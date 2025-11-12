Share Embarrasing Childhood Pictures Where You Look Like You Skipped A Few Decades

All of us most likely went through a ‘special’ fashion phase in our young years. Apparently, there was one that made kids look at least 20 years older. The best part? We have photographs, so now we can have a good laugh about it. Go ahead and share those priceless moments when you looked like you were in your middle ages while being a child.
#1 When You Look Over 40, But You’re Actually 12
Image source: ThatSquareChick
#2 My Wife Was A 40-Year-Old Receptionist In 4th Grade
Image source: skelliousmaximus
#3 A Friend Of Mine Gave Me Permission To Post This Gem. Circa Early 90’s
Image source: imgur.com
#4 I Was Born In 1981, But Turned 55 In 1992
Image source: caahtatonic
#5 Give Me The Sassy Grandma Look
Image source: dumbolddoor
#6 Just Found My Glamour Shot From 1995. I Was A Sassy 45-Year-Old In 7th Grade, Apparently
Image source: Boots525
#7 Two Questions: Have You Accepted Jesus Christ As Your Lord And Savior, And Are You Interested In The Deal Of A Lifetime On A 1987 Plymouth Mercury?
Image source: OctopusSanta
#8 My Wife: Pilgrim, Futurist, Fabulous (1987)
Image source: cant-explain
#9 The 90’s Were Not Kind To Me
Image source: yurtle33
#10 I Love The Big Shoulder Pads And Teased Hair. I Doubt 90’s Fashion Will Make A Comeback Anytime Soon
#11 Time Was *not* On My Side!
#12 My Poor Sister In 4th Grade. She Was A Full Blown Nerdy Librarian
#13 10 Yo (i Think) Wore Mom’s Shirt For Pic Day, Was Asked If I Could Afford Shoulders On Shirt
#14 I Had A Bad Mullet. You May Say No Mullet Is A Good Mullet But I Managed To Have A Terrible One
#15 Glamour Shots: 12-Year-Old Preteen Into 21-Year-Old
#16 Me As A 4th Grader In A Pencil Skirt, Sporting Helmet Hair.
#17 First Grade, Looking Like John Denver’s Love Child, Ready To Put You In A Sweet ’72 Chevy.
