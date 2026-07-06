‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

by

Americans are entering their tipping fatigue era. Last year, 63% had at least one negative opinion about tipping; in 2026, nine in 10 Americans say that tipping culture has gone too far. Recently, we’ve seen posts from FIFA World Cup fans calling out the ridiculous tipping practices in America, but the truth is that the call has been coming from inside the house for a long time.

Since 2015, there’s been a community on Reddit called r/EndTipping that advocates for a system in which service workers don’t have to rely on customers for their salaries. Here is a list of the newest posts from their group, filled with new dystopian developments like tipping for a sonogram and suggestions to tip 99%, as well as some positive ones where business owners have realized that paying a livable wage should be the norm, not the exception.

More info: Reddit

#1 It’s Just A Dollar Or Two! LOL

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: M1collector65

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

#2 I Tipped $20 Cash

I tipped $20 cash on a $85 mani/pedi. As I was handing her the $20 bill, she told me she prefers Venmo (but still took the cash). As I’m walking out, she forces me to scan her Venmo QR code. I obviously don’t want to tip again so I just walk out. She looks my reservation up in the system, and finds my number to remind me to Venmo her… unprofessional and I won’t be back.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Theyeahnopes

#3 Truth

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: weez2

#4 I Have Enough Friends

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: lexixon212

#5 Always Grab The Customer Receipt Copy!!

Be sure to always grab the customer receipt copy, waiter decided to give himself a $180 tip on a $93 dollar meal. Took a month of bouncing around corporate (major hotel chain) to fix this. Conveniently they “lost” the restaurant copy too.

Finally found the hotel general manager on LinkedIn and threatened to press charges, they quickly refunded the meal.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Neither-Trip-4610

#6 As A Doordash Driver – Please Don’t Tip

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: eric39es

#7 Oh Yes, I’d Absolutely Love To Tip You 99% (After Tax, For Good Measure)

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: NineDayOldDiarrhea

#8 Anyone Else Quick To Do This?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Newtailz

#9 This Person Told The Server To “Round Up To $70.00” And The Employee Used A Discount To Increase Their Tip

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: atom644

#10 Helping The Cause

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: EVy-and-August

#11 Server Posted “Was Wondering Why I Got Stiffed”

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: AceHexuall

#12 I Finally Found One On Threads

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: PastPossibility1355

#13 Tip Expected For Prenatal Sonogram?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: FireDad_01

#14 Seen In Nw Arkansas

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Unpoppedcork

#15 Restaurant Owner. My Take On Tipping

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: DriveNew

#16 I Was Extremely Surprised When I Saw This At A Coffee Shop

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: LagoonMaster

#17 Miscommunication Or Intentional Theft?

Was dining at the Cheese Cake Factory and had a $114 bill with 3 guest. My friend gave me $60 cash so the intention of paying $40 cash and leaving them a $20 tip. The waitress grabbed the check, charged the full amount to the card and kept the $60 as her tip. She Came back and said “thank you have a good day”
When confronted she acted a bit confused and tried to skirt the situation. So I asked for my change back, And left her no tip. Still felt a little bad about leaving nothing, but felt she was trying to take advantage of us since she never came back to confirm.
I get irritated when a server assumes all the change is for them when it’s over 50%. Yes I do want my $12 back for my $8 beer.
EDIT:

  1. This seems like quite a controversial topic, I read some of the replies and a lot of the questions ask “Why did you not explain the payment situation to the server?” The server was busy and took about 15 minutes to collect the check with the card and $60 cash. In that time we got engrossed in our conversation and I did not realize she picked it up. Normally I would explain how I wanted the payment to go, as I always try to tip in cash when possible, but instead just got the notification on my phone the full amount was charged.
  2. Another common question is “why did I not pocket the $40?” I like to use cash before putting anything on my credit card when possible, makes sense to just reduce your credit card bill.
  3. Some other comments mentioned some servers do get great tips, and I agree. I have left 100% tips before because I had a great time when the server. Normally its it’s a $20 on $20. But I think assuming a 53% tip was a bit bold.
  4. I know some servers that make over $100k a year in high end restaurants and some are making less than minimum wage. So it can go both ways, and I think that’s the case with any job you put effort into. I’m in the mindset of paying for the service when there is a service, and paying extra when it’s a great service.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: KaleTheFirst

#18 Additude

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: PhilosopherLegal6246

#19 Outrageous Tip Expectation

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Tauriel13

#20 Seems About Right

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Airport Transfer In Cancun. Tipped Driver $1 USD. He Declined And Gave It Back. The Sign Suggests $20 LOL

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Ognal_carbage8080

#22 Push The Red Button

This week I learned that when these point of sale systems prompt for a seemingly unskippable tip percentage, the red button skips the tip, and the transaction finishes. I had previously thought it might cancel the transaction, but it does not.

That is all.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Squared_Aweigh

#23 It’s Finally Happened. Im Tired Of The Entitled Doordashers

Placed a doordash order, usually I either tip out in cash or after the order has been delivered since Ive been burned so many times before. As soon as the dasher accepted the order, he proceeded to bombard me with these messages. He then proceeds to pick up the order, not deliver it and marked it as undeliverable. Doordash then proceeds to tell me that they can’t offer a refund because it wasn’t the dasher fault they couldn’t deliver.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: JustanotherBambii

#24 No Tip Orders Are Getting Cold…

Wingstop no tip orders not getting picked up.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Negative-Instance889

#25 Tipping 20% Wasn’t Good Enough

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: moonchildcountrygirl

#26 “Your Card Isn’t Processing”

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Bluestatevibes

#27 This Lady Is My Hero. Always Remove Auto Tip When You’re On A Cruise!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Commander707

#28 15% Wasn’t Good Enough, Apparently

This waitress was friendly, decent enough service. Left our waters empty for a while, so overall fine, nothing excellent (though really enjoyed the food). But the absolute audacity to scratch out the 15% like it wouldn’t be good enough for her. I was not the one footing this bill, or else I would’ve given a big fat zero for this alone. The entitlement is infuriating, and just another reminder of how screwed up the whole system is. We have got to end this nonsense, I’m so sick of dining out.

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: ProudSesquipedal

#29 I’m Just Done

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: dcaponegro

#30 Worker Tipped Himself $10 After We Gave Cash

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Distinct_Coast8645

#31 Finally Done With This- The One That Pushed Me Over The Edge

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: latesummerthrowaway

#32 Ice Cream Shop’s Take On Tipping

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Dragonwolf253

#33 Paid At A Food Truck With Cash To Avoid Getting “Tip Guilted” On A Card Payment. They Still Got Me With A 3.99% “Card Fee” Even Though I Paid With Cash!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: thcandbourbon

#34 Local Pizza Joint Does It Right!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Pabloshooman

#35 Energy Fee?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Fatez3ro

#36 This Was A First

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: dalhazves

#37 Charged A “Quiet Time Surcharge” Because The Restaurant Wasn’t Busy

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: michalwalks

#38 Can’t Believe I Was Just Asked For A Tip By A French Waiter

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: -smartcasual-

#39 Tip Fee…

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: nospoon4u

#40 This Math Doesn’t Add Up

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: TheSoleMates

#41 Shady Situation At Starbucks

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Salt_Historian_9850

#42 Picked Up My Own Food And Got Hit With The “Intentional Delay” For Not Tipping

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Alert_Light_886

#43 40% Auto-Selected, I Kid You Not

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: FatRufus

#44 Amazon Prime Delivery Asking For Tips

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: unremarkablestudent

#45 Pay Me Extra Money First Or Else I’ll Ruin Your Food

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: HeavyArmorIncarnate

#46 Auto 18% Added To Bills Of $150 Or More With A Snarky Gaslighting Comment

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: eJams7147

#47 When You See It

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: recruiterguy

#48 Coworker Ran Off One Of Our Regulars Because They Were Rude About Them Not Tipping

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: SaintTourmaline

#49 I Had The Weirdest Interaction At A Restaurant Today

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: EmperorUmi

#50 Went To A New Restaurant Last Night. Didnt Notice Anything On The Menu But Regardless I Wont Be Back

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: stouts4everyone

#51 Is This Our Problem?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Chris-the-Big-Bug

#52 Always Read All The Original Receipt!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Katzenbean

#53 $30 Valet Demanded Cash Tip

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: mbergen

#54 You Servers “Win”. I Can’t Afford The Meal Now At All So I Don’t Go Out To Eat

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: DaSud

#55 “I Need Change For A $100 Bill But Make Sure It’s A $20 And A $10 So He Has To Leave The 20”

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling_Term_5935

#56 How Is It Not A Tip?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: canstucky

#57 I Pay A Subscription For Dog Grooming. They Asked Me For A Tip And Then Messaged Me For A Rating

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: LauraD2423

#58 Beware Of This Billing Trend

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: MushroomDizzy649

#59 This Is So Totally Ridiculous

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: needlesofgold

#60 No Tip At Restaurant Is Making Me Ditch Old Favorite

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Inner_Development703

#61 Just Now On The News LOL!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: secretlypsycho

#62 At A Local Bar

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Successful_Glass_925

#63 Employers Blame Everyone But Themselves

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Lopsided-Ad7725

#64 Went Out To Eat With A Friend And Saw A New Strategy I’m Going To Start Using

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: 3dogfriends

#65 Nice Try. Now Give Me My Change

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: djdlt

#66 This Hit My Ig Feed And I Thought It Was Pretty Funny

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: canned_laughter_lol

#67 Drink From The Water Fountain? Did You Tip?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Equivalent_Role_6617

#68 Bought Pizza, Picked It Up, Asked For Tip Twice

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Jazzlike_Dig2456

#69 Owner Publicly Shames Guest And States That Servers Have To Pay Out Of Pocket If They Don’t Get Tips?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Redhambone

#70 It’s Not A Tip; It’s A Bribe!

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: psychorev

#71 This Is Not My Check But It Has To Be Posted Here

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: chefguy47

#72 🫩

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Reeman09

#73 Last Time We’ll Ever Go Here…

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: FOB32723

#74 Tipping Is Getting Outrageous

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: ConfusedAnonymous-

#75 18% Gratuity At Buffet. No Service

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: audrina-saav

#76 I’m Not Tipping 25% For Taking Pre-Made Ice Cream Treats Out Of A Box

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: freebird_inthe_wind

#77 Forced Tipping In Vegas

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: anonymous

#78 Tipping In Seattle Has Gone Too Far

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: GrnBlu

#79 Tipping On Top Of Corkage Fee

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: birdlover12345

#80 Grocery Store Apparently Adds $1.00 Tip To All Orders

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: modernthangs

#81 Another Reason To End Tipping

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: LilacMists

#82 Waffle House To Go Fee

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: CTR_1852

#83 30% Is Soso Tipping LOL

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: PaynIanDias

#84 This Is A First For Me

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: F0rty6andTwo

#85 16% Tip Required, What Do You Think Of The Owner’s Response?

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: wgkiii

#86 Large Party, Count 2

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: peasantking

#87 Op So Brainwashed He Tips 25% After Being Served Moldy Bread

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Constant-Scheme557

#88 Server Was Mad For Leaving A Cash Tip

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: senior-Executive

#89 This Rubbed Me The Wrong Way

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: 2CRedHopper

#90 Note On Register…”no Tip? Nice, Your Order Will Be Ready In An Hour…”

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: nhowar02

#91 Giving A 20% Tip And Getting A Snarky Response From Waitstaff

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: RadReptile

#92 I Think Kids Are Being Tricked Into Tipping At A Snow Cone Truck At School

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: Critical-Willow-6270

#93 The Replies To This Have Been Absolutely Bonkers

‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Image source: zsentrified

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Folks Online Applaud This Café Owner For Writing A Savage Reply To A Review Complaining About Not Being Allowed To Sit With A Cup Of Starbucks
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Finds Fox Sleeping In Her Cat’s Bed, Gets Surprised By The Way It Acts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I’m A Dog Foster Mum In Montenegro
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
25 Major Fashion Disasters From Met Gala Afterparty After Stars Shed Their Elaborate Looks
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer
Five Shows to Watch if you Like Black Mirror
3 min read
May, 28, 2019
“It’s Dangerous”: Man Cuts Contact With Sister Until She Puts Her Dog Down
3 min read
May, 4, 2026