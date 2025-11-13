Theresa May Dresses A Lot Like Tresemmé Bottles And The 9 Comparisons Are Hilarious

TRESemmé. Say it slowly, in the French style, hitting the accented ‘e’ at the end. Tres-em-may. Tres-em-may. Ring any bells? Well, for some people, the famous shampoo brand sounds so much like the name of British Prime Minister Theresa May (geddit?) that it kicked off a meme that is just head and shoulders above the rest.
What began as a mere play on words got picked up by Twitter user Sam Bambs from London, UK, who noticed another angle to the running joke. “I’ve always been fond of wordplay, so the likeness was too good to ignore,” Sam told Bored Panda. “Many of the responses I received were along the lines of ‘wow, you have too much time on your hands’ – as a new mum, I can assure you I have very little-to-zero time. I’m just efficient at using Google (the whole thread took about 25 mins to put together). I was fully expecting it to disappear into the ether, so I didn’t put much effort into it.”
Prime Minister May has a large wardrobe, as you do when you are the leader of a country and need to attend countless events, and she likes to mix and match with color combinations. Eagle-eyed Sam found the perfect matches between bottle and outfit, not just once but many times, to prove that there really is something to this weird Theresa May/TRESemmé thing.
Predictably, the thread went mega-viral because this is exactly the kind of meta, highbrow fluff that Twitter thrives on. It has been shared and liked well over 100,000 times because well, I guess people admire others who spend lots of time making creative but ultimately absurd and pointless memes. Isn’t that why we love the internet?
“I’d like to thank Mrs. May for her name, and her wardrobe, without which none of this would have been possible,” Sam chuckled. “I’ve had popular tweets in the past, but nothing to this scale. Politics is always topical, but I wasn’t intending to be satirical. I guess the timing was just right.”
Sadly (or not, for many followers of the Brexit saga), Prime Minister May is stepping down from her post this week, leaving the UK on the hunt for a new PM. Luckily, for fans of British Prime Minister/shampoo memes at least, the frontrunner at the moment is roguish buffoon Boris Johnson, known as much for his unruly blond barnet as he is for his political incompetence. Kind of like a posh British Trump, Johnson and hair-based memes will surely go hand-in-hand for many years to come!
Here’s what people had to say about the creative thread
