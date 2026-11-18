Some bosses will tell you it’s pretty hard to find good staff these days. Whether this is true is up for debate, but one thing that surely is true is that when you have yourself a good, reliable employee, you should make them feel like their efforts are appreciated. Particularly if they’ve shown that they’re willing to go above and beyond for the company.
But that certainly wasn’t the case for this service manager. They loved their job initially, but after they were reprimanded by a higher-up for leaving work “early,” they were left with no choice but to play by the mandated 9-to-5 rules. And since they told the whole story on r/MaliciousCompliance, you probably already know more or less how it all turned out…
This dedicated service manager had been arriving at work at 6 a.m. for years
user6699736 / magnific (not the actual photo)
It wasn’t a problem until one day, a manager reprimanded them
cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
ArtPhoto_studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
The cost of prioritizing protocol over efficiency
There’s no denying that setting clear expectations around working hours, responsibilities, and procedures is essential to keeping an organization running smoothly. But, as this example illustrates, this can become a problem when those rules are enforced blindly by rigid managers who are more concerned with enforcing convention than with understanding how things actually work on the ground.
Over the poster’s years working at the company, starting back when it was very small, they had developed a routine that allowed them to get their office work done early, make sure the technicians had everything they needed, and remain available to answer phone calls.
They also worked from their laptop after they got home “to help anyone still on the road or to prepare for the next day.” Sure, it might not have looked like a conventional 9-to-5, but the flexible approach the poster adopted appears to have worked well for everyone involved.
Because that’s the thing about employees who have been in a role for a long time—they often develop an understanding of their job that isn’t officially written down anywhere. They develop a rhythm, can anticipate problems, and learn the little things that make their particular workplace work. But like any well-oiled machine, that invisible routine can easily be overlooked by managers. That is, until they throw a wrench in it and everything starts slowly grinding to a halt.
In this case, that “wrench” resulted in technicians having to turn to senior management for things the poster had previously handled themselves, with questions that would normally have been directed their way going unanswered. As the poster put it, “Things started to fall apart because techs wouldn’t have the things they needed.”
When rules replace understanding
Sure, it’s a satisfying tale of malicious compliance—all the poster had to do to prove the value of their contributions was to work a different eight-hour shift, no more, no less. But what it also makes clear is the importance of managers understanding what sits behind an established routine before deciding it needs to change.
And there’s also something to be said for giving employees some control over how and when they work. Research from the University of Birmingham suggests that employee autonomy can have positive effects on well-being and job satisfaction. Interestingly, the researchers also found that managers can remain reluctant to give employees greater autonomy despite those benefits, with some still viewing their role primarily in terms of control. But “autonomy” isn’t simply a free-for-all.
As Simpplr notes, it can still operate within clear goals, rules, and expectations, while giving employees more control over how they do their jobs. And when experienced employees have already shown that their approach works, there’s a pretty good argument for giving them that flexibility.
At the end of the day (no pun intended), all of this could have been avoided if management had been willing to listen. After all, before deciding that an employee’s working pattern is a management problem to be controlled, it makes sense to find out what they’re actually doing with those hours, and to take their answer seriously. In this case, the poster was hardly shortchanging the company.
They were still putting in at least eight hours a day, and they weren’t simply choosing to come in at 6 a.m. because they preferred an early start. They had a reason for doing it, one that was closely connected to the needs of the technicians they managed. According to the poster, they explained all of this to management. But instead of adjusting the rules to fit, they threw the rulebook at the poster—and only then discovered how much had been quietly happening outside those mandated hours.
wayhomestudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
In the comments, the poster revealed the 9-to-5 rule was just the final straw
Many commenters saw this as a textbook case of bad management
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