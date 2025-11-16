“You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress”: 50 Designs So Bad They Deserved To Be Shamed In This Facebook Group (New Pics)

If I learned anything from the countless episodes of Project Runway I watched as a child, it’s that fashion is all about taking risks. Sometimes designs flop, but that’s arguably better than being bland and quickly forgotten. So it seems like many designers have decided to err on the side of outrageous design, and no one knows that better than the members of You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress.
Contrary to what the name of this Facebook group says, apparently, you can! But you’re likely to be mocked for it online. Below, we’ve gathered pics of some of the most comically bad dress designs that deserve to be shamed, so feel free to channel your inner Tim Gunn and be sure to upvote all of your favorites (or those that you can’t believe anyone actually wore).
#1
Image source: DigZoo
#2
Image source: Stephanie Tavlarides Stratos
#3
Image source: Hansu Bansu
#4
Image source: Guy Zohar
#5
Image source: Lyn Beavers
#6
Image source: DigZoo
#7
Image source: Stacey Boings
#8
Image source: Guy Zohar
#9
Image source: Guy Zohar
#10
Image source: Tara Myers-Vendetti
#11
Image source: Amber Ennis
#12
Image source: Sarah Ihrer
#13
Image source: Group member
#14
Image source: Patti Peters
#15
Image source: Madison Mishoe
#16
Image source: Sun Knee
#17
Image source: Lavinia Juren
#18
Image source: Rose Alexander
#19
Image source: Sarah Ihrer
#20
Image source: Group member
#21
Image source: Hanene Zarrouk
#22
Image source: Olivia Massey
#23
Image source: Jayde Boulanger
#24
Image source: Guy Zohar
#25
Image source: Jade Loren Jeffries
#26
Image source: Jemimah Florence A Collins
#27
Image source: Fashion Critical
#28
Image source: Alyssa Castillo
#29
Image source: Nicole Michalik
#30
Image source: Ricky Martinez
#31
Image source: Claire Clifton
#32
Image source: Kamania Cora
#33
Image source: Kinder Dozier
#34
Image source: Karla Carreon Ferry
#35
Image source: Becca Grace Fee
#36
Image source: Kiki Quiñones Stella
#37
Image source: Ember Capri
#38
Image source: Anne Hathaway
#39
Image source: DigZoo
#40
Image source: Sam Bryan
#41
Image source: Kelly Cram
#42
Image source: Josefine Frederikke Jensen
#43
Image source: Elizabeth Besette
#44
Image source: Meagan Lyndsey Collins
#45
Image source: Guy Zohar
#46
Image source: Guy Zohar
#47
Image source: Group member
#48
Image source: Sol Benucci Cruz
#49
Image source: Chloé Yoko Mkb
#50
Image source: Megan Schuldt
Follow Us