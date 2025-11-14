30 Times People Spotted Total Jerks During The Coronavirus Crisis And Shamed Them Online

Some people are reacting to the coronavirus in a mature, responsible way. While others are panic-buying, hoarding supplies, leaving nothing to buy for everyone else, and flaunting how much they don’t care about social distancing. And a select few are even hoping to scalp others by reselling basic supplies like toilet paper.
But the internet isn’t standing for this kind of behavior. People are shaming jerks online who are making the corona-crisis more difficult for us all. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s list about corona-jerks getting outed and let us know in the comments below if this made you lose a bit of faith in humanity. Be sure to read on for our interview with Sam Dogen, founder of the Financial Samurai website, about price gouging.
Most people you talk to will be able to tell you that they’ve already seen small examples of price-gouging. Like selling face masks for exorbitant prices. It looks like some individuals see the crisis as an opportunity. An opportunity to fill their pockets with quick cash in exchange for their moral integrity.
#1 And… Reverse!
#2 The Old Man & His Wife In My Building Rarely Leave Their Apt. They Was Very Pleased
#3 This Man Drove 1,000+ Miles And Bought 17,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer And Wipes, But Now He Can’t Find Buyers. Boo-Hoo
#4 Just…. Man, [screw] Her. I’ll Never Understand Why People Are Such Assh*les
This woman in Taylor Mill, Kentucky has hoarded toilet paper to sell out the back of her car for $5.00 a roll. How can people have this much greed? GET HER FACE OUT THERE…So the World can know what a true LOW LIFE looks like.
#5 If This Is You: [Screw] You
#6 The More You Take, The Less There Is For Everyone Else
#7 Which One Are You?
There are 2 types of people in the world
#8 Seriously…
My co-worker has been coming into office because he feels “fine” and shows no symptom. Now my senior manager still want to have all hands meeting where bunch of people (+20) crammed into conference room to discuss telecommuting plan.
Update: Now my a-hole manager wants doctor’s note if you are calling in sick. If employees are self quarantining for any suspicious symptoms, last thing you want to do is go outside to get a [frikinn] doctor’s note!
#9 Whoever You Are, [Screw] You!
#10 Australia Right Now. Corona Virus Panic Has Already Hit
#11 Another Profiteer Clearing Out Thermometers At Costco. Spent His Time In The Line Up Bragging How Much Money He Would Make Marking Up The Sale Of These
#12 My Kid Has A Non-Coronavirus Related Fever. But Panic Shopping Has Made It Hard To Find Medicine
#13 [Screw] This Person, Too
#14 Seattle Has Chosen Its Food Of Choice For Corona Catastrophe 2020
Dried beans. Dried [frikinn] beans.
Everytime we have external stresses, people in the Seattle area choose a weird food item to stock up on. For Snowpocalypse in February 2019, it was bread and milk. Now, it’s dried beans. Most of the people who purchased these have probably never even cooked with dried beans!
#15 I Don’t Fear The Virus, I Fear A Run On Supplies
#16 This Person Is Buying Three Pallets Of Disinfectant Wipes. Don’t Be This Person. [Screw] This Person
#17 Assh*le In My County Bought All Of This Toilet Paper And Is Now Trying To Sell It In Various Facebook Groups
#18 Costco As Soon They Announced School Closing
#19 Other Than Panic Buying Being Incredibly Selfish And Unnecessary, How Does Someone Have The Space To Refrigerate All This Milk?
#20 Entitled Woman Goes To Red Robin
#21 People Are Panic-Buying Eggs Now? You Assh*les Know You Can’t Grow Chickens With Those Right?
#22 This Couple In Canada, Reselling Wipes Online For Around $90 Cad Bought From Costco’s
#23 Stay Classy You Opportunistic Assh*led
#24 Father And Sister Of St. Louis County Woman With Coronavirus Violated Quarantine By Going To A School Dance
#25 This Picture Was Taken At My Local Costco. We’re Doomed Folks
#26 Empty And Messy Shelves At A Tesco Supermarket After Panic Buying
#27 Buying All Hand Sanitizer
#28 British Shoppers Are Being Urged Not To Panic
#29 Today’s Line As Soon As Costco Opened. People Fighting For Water, Toilet Paper, Rice, And Other Essentials
#30 You’re Part Of The Problem!
Blessing in disguise that I came home this weekend and I live next to the largest grocery store in Illinois. That said, even they are running out of stuff. Still grateful that for at least a few weeks we will be stocked up.
