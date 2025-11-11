Let It Rain Love: 19-Year-Old Photographer Takes Beautiful Shelter Dog Pictures To Help Find Them New Homes

by

Jessica Trinh, the talented young pet photography pro who we recently wrote about when her golden retriever Chuppy passed away, is back with a beautiful photo series of shelter dogs that will make your heart melt.

The images in her “Let It Rain Love” project are all adorable and sweet, but there’s more to it than that. By taking beautiful portraits of dog adoption candidates, Trinh aims to give each of them a fighting chance at finding a loving home. If there’s anything that will increase the chances of someone visiting a shelter and adopting a dog, it’s one of Trinh’s beautiful dog photography shots.

I wanted to give back to the community. My adorable dogs have changed my life and I wanted more abandoned animals to help people change their lives so I felt it to be appropriate to start a new project,” Trinh writes on her site. “I hope this project enlightens everyone on the story of a beautiful dog from a shelter and not only makes people think twice about giving up a dog but gives these beautiful dog shelter residents a chance for a new home with love.

This project, says Trinh, was inspired by her own rescued dog, Daisy. “She has changed my entire life for the better. This project is inspired by her and I want to thank her for that because I believe this project will give a new meaning to my photography.

Trinh is not the only photographer to use her skills to help animal shelter inhabitants find homes – Sarolta Ban, a talented photographer from Hungary, also created a series of images with a similar goal in mind. They are both worth taking a look at!

Source: jessicatrinh.com | Facebook | Flickr

My dogs have changed my life and I wanted more dogs to help people change their lives so I felt it to be appropriate to start a new project

“I hope this project enlightens everyone on the story of a shelter dog and not only makes people think twice about giving up a dog, but gives these beautiful shelter dogs a chance for a new home with love.

“They need someone to shower them with love and give them a chance.”

This project, says Trinh, was inspired by her own rescued dog, Daisy (above).She has changed my entire life for the better.”

Aiko, Trinh’s Shiba Inu, poses in a colorful bath.

Kodi, Trinh’s new golden retriever puppy, is just leanring how to be a good photo model.

