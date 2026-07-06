‘End Tipping’: 93 Pics That Show Tipping Culture In The US Needs To Change (New Pics)

Americans are entering their tipping fatigue era. Last year, 63% had at least one negative opinion about tipping; in 2026, nine in 10 Americans say that tipping culture has gone too far. Recently, we’ve seen posts from FIFA World Cup fans calling out the ridiculous tipping practices in America, but the truth is that the call has been coming from inside the house for a long time.
Since 2015, there’s been a community on Reddit called r/EndTipping that advocates for a system in which service workers don’t have to rely on customers for their salaries. Here is a list of the newest posts from their group, filled with new dystopian developments like tipping for a sonogram and suggestions to tip 99%, as well as some positive ones where business owners have realized that paying a livable wage should be the norm, not the exception.
More info: Reddit
#1 It’s Just A Dollar Or Two! LOL
Image source: M1collector65
#2 I Tipped $20 Cash
I tipped $20 cash on a $85 mani/pedi. As I was handing her the $20 bill, she told me she prefers Venmo (but still took the cash). As I’m walking out, she forces me to scan her Venmo QR code. I obviously don’t want to tip again so I just walk out. She looks my reservation up in the system, and finds my number to remind me to Venmo her… unprofessional and I won’t be back.
Image source: Theyeahnopes
#3 Truth
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#4 I Have Enough Friends
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#5 Always Grab The Customer Receipt Copy!!
Be sure to always grab the customer receipt copy, waiter decided to give himself a $180 tip on a $93 dollar meal. Took a month of bouncing around corporate (major hotel chain) to fix this. Conveniently they “lost” the restaurant copy too.
Finally found the hotel general manager on LinkedIn and threatened to press charges, they quickly refunded the meal.
Image source: Neither-Trip-4610
#6 As A Doordash Driver – Please Don’t Tip
Image source: eric39es
#7 Oh Yes, I’d Absolutely Love To Tip You 99% (After Tax, For Good Measure)
Image source: NineDayOldDiarrhea
#8 Anyone Else Quick To Do This?
Image source: Newtailz
#9 This Person Told The Server To “Round Up To $70.00” And The Employee Used A Discount To Increase Their Tip
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#10 Helping The Cause
Image source: EVy-and-August
#11 Server Posted “Was Wondering Why I Got Stiffed”
Image source: AceHexuall
#12 I Finally Found One On Threads
Image source: PastPossibility1355
#13 Tip Expected For Prenatal Sonogram?
Image source: FireDad_01
#14 Seen In Nw Arkansas
Image source: Unpoppedcork
#15 Restaurant Owner. My Take On Tipping
Image source: DriveNew
#16 I Was Extremely Surprised When I Saw This At A Coffee Shop
Image source: LagoonMaster
#17 Miscommunication Or Intentional Theft?
Was dining at the Cheese Cake Factory and had a $114 bill with 3 guest. My friend gave me $60 cash so the intention of paying $40 cash and leaving them a $20 tip. The waitress grabbed the check, charged the full amount to the card and kept the $60 as her tip. She Came back and said “thank you have a good day”
When confronted she acted a bit confused and tried to skirt the situation. So I asked for my change back, And left her no tip. Still felt a little bad about leaving nothing, but felt she was trying to take advantage of us since she never came back to confirm.
I get irritated when a server assumes all the change is for them when it’s over 50%. Yes I do want my $12 back for my $8 beer.
EDIT:
- This seems like quite a controversial topic, I read some of the replies and a lot of the questions ask “Why did you not explain the payment situation to the server?” The server was busy and took about 15 minutes to collect the check with the card and $60 cash. In that time we got engrossed in our conversation and I did not realize she picked it up. Normally I would explain how I wanted the payment to go, as I always try to tip in cash when possible, but instead just got the notification on my phone the full amount was charged.
- Another common question is “why did I not pocket the $40?” I like to use cash before putting anything on my credit card when possible, makes sense to just reduce your credit card bill.
- Some other comments mentioned some servers do get great tips, and I agree. I have left 100% tips before because I had a great time when the server. Normally its it’s a $20 on $20. But I think assuming a 53% tip was a bit bold.
- I know some servers that make over $100k a year in high end restaurants and some are making less than minimum wage. So it can go both ways, and I think that’s the case with any job you put effort into. I’m in the mindset of paying for the service when there is a service, and paying extra when it’s a great service.
Image source: KaleTheFirst
#18 Additude
Image source: PhilosopherLegal6246
#19 Outrageous Tip Expectation
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#20 Seems About Right
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Airport Transfer In Cancun. Tipped Driver $1 USD. He Declined And Gave It Back. The Sign Suggests $20 LOL
Image source: Ognal_carbage8080
#22 Push The Red Button
This week I learned that when these point of sale systems prompt for a seemingly unskippable tip percentage, the red button skips the tip, and the transaction finishes. I had previously thought it might cancel the transaction, but it does not.
That is all.
Image source: Squared_Aweigh
#23 It’s Finally Happened. Im Tired Of The Entitled Doordashers
Placed a doordash order, usually I either tip out in cash or after the order has been delivered since Ive been burned so many times before. As soon as the dasher accepted the order, he proceeded to bombard me with these messages. He then proceeds to pick up the order, not deliver it and marked it as undeliverable. Doordash then proceeds to tell me that they can’t offer a refund because it wasn’t the dasher fault they couldn’t deliver.
Image source: JustanotherBambii
#24 No Tip Orders Are Getting Cold…
Wingstop no tip orders not getting picked up.
Image source: Negative-Instance889
#25 Tipping 20% Wasn’t Good Enough
Image source: moonchildcountrygirl
#26 “Your Card Isn’t Processing”
Image source: Bluestatevibes
#27 This Lady Is My Hero. Always Remove Auto Tip When You’re On A Cruise!
Image source: Commander707
#28 15% Wasn’t Good Enough, Apparently
This waitress was friendly, decent enough service. Left our waters empty for a while, so overall fine, nothing excellent (though really enjoyed the food). But the absolute audacity to scratch out the 15% like it wouldn’t be good enough for her. I was not the one footing this bill, or else I would’ve given a big fat zero for this alone. The entitlement is infuriating, and just another reminder of how screwed up the whole system is. We have got to end this nonsense, I’m so sick of dining out.
Image source: ProudSesquipedal
#29 I’m Just Done
Image source: dcaponegro
#30 Worker Tipped Himself $10 After We Gave Cash
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#31 Finally Done With This- The One That Pushed Me Over The Edge
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#32 Ice Cream Shop’s Take On Tipping
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#33 Paid At A Food Truck With Cash To Avoid Getting “Tip Guilted” On A Card Payment. They Still Got Me With A 3.99% “Card Fee” Even Though I Paid With Cash!
Image source: thcandbourbon
#34 Local Pizza Joint Does It Right!
Image source: Pabloshooman
#35 Energy Fee?
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#36 This Was A First
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#37 Charged A “Quiet Time Surcharge” Because The Restaurant Wasn’t Busy
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#38 Can’t Believe I Was Just Asked For A Tip By A French Waiter
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#39 Tip Fee…
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#40 This Math Doesn’t Add Up
Image source: TheSoleMates
#41 Shady Situation At Starbucks
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#42 Picked Up My Own Food And Got Hit With The “Intentional Delay” For Not Tipping
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#43 40% Auto-Selected, I Kid You Not
Image source: FatRufus
#44 Amazon Prime Delivery Asking For Tips
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#45 Pay Me Extra Money First Or Else I’ll Ruin Your Food
Image source: HeavyArmorIncarnate
#46 Auto 18% Added To Bills Of $150 Or More With A Snarky Gaslighting Comment
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#47 When You See It
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#48 Coworker Ran Off One Of Our Regulars Because They Were Rude About Them Not Tipping
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#49 I Had The Weirdest Interaction At A Restaurant Today
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#50 Went To A New Restaurant Last Night. Didnt Notice Anything On The Menu But Regardless I Wont Be Back
Image source: stouts4everyone
#51 Is This Our Problem?
Image source: Chris-the-Big-Bug
#52 Always Read All The Original Receipt!
Image source: Katzenbean
#53 $30 Valet Demanded Cash Tip
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#54 You Servers “Win”. I Can’t Afford The Meal Now At All So I Don’t Go Out To Eat
Image source: DaSud
#55 “I Need Change For A $100 Bill But Make Sure It’s A $20 And A $10 So He Has To Leave The 20”
Image source: Feeling_Term_5935
#56 How Is It Not A Tip?
Image source: canstucky
#57 I Pay A Subscription For Dog Grooming. They Asked Me For A Tip And Then Messaged Me For A Rating
Image source: LauraD2423
#58 Beware Of This Billing Trend
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#59 This Is So Totally Ridiculous
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#60 No Tip At Restaurant Is Making Me Ditch Old Favorite
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#61 Just Now On The News LOL!
Image source: secretlypsycho
#62 At A Local Bar
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#63 Employers Blame Everyone But Themselves
Image source: Lopsided-Ad7725
#64 Went Out To Eat With A Friend And Saw A New Strategy I’m Going To Start Using
Image source: 3dogfriends
#65 Nice Try. Now Give Me My Change
Image source: djdlt
#66 This Hit My Ig Feed And I Thought It Was Pretty Funny
Image source: canned_laughter_lol
#67 Drink From The Water Fountain? Did You Tip?
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#68 Bought Pizza, Picked It Up, Asked For Tip Twice
Image source: Jazzlike_Dig2456
#69 Owner Publicly Shames Guest And States That Servers Have To Pay Out Of Pocket If They Don’t Get Tips?
Image source: Redhambone
#70 It’s Not A Tip; It’s A Bribe!
Image source: psychorev
#71 This Is Not My Check But It Has To Be Posted Here
Image source: chefguy47
#72
Image source: Reeman09
#73 Last Time We’ll Ever Go Here…
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#74 Tipping Is Getting Outrageous
Image source: ConfusedAnonymous-
#75 18% Gratuity At Buffet. No Service
Image source: audrina-saav
#76 I’m Not Tipping 25% For Taking Pre-Made Ice Cream Treats Out Of A Box
Image source: freebird_inthe_wind
#77 Forced Tipping In Vegas
Image source: anonymous
#78 Tipping In Seattle Has Gone Too Far
Image source: GrnBlu
#79 Tipping On Top Of Corkage Fee
Image source: birdlover12345
#80 Grocery Store Apparently Adds $1.00 Tip To All Orders
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#81 Another Reason To End Tipping
Image source: LilacMists
#82 Waffle House To Go Fee
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#83 30% Is Soso Tipping LOL
Image source: PaynIanDias
#84 This Is A First For Me
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#85 16% Tip Required, What Do You Think Of The Owner’s Response?
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#86 Large Party, Count 2
Image source: peasantking
#87 Op So Brainwashed He Tips 25% After Being Served Moldy Bread
Image source: Constant-Scheme557
#88 Server Was Mad For Leaving A Cash Tip
Image source: senior-Executive
#89 This Rubbed Me The Wrong Way
Image source: 2CRedHopper
#90 Note On Register…”no Tip? Nice, Your Order Will Be Ready In An Hour…”
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#91 Giving A 20% Tip And Getting A Snarky Response From Waitstaff
Image source: RadReptile
#92 I Think Kids Are Being Tricked Into Tipping At A Snow Cone Truck At School
Image source: Critical-Willow-6270
#93 The Replies To This Have Been Absolutely Bonkers
Image source: zsentrified
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