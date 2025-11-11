Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli

by

Fabrizio Corneli doesn’t use a canvas like most artists. Nor does he use a paintbrush. The Florence-based artist uses light, and as you can see from these pictures, he’s certainly onto a bright idea.

“light is the energy which creates forms,” says Corneli, who uses mathematical calculations to produce his stunning shadow sculptures. What’s fascinating about his art is that you wouldn’t even know it existed when the lights are turned off, and only when the lights are switched on do the silhouettes takes form to create beautiful pictures upon the adjacent walls.

More info: Fabrizio Corneli

Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli
Amazing Shadow Art By Fabrizio Corneli

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
