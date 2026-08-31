Shar Jackson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Shar Jackson
August 31, 1976
Boston, Massachusetts, US
50 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Shar Jackson?
Sharisse Jackson is an American actress and singer known for her vibrant presence on television. She has carved out a niche in sitcoms and reality programming, captivating audiences with her relatable characters.
Her breakout role as Niecy Jackson on the UPN sitcom Moesha brought her widespread recognition. Jackson’s portrayal of Moesha’s best friend resonated with viewers during the show’s popular run.
Early Life and Education
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Sharisse Jackson grew up with a diverse heritage, including African American, Puerto Rican, Native American, and Mexican roots. Her early life also included mandatory martial arts training, instilled by her mother for discipline and self-defense.
Jackson began acting at age three, joining the Al Fann Theatrical Ensemble. She modeled with John Robert Powers and Barbizon agencies, cultivating her talents before focusing solely on acting by age eleven.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Shar Jackson’s public life, notably with dancer Kevin Federline. They dated from 2000, legally marrying from 2004 to 2006 and having two children before their publicized separation.
Jackson is a mother of four children: Donovan Jackson, Cassalei Monique Jackson, Kori Madison Jackson Federline, and Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline. She co-parents with their fathers and has not publicly married again since her divorce from Federline.
Career Highlights
Sharisse Jackson’s career blossomed on television, most notably through her five-year run as Niecy Jackson on the UPN sitcom Moesha. She also garnered acclaim for her role in the hit Nickelodeon movie Good Burger, sharing the screen with Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.
Beyond scripted roles, Jackson showcased another talent, winning the MTV reality competition Celebrity Rap Superstar in 2007. She was also a member of the pop group Mpulz, whose single ‘The Journey’ featured on The Princess Diaries soundtrack.
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