“He Can’t Be Saved”: Eyewitness Details Chaos As Shia LaBeouf Breaks Sobriety And Gets Arrested In New Orleans

Shia LaBeouf, best known for his role in the Transformers movies, was arrested in New Orleans in the early hours of Tuesday, February 17, following an altercation at a bar during Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” is a cultural celebration that marks the final day of indulgence before the Christian season of Lent — a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual preparation that precedes Easter.
New Orleans is known for organizing elaborate parades featuring themed floats, marching bands, and costumed riders to mark the occasion.
According to an eyewitness, LaBeouf had been in town since Thursday and was acting erratically, including one instance where he asked to “be a celebrity bartender.”
Robert Skus, a doorman at the 24/7 dive bar Ms Mae’s, told The Hollywood Reporter that LaBeouf was “somewhat belligerent” when he approached the establishment without a “shirt or cash” on Sunday.
LaBeouf left without incident that day; however, on Tuesday, he became increasingly aggressive at the Royal Street Inn and Bar near the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans.
Court documents reviewed by The Guardian state that the bar manager attempted to usher LaBeouf out of the establishment, during which the actor allegedly tried to hit him.
After being removed, LaBeouf allegedly punched a male patron who was helping the manager, then struck another man in the nose.
Bystanders then held LaBeouf down until police arrived.
Video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the incident. LaBeouf appears shirtless, with his back tattoo visible, standing on the street facing a crowd.
At one point, he is seen leaning toward a man as if attempting to speak with him during what appears to be a heated exchange.
Paramedics treated the actor at the scene, as shown in the video footage. Another image captured him being placed inside a parked ambulance with its emergency lights flashing.
Reports suggest LaBeouf has not sustained serious injuries.
He has been charged with two counts of simple battery and is being held at Orleans Parish Prison, according to Page Six.
LaBeouf is being held without bond and is expected to see a judge at 3 p.m. local time, per the outlet.
In August 2022, the actor shared that he was 627 days sober. It is unclear when he relapsed.
Shia LaBeouf opened up about sobriety in response to Olivia Wilde’s claims
Olivia Wilde, who directed Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, said in a 2022 cover story for Variety that LaBeouf was originally set to star as the male lead.
However, their collaboration fell apart because he did not have “the ethos” she demands in her productions.
Wilde’s comments did not suggest that LaBeouf’s firing from the film was related to drinking.
In a statement shared with the outlet soon after, LaBeouf denied he was fired and claimed he quit “the film due to lack of rehearsal time.”
An email LaBeouf sent to Wilde showed that he reached out to make “amends” shortly after.
In it, he expressed: “I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life.”
“I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous,” the actor added in the email, which he shared with Variety.
LaBeouf has faced multiple arrests over the years
He was arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway show for acting unruly and being verbally aggressive.
In October 2015, he was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas.
In 2017, LaBeouf attended court-mandated rehab following his arrest in Savannah, Georgia, on suspicion of public intoxication yet again.
In 2020, FKA twigs, who dated LaBeouf between 2018 and 2019, sued him for infliction of emotional distress and more.
In the lawsuit and in an interview with The New York Times, she alleged that LaBeouf attempted to strangle her and slammed her against a car.
While she did not attribute his actions to alcoh*lism, LaBeouf, in an email statement to NYT, said, “I have no excuse for my alcoh*lism or aggression, only rationalizations.”
“I have been a**sive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history,” he added.
LaBeouf and FKA twigs reached a settlement in July 2025.
