“See You Next Doomsday”: Artworks By Kit Curry (8 Pics)

Kit Curry creates images of “witches and creatures in the ruins of the world” that are filled with dynamic energy. Kit’s work is vibrant and beautiful, constructed in tightly-rendered multi-figure tableaus of tasteful nudes, rich with life, expertly illustrated in deep and detailed environments.
These witches fly above forgotten cities and dance among crumbling wharves, wield the power of freedom, and celebrate the magic of joy.
More info: archenemyarts.com
#1 With You, Always
“I think of my pieces as illustrations to an absent story. There’s an implied narrative, but you only have access to this little instant. I want viewers to immerse themselves in the picture and imagine what might precede or follow that instant, imagine what the characters might be thinking or feeling…[SEE YOU NEXT DOOMSDAY] is a casual promise of companionship during the apocalypse. Everyone here has a friend, a dance partner, an audience, a pet…no one is alone.” – Kit Curry
#2 Cat Ladies
#3 Flying Lesson
#4 Our Merry Troupe
Marvelous and theatrical, Kit’s complex compositions do not happen by chance. They painstakingly draft and redraft thumbnails prior to working at full-scale, mastering the weight and ratio of overlapping forms, objects, light, and shadow, to convey movement, tension, and an astonishing sense of activity. The effect draws our eyes across and around each piece in an effort to explore every glorious detail, fully bewitched by their magical tale.
#5 Endless Waltz
Kit Curry lives and works in Berkshire county, Massachusetts. They have a degree in literature and received most of their art training from their grandmother and from books by the great 20th-century illustrators. Illustrators include their great-great grandfather, the decorated artist Harvey Dunn.
SEE YOU NEXT DOOMSDAY is on view at Arch Enemy Arts in Philadelphia through
November 30th.
View the exhibition:
https://www.archenemyarts.com/seeyounextdoomsday2024
#6 All-Girl Summer Fun Band
#7 Get In Loser
#8 Is She Really Going Out With Him?
