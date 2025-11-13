The Internet Is Trying To Find The Person Who Left This Note In An Airplane

What do you do when you’re nervous as hell? Bite your lip? Pick your nails? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t writing confessions on a barf bag. But that’s exactly what Andrea did while flying to tell a guy she had a major crush on him. And it sounded more romantic than Shakespeare’s sonnets as well. The funny thing is that it might have gone unnoticed if not for an airline employee who found it while cleaning the plane. After they shared it on reddit one day ago, nearly 50K people have already upvoted it and now everyone’s trying to find Andrea and ask her how the whole thing went down.
“Found this in the back pocket of a seat on an aircraft I was cleaning last year. Where ever you are, I hope it went well for you”
People really want to know who exactly is Andrea and how did it all go
