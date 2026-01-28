Sergio Araujo: Bio And Career Highlights

Sergio Araujo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sergio Araujo

January 28, 1992

Buenos Aires, Argentina

33 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Sergio Araujo?

Sergio Ezequiel Araujo is an Argentine professional footballer, known for his dynamic play as a forward. He has consistently showcased a keen eye for goal and a strong presence on the field across various international leagues.

His breakout moment came with UD Las Palmas, where his crucial goals helped the team achieve promotion to La Liga. Araujo quickly became a fan favorite, celebrated for his energetic style.

Early Life and Education

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sergio Araujo began his football journey within the renowned Boca Juniors youth setup. This early training provided a foundational understanding of the game and honed his developing skills.

His dedication to the sport from a young age foreshadowed a professional career where his talent as a forward would eventually lead him to play across Europe.

Notable Relationships

Sergio Araujo has maintained a private personal life, with limited public information regarding his romantic relationships. His focus has primarily remained on his professional football career.

To date, there are no publicly confirmed long-term partners or children associated with the footballer.

Career Highlights

Sergio Araujo, as a prolific forward, is most recognized for his significant impact during his time with UD Las Palmas. He famously scored the decisive goal that secured the club’s promotion to La Liga in 2015.

Beyond that, Araujo achieved further success by winning the Greek Super League title with AEK Athens, a significant club honor in his career. He served as team captain until his departure.

Signature Quote

“I want to feel important in a team, and that is why I fight every day.”

