
In med corps school in the navy there was a girl that smelled so bad and always had oily hair that one day after several talk attempts and her refusing to shower the girls literally dragged her into the showers and cleaned her because they couldn’t stand smelling her.
Edited for spelling.
Image source: boardjock42, user18526052
#22
I was in a class with a rich prince from Bahrain. He didn’t even know how to dress himself or shave.
Edit: may not have been a prince, but it was royal family wealth nonetheless.
Image source: yawara25, zubaidayahya
#23
My ex husband’s brother. This unfortunate young man is sound of mind, but because he was raised so poorly, he will never be able to work. My ex Mil “homeschooled” him, but only gave him enough education so that he can do basic things. He has maybe a 2nd grade education. He was never allowed to play with other children, he was never taught how to ride a bike and physical activity was not encouraged. He’s a nice enough person but he will never be able to work, have a family or contribute to society. He was basically born so he could be my ex Mil’s pet. I told my ex husband that he will have to be responsible for his brother once his parents pass away, and he should do something now rather than later. Like everything else I said to him, it went in one ear and out the other.
Image source: springsummerfall2016, oksix
#24
An older guy (single, probably mid-50s) that I worked with at my first office job. The guy probably bathed regularly but what he did not do was take his clothes promptly from the washer to the dryer. He positively reeked of mildew 100% of the time.
Image source: JimTheJerseyGuy, volodymyr-t
#25
When I was in Basic Training, we had a guy that was clearly mentally unfit for service and I cannot understand how he slipped through. Maybe he was trolling but he could barely speak coherently, required someone to shave him daily and to make his bed. The wildest part? He had a pilot license.
Honestly, I wonder if he was even a real person and not just a collective imaginary character everyone in the platoon had, because again how does someone who doesnt even seem capable of taking care of themselves desire and manage to make it to Basic without someone stopping them?
His name was Jedi, or rather that was his nickname. I pray someone else know who I’m talking about.
Edit:
Forgot to mention he does eventually get kicked out, though I’m not sure why beyond just not being remotely able to pass any of the requirements.
Image source: brokenmessiah, Drazen Zigic
#26
I know a guy who:
-Never cleaned the first floor of his house and when it got unlivable (fridge filled with rotting food, stuff all over floor) he just moved into the upstairs and never went downstairs.
-would feel ‘too lazy’ to get movies/shows be owned on DVD off the shelf, so would just rent them on Amazon prime video.
– essentially always ate out or got take out or ordered in.
-was in massive credit card debt
-didnt cut his nails because he felt ‘too lazy’. Instead his solution was to take really long baths and soak them til they got soft enough to rip/bite off.
-broke his own toe while having a tantrum because he wouldn’t figure out how to open a door
-washed out of college because he never did homework. He ‘didn’t like doing it.’ His parents were laying his tuition and rent.
-when he realized he had a drinking problem , instead of trying to quit by himself or joining AA, his first move was to tell his bosses at work. This caused him to lose his job.
-Lost at least one pet by traveling and not getting a pet sitter
-once compared being anti military to being anti black people
-watches YouTube with a device on the dash while driving
-chats with chat gpt
-once got mad at me because he got in hot water with the boss because he left work early to ‘come help me’ because he thought I was in trouble. I was not in trouble. I didn’t say I was in trouble. He had assumed I was in trouble because I’d asked what time he would finish work that day. And apparently the only possible reason for that question was that I needed help.
-would forget to pay power bill
-once observed to knock on the door to ask the person in the bathroom how much longer they would be, even though another bathroom was available.
Image source: pancakecel, mediaphotos
#27
My sister. She looks extremely clean, make up always perfect and never has a bleach blonde hair out of place…
She’s an absolute purposeful bio weapon with two children.
She proudly announced to me she doesn’t wash her hands after the bathroom because she doesn’t care.. even if she gets stuff on her. As she prepared food.. as an adult..
But she will become genuinely violent if she smells someone else’s bad breath or finds out someone doesn’t shower at least once per day.
And these types of people just.. have no repercussions. They just hurt immunocompromised people without any forethought.
even if it’s their own family, they refuse to learn or respect hygienic boundaries that society needs to safely function. It’s infuriating. Hand washing is proven science to help protect the general public.. which includes you, you dingus.
Image source: GreenUpYourLife, wirestock
#28
A gal I worked with was a direct decendant of Mexicans, grew up in the southern tip of Texas on the border, and asked me “is Spanish from spain?”.
I thought she was joking. She had a lady Guadeloupe tattoo. I jokingly said “are you gonna ask why Mexicans are Catholic too?”
She had no idea. I was mind blown. She was 21.
Image source: admiral_walsty, lunopark
#29
I had a real nasty dude in my unit in the army who barely showered or changed his uniform, even after working with fuel systems all day. He got sent out on a field mission one day and a group of us cleaned his bunk space because we couldn’t stand the smell. We found containers of half-eaten food, bottles full of dip spit, even bottles of what looked like urine crammed under his bunk against the wall. We were in barracks with a bathroom and garbage chute not 50 feet away. Some people are just lazy and make it everyone else’s problem.
Image source: LemmingLou, magnific
#30
In some random Marine Corps barracks at Lejuene. My roommate actually.
Homie slept on bare mattress, no sheets. No pillow case. Used the issued blanket, doubt it was ever washed.
Dude didn’t own any hygiene products, would “shower” a few times a day but would proceed to put the same clothes back on.
The PT mornings were the worst, since he’d change straight into his uniform right after, leaving his sweaty smelly PT uniform on his bed, just for him to change back into it after work to be ready for the next day.
Pretty sure he’s in prison now too.. iirc he became a state trooper but ended up convicted of numerous charges against minors.
Image source: unfriendlypigeon, Tasneem Jhetam
#31
I work in a super hot and dusty environment. like you start sweating just standing at times. we get paid time to shower at the end of the day. there are several people that refuse to shower after work . sometimes the smell coming off of these people is unbearable.
Image source: archetype28
#32
One old friend of mine. She was the kind to never shave, rarely wash hair etc.
We went out to London one day, she wore heels but they started hurting so she took them off. She just walked around the dirty city of London barefoot all day. (Very lucky not to injure her feet)
End of the day I stayed at hers overnight. She just crawled into bed???
Bottoms of her feet were black all over. She saw no issues with this at all.
It was then I realised her dark grey sheets were supposed to be light cream if the sides were anything to go by.
Image source: Mediocre_Sprinkles
#33
I had to tell a former employee in the nicest way possible that they really need to wash the fresh cat urine stains out of their white uniform shirt before coming in, or at the very least maybe don’t wear clothing with bright yellow, hot stinky pee stains on it.
It happened more than once. They seemed totally unaware until I said something.
Image source: resonancepresence
#34
So bid smelly joe (not his real name) didn’t like basic hygiene.
My wife used to work in a video game rental store when we were dating years ago and big smelly joe would come in daily and just peel the paint off the walls with his rank smell.
It was Halloween and big smelly joe was at an age where dressing up and going door to door turns creepy, but that didn’t stop him. He was too lazy to get a costume so he just painted his face blue (like the blue man group) and came into the store to the horror of my wife and her coworkers. The kicker to this story is that for whatever reason big smelly joe didn’t come into the store for another 8 weeks (around xmas) and when my wife was checking him out at the cash she noticed that his entire hairline still had blue paint all in it (from Halloween) 😬 .
Image source: ManipulateTheData
#35
I was dating a guy and learned he liked to sit on the floor of his shower for half an hour with the water running on him, and he thought that sufficed as bathing. No soap or anything unless I handed him a wash cloth just like I would do his very young daughter.
I broke up with him and kept his daughter and her mom as friends 😛.
Image source: Own_Butterscotch_129
#36
A former friend who basically has his extremely loaded parents (for context, his dad’s house is right across the street from Stanford University) throwing money at all his issues. I’m estimating his dad has spent at least seven figures on propping him up since he graduated college. He claims to have mental issues, but it’s very apparent some of these events were staged to keep the gravy train rolling in from the Bank of Mom and Dad. He has a master’s degree and basically has zero concept of operating in the real world. He’s 41 years old, chronically online, and eats total trash (99% fast food).
I cut him out of my life after he stole my phone and bragged about it on Facebook. He forgot to block me, and even if he did, 70+ of our mutuals would have told me anyway. Several people I know threatened to physically beat him up if they ever saw him in public.
Image source: AWPerative
#37
When I was 20 I dated a guy. Used his bathroom, asked why his shower was empty. He told me he used to have a bar of soap but eventually it got really small and completely disappeared and “that’s dumb.”
Reader, I dated him for 2 years. He was a line cook. WTAF.
Image source: Responsible_Lake_804
#38
At my first place of work, I witnessed the manager shouting at a coworker because she’d gone to the bathroom to change her pad. He was adamant that she should have “held it” until we were less busy. She said it doesn’t work that way.
He claimed he knew multiple women who didn’t need pads or tampons because they’d been “toilet trained” and would hold it. (I assume these women were either on birth control that stops periods, or post menopause, if they existed at all.) He said my coworker was just lazy, unhygienic and that her parents had failed to potty train her when she was a toddler. (Which is, apparently, an age at which he thinks menstruation takes place.)
I also told him that that isn’t how menstruation works. He told me “You’re not a woman, so you don’t know.” I asked how he knows then, and he was like “I’ve had a lot of girlfriends!” A claim which I still find rather dubious.
Image source: HOMANDER1996
#39
I once had an acquaintance I’d invited to regular, once a month core group hang out. Southern California, food on the grill, sides in the house, BYOB, etc. Run of the mill situation.
We were all conscious of sun and sunscreen, so when girlie arrived we gave her sunscreen to smear on to protect.
Apparently she had never applied sunscreen in her 25+ white girl life. She slathered that sunscreen on til it looked like she had squirted mayo all over herself.
Image source: TheGreatLabMonkey
#40
At boot camp for the Marine Corps.
One of the early nightly rituals is to have all of the recruits standing in front of their beds to be inspected by the drill instructors.
During this inspection, the recruits are wearing a t-shirt, tucked into their underwear (white briefs), and sandals. The drill instructors are making sure the recruits are healthy, uninjured, and have no glaring problems that need to be addressed.
It’s a quick process, with the drill instructors going one-by-one swiftly through each recruit. There’s some nuance there that Marines will be familiar with, but it’s unimportant to the story.
About a week into boot camp, one of the drill instructors’ commanders is coming through at night to perform his own inspection. He’s not a drill instructor himself, but he is ultimately responsible for all of the recruits’ safety and well-being.
He gets to Recruit Toby. He calmly asks Recruit Toby if he grew up with both parents. Did his mom do his laundry? Did she tell him what clothes to wear? Has he ever done his own laundry or choosing what clothes to wear?
No, Recruit Toby never worried about those things. His mom handled it. Recruit Toby has never done laundry or really picked out clothes to wear. He’s the dullest tool, but not in the toolbox. He fell on the floor behind the toolbox and was forgotten about.
CO: “Recruit, if you’ve showered every day, and you’ve been issued all of your clothing like all of the other recruits with you – why are your briefs stained yellow just a handful of days into training?”
Since no one told Recruit Toby to put on *clean* underwear, he kept wearing the same pair. He assumed he would be instructed to change into clean underwear at some point like he was instructed to do everything else.
Image source: Gimli-with-adhd
#41
20 year veteran of academia here. I have just landed a new job at a university, and am working on training and getting back into academic life after 3 months of job hunting. I started at my new place roughly 2 weeks ago with a new colleague (who we will call Sam).
Sam lives with his girlfriend, and has a miserable commute, so I put some of his random “what!” moments to just being generally wiped out, but he now has me questioning his knowledge and general experience.
Sam is a gym bro, a nice guy, and a very talented artist, however he seems to lack skills regarding just being a consistent member of society.
On his first day, just minutes after we were issued our ID access cards, Sam was trying to get through the access gates to get back into our part of the building. There is a “scan here” image on the gate pad. He missed it and asked me how to get back in after watching me scan in and enter. It was baffling. I chalked it up to tiredness.
Sam has managed to get lost on a T-shaped corridor, and missed the 4 colourful maps that are on our facilities walls with a ‘you are here’ tag on them. It took him 20 minutes to find our room. The toilets (where he went to wash his hands post lunch) are on the end on the right arm of the ‘T’, our room is almost at the intersection of the ‘T’, he somehow ended up in another part of the building. He reappeared 20 minutes later confirming he had somehow got lost. I chalked that up to being still on our first week and new, but he seems to have no sense of direction.
The next week, we were hanging some string lights in one of our facilities rooms with our section boss, and were using sticky-back velcro strips. Our lad Sam didn’t understand how velcro worked. He was trying to stick the glue side of the hooks to the fuzzy side of the velcro and was wondering why it wasn’t working. I pointed it out and he said he didn’t know why it didn’t work. Like, seemingly never used velcro ever before.
He regularly repeats questions that he has asked and received answers to from both myself, our line management, and the other staff in our facility. I appreciate that everyone retains information differently, but when we answer or explain, he just doesn’t seem to register the first, or sometimes the second or third response, and often doubles down when he asks again. Just comes across as very vacant and weirdly preoccupied.
It’s like he just switches off and goes full autopilot. It’s impressive. I wish I could do something similar on occasion, but it is getting increasingly concerning.
Will see what the next few days working with the lad is like.
Image source: SunburntPigeon
#42
Former housemate in a student houseshare. We all knew that she’d been raised as Mummy and Daddy’s Little Princess but we didn’t realise how much until she had a row with her boyfriend and didn’t know how to start an approach to apologise to him. I suggested that maybe she could start by taking him a mug of tea. “Yes!” she said, followed by “How do you make tea?” I was flabbergasted because we’re British! We come into the world knowing how to make tea! I can’t stand the stuff but I can still turn out a decent cuppa.
It turned out that she’d never actually made a cup of tea herself, even though she drank it. If her boyfriend wasn’t home to make one for her then she simply drank milk, water or pop.
Image source: MadamKitsune
#43
A coworker genuinely thought the microwave beeping meant the food was done, not that it had *stopped*. He’d reheat things for 15 minutes because ‘it kept beeping so it was still working.
Image source: yourslavekittyy
#44
I know a man who washes his hair with shampoo, but only cleaned the remainder of his body with water from the shower. He was 38 before he began using soap on his body. Funny thing is that he actually never smelled bad.
Image source: somethingnewest
#45
I once went in a grown man’s house with a friend, sat on his couch, thought something felt off. Lifted the cushion and found a pizza box. Opened the pizza box and found an entire meat lover’s pie minus one slice. I dragged my friend out of there while he was in the bathroom.
Image source: creepydollcupcake
#46
Ex got genuinely uncomfortable with how frequently I washed my hands. This was during the pandemic, and he thought me washing my hands after having used public transport (and thus, touching dirty buttons etc) was very excessive. Apparently, washing ones hands in general wasn’t a concept he understood, found out the hard way.
Image source: A-Sinning-Midget
#47
Girl I went to college with had been kicked out by her parents as a teenager (she lived with foster parents and had some kind of scholarship) and apparently didn’t know why washing your clothes is important even if your body is clean. It didn’t help that she had an extremely limited amount of money because she was basically homeless and laundry quarters were a luxury.
We all pooled our laundry quarters for one big wash and dry but it wasn’t enough. .
Image source: boopbaboop
#48
18 year old recruit in my basic training unit was from the deep swamps of Louisiana… not only was he almost impossible to understand, I seriously think the boots he got issued were his first pair of shoes beyond cheap flip-flops. Guys was literally the target audience for all of the ridiculous (to most of us) “taking care of yourself” stuff they covered at the beginning of basic.
Image source: PirateKilt
#49
I took a friend hiking and they didn’t know your heart was supposed to beat all fast like that.
Image source: darunada
#50
I worked in a convenience store.
A customer wants to buy lots of stuff for babies and a small bottle of perfumed oil for an oil lamp. I tell her that this is not massage oil and she says he doesn’t want it then.
Another mother wants to buy baby formula with number 2. Because her baby is two months old. You take pre or number 1 to the age of six months and only then switch to 2. It is written on the box.
Image source: NoTerm445
#51
I did just have to explain to my good friend why you don’t put meat in the top of the fridge or the freezer. He didn’t get that it was a basic food hygine concept and he is 35.
Image source: BoneBruja
#52
Guy bought a very fast motorcycle to impress women thinking he’d be picking up chicks left and right. It was 100% dudes ever complimenting the bike.
That guy was me. Love my motorcycles but absolutely got into riding for the wrong reasons.
Image source: CHUNKY_BLOODY_QUEEFS
#53
So many people doesnt know that for cows to produce milk they need to have given birth recently. Just like any other mammal.
Image source: ForgottenSaturday
#54
Someone asking if almond milk came from brown cows. Yes, I’m serious.
Image source: Otherwise-Wall-6950
#55
I have a coworker who takes her shoes off in her office and doesn’t ever think to put them back on. She goes to the bathrooms, cafeterias, her meetings, etc. in socks. Yesterday we walked to a completely different building a quarter mile away and she did it in socks.
Image source: nannulators
#56
I heard someone telling Kids he had to look after: “no no you dont have to wash your hands when peeing, only for nr.2” i was quite shocked after i heard that, and luckily was swiftly able to correct him…
Image source: SPfrokli
#57
Someone once argued to me that brushing one’s teeth was an unnecessary intervention because plaque forms a *protective patina* on the teeth. Regular dental cleaning is aparently just a cash grab because modern dentistry didn’t really come into common practice until after WW2.
Image source: NewAndImprovedJess
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