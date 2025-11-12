Share Embarrasing Childhood Pictures Where You Look Like You Skipped A Few Decades

All of us most likely went through a ‘special’ fashion phase in our young years. Apparently, there was one that made kids look at least 20 years older. The best part? We have photographs, so now we can have a good laugh about it. Go ahead and share those priceless moments when you looked like you were in your middle ages while being a child.

#1 When You Look Over 40, But You’re Actually 12

Image source: ThatSquareChick

#2 My Wife Was A 40-Year-Old Receptionist In 4th Grade

Image source: skelliousmaximus

#3 A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early 90’s

Image source: imgur.com

#4 I Was Born In 1981, But Turned 55 In 1992

Image source: caahtatonic

#5 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look

Image source: dumbolddoor

#6 Just Found My Glamour Shot From 1995. I Was A Sassy 45-Year-Old In 7th Grade, Apparently

Image source: Boots525

#7 Two Questions: Have You Accepted Jesus Christ As Your Lord And Savior, And Are You Interested In The Deal Of A Lifetime On A 1987 Plymouth Mercury?

Image source: OctopusSanta

#8 My Wife: Pilgrim, Futurist, Fabulous (1987)

Image source: cant-explain

#9 The 90’s Were Not Kind To Me

Image source: yurtle33

#10 I Love The Big Shoulder Pads And Teased Hair. I Doubt 90’s Fashion Will Make A Comeback Anytime Soon

#11 Time Was *not* On My Side!

#12 My Poor Sister In 4th Grade. She Was A Full Blown Nerdy Librarian

#13 10 Yo (i Think) Wore Mom’s Shirt For Pic Day, Was Asked If I Could Afford Shoulders On Shirt

#14 I Had A Bad Mullet. You May Say No Mullet Is A Good Mullet But I Managed To Have A Terrible One

#15 Glamour Shots: 12-Year-Old Preteen Into 21-Year-Old

#16 Me As A 4th Grader In A Pencil Skirt, Sporting Helmet Hair.

#17 First Grade, Looking Like John Denver’s Love Child, Ready To Put You In A Sweet ’72 Chevy.

