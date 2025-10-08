Guy Reports His Sister To CPS After Hearing Her “Plan” To Illegally Adopt A Baby

Some people will do whatever it takes to become parents. Even if it means breaking the law…
A man has shared a shocking story of how his sister and her husband cooked up an elaborate plan to ‘adopt’ a baby. The couple were ‘offered’ the infant by a pregnant woman. Instead of doing the right thing and declining, they went full steam ahead. It almost worked until they were exposed for much more than just illegal adoption.
She thought she had it all figured out: cheat the system, lie, and magically become a mom
But her brother refused to sit back and watch “human trafficking with extra steps” so he did something about it
There are strict laws when it comes to adopting a child, and for good reason…
Adoption is a legal process through which the legal obligations and rights of a child with respect to its biological parents are terminated. And new rights and obligations are established between the child and the child’s new adoptive parents. That’s the definition, according to the experts at legalmatch.com.
The best interests of the child should always come first. And that’s why there a very strict laws when it comes to the adoption process.
In the United States, a person must be qualified to adopt a child under the law of the state in which they live. “State law also regulates who may be adopted,” notes the legal site. In almost all cases, the consent of the biological parents is mandatory. And there are steps and procedures that need to be taken before any adoption can take place.
Adoption fraud is a criminal act. “Adoption fraud refers to any form of intentional misrepresentation or illegal act in the area of adoption,” warns the FBI. “Any participant involved in an adoption—birth parents, prospective adoptive parents, and adoption service providers—are all capable of fraud.”
Illegal adoptions violate the rights of the child, and can put them at serious risk. According to legal resources site U.S. Legal Forms, there are two primary types of illegal adoptions. The first is misconduct or illegal actions by adoption agencies. And the other is black market adoptions, which is what the man’s sister seemed to be involved in.
Black market adoptions involve an illegal adoption transaction that occurs outside of legal channels, often involving unethical practices, explains U.S. Legal Forms.
The experts add that many people believe that all adoptions are legal if they involve a child. “This is incorrect; illegal adoptions can occur even with the appearance of legitimacy,” warns U.S. Legal Forms.
Likewise, some people think that adopting a child from another country is always legal. Wrong again. All international adoptions have to comply with both U.S. and foreign laws in order to be valid.
“There is a misconception that illegal adoptions only involve criminal organizations,” adds the site. “In reality, they can also involve well-meaning individuals who unknowingly engage in illegal practices.”
Or, in the case of the man, they could involve a relative trying to cheat the system with little regard for the baby…
“You saved that baby’s life”: many netizens labeled the man a hero
Not everyone praised the brother
