Francia Raisa Addresses Selena Gomez’s Wedding And How She Feels About Donating Her Kidney To Her

Francia Raisa has finally set the record straight after rumors of a feud between her and Selena Gomez.
The 37-year-old actress, who donated her kidney to the singer, was not spotted in photos from Selena’s wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27.
After rumors about being snubbed by Selena, a clip began circulating of Francia clearing the air about whether she was “angry” about donating her kidney.
Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images
Selena and Benny exchanged wedding vows during a lavish celebration in Santa Barbara, attended by 170 family members and friends.
The star-studded crowd included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Saldaña, Martin Short and Steve Martin.
But fans noticed the absence of Selena’s longtime friend Francia from photos.
Image credits: selenagomez
It has not officially been confirmed whether Francia was present at the wedding, but her social media posts suggested she was at a different location.
The How I Met Your Father star shared a video of herself dancing in a Los Angeles street with choreographer Sasha Farber during the wedding.
Reports said Francia was not part of the wedding coverage and wasn’t on the confirmed guest list.
Francia posted a video of herself dancing at another location while Selena and Benny said “I do”
Image credits: selenagomez
Francia spoke about Selena tying the knot during an event that took place last month. The video clip of her statements resurfaced this week.
“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her. And look… she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her,” she said in Spanish.
The interviewer later asked her about past rumors, which claimed she felt “disgusted” for sacrificing her kidney because Selena “was not taking things the way they had to be.”
Image credits: itsbennyblanco
Francia slammed the rumors and said they were “nonsense” created by the media.
“Well, right now what you are asking me are nonsense that have been in the media, and there are too many rumors,” she said.
“I’ve never said anything. When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because she was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors. TMZ called me and I was working,” she added.
Francia addressed whether she was “angry” about donating her kidney to the Who Says singer
Image credits: selenagomez
The Grown-ish star said someday she and Selena might address the rumors.
“So, what you’re asking me are rumors,” she said. “No one knows what’s going on and neither she nor I are talking about it and one day maybe we will address it.”
Francia also shared her thoughts on organ donation and how people shouldn’t look at it as building a bond with the donor.
“Look, from the beginning the doctors told me, it’s a donation,” she said.
“If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’” she added.
“It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do,” she said. “I am grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life.”
Image credits: Frasterix79
Image credits: trapezeartst
Selena required a kidney transplant in 2017 after being diagnosed with lupus.
The autoimmune disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs, thus affecting body parts like the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart or lungs.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” the Who Says singer shared after receiving her friend’s kidney.
“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” she added.
The Only Murders in the Building star said Francia gave her the “ultimate gift” by donating her kidney
Image credits: selenagomez
Image credits: selenagomez
Fans assumed there was tension between Francia and Selena after the latter said Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry.
“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Selena said during the 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.
“Interesting,” Francia said in a since-deleted comment on the statement.
“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” Selena replied at the time.
The two actresses met when they were teenagers and have had their own ups and downs, Francia said
Image credits: selenagomez
Francia, who has known Selena since they were teenagers, later shut down rumors about them having “beef.”
“There’s no beef, guys,” she told TMZ in 2023.
Back when they were teenage stars, the pair used to bond over “teenage breakups” and their shared Mexican American roots, Francia said.
She admitted their relationship has had its ups and downs but that she “never regretted” offering her kidney to her.
“We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky,” she told Extra in 2023.
Image credits: DreamLoudly
“People grow, relationships change. But obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister. I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect. They all go through things,” she added.
At the time, she said they were happy “celebrating and supporting” each other.
The same year, she told USA Today that she hadn’t spoken to Selena in years but the singer had reached out to her during her birthday.
“We hadn’t spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn’t speak at all,” she said at the time.
After years of not talking to each other, Francia revealed the moment when Selena reached out to her
Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
After the Only Murders in the Building star reached out for her birthday, the pair had dinner together and agreed that there was “no beef, just salsa.”
“We’ve never really had beef with each other,” she told the outlet. “Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don’t know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you’re better people.”
At the time, Francia said she and Selena were getting to know each other once again.
