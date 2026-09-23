Professionals Who “Read” People For A Living Reveal 60 Behaviors That Tell Them Everything They Need To Know

We’d all like to think we’re pretty good at keeping our thoughts to ourselves. We smile when we’re supposed to smile, nod along during conversations, and try not to look too suspicious when we’re absolutely lost. But apparently, our bodies aren’t always as good at keeping secrets as we are. The way we stand, where we look, what we do with our hands, or even how quickly we respond can give other people little clues about what’s going on in our heads—often without us having the slightest idea we’re doing it.
To find out exactly what these tells are, we dove into a Reddit thread where people with jobs like poker dealers, bartenders, TSA agents, and loss prevention officers were asked what they notice within the first 10 seconds of meeting someone. The answers were fascinating, so we gathered some of the most interesting responses, revealing the “tells” people often broadcast without even realizing it.
The intriguing part is that these aren’t necessarily dramatic gestures or obvious signs. Sometimes, it’s something incredibly subtle that most of us would never think twice about. So keep reading, Pandas, and see which everyday habits might say more about you than you realize.
#1
Family law attorney here: when a potential client explains something with “and then for NO REASON” ..there’s always a reason, and it is usually because that person did something bad.
Image source: SnooCats4137
#2
I used to work at the return desk at Target and I could tell who was going to yell at me based on how they stood in line.
Editing to explain more: what I was picking up on was their utter fury that there even was a line they had to wait in. They were indignant that other people dared to be between them and their goal, wondering where the line was for people who just need to return something, uncomprehending that everyone else was there for the same reason they were. It’s people who see everyone else as an obstacle, an NPC. People furious about being in traffic and not able to notice that they are the traffic. I see these people everywhere and I always try to give them a wide berth. We are all just out here trying to survive, we don’t need to see everyone we meet as an adversary.
Image source: QueerTree, nomadsoul1
#3
Bartender: 1000 yard stare followed by a game of 21 questions as soon as they walk in.
You know you’re dealing with someone who’s already tilted, or someone who is about to become increasingly more annoying as they get drunk.
Image source: leavemelone33, drobotdean
Today’s post highlights how some professionals become remarkably good at picking up on the little behavioral clues people give away without even realizing it. A poker dealer might notice a nervous gesture, a bartender might pick up on a change in someone’s mood, and a loss prevention officer may recognize behavior that seems slightly out of place. These people spend so much time observing strangers that they learn to pay attention to details most of us would probably overlook.
But there’s another quality that might not be quite so easy to pick up on instantly: a person’s intelligence. Unlike nervousness, confidence, or discomfort, intelligence isn’t always something you can spot from a single gesture or expression. It can show up in much subtler ways, sometimes through the questions someone asks, the way they respond to an unfamiliar situation, or how willing they are to admit that they don’t know something.
But what actually makes us think someone is intelligent? Intelligence is often measured through standardized IQ tests, which assess cognitive abilities such as memory, reasoning, and problem-solving compared with people in the same age group. But a test score can only tell us so much. Human intelligence is much broader than a number on a piece of paper, and different forms of intelligence can show themselves in very different ways.
#4
I used to work in police records. Basically figuring out who could have access to what info from which police report. So helping people dealing with things ranging from minor inconveniences to life altering tragedies.
The people dealing with the hardest stuff often came across as the calmest and most reserved, almost apologetic for inconveniencing us. I learned to watch for that after a customer calmly asked for a report, and apologized that she didn’t have the case number or day/location info, she’d been knocked unconscious and woke up at the hospital and didn’t remember much.
Also got pretty good at telling right away who’d gone through the bureaucratic runaround maze. Usually a big sigh, “I don’t know if you can help me, but someone told me to come here…”. Sometimes they’d have an accumulation of papers or business cards from various other offices that didn’t really make sense for any one issue. I always liked those customers because sometimes I could actually find some random detail or discrepancy that would help and I liked the hunt. .
Image source: Pizza_Whale, Drazen Zigic
#5
Bartender. If someone does anything other than hand me their ID when I ask for it, they are going to be a pain in the neck. Watch, there will be replies to this very comment, “I’m 35+ years old! Why do I have to show my ID?!?!”
Liquor liability insurance, state liquor board stings, company policy, state policy, vibe check. That’s why.
Image source: ChicagFro, andreypopov
#6
I was loss prevention for a large retailer for around four or five years. Watching people on camera most of the time. But one thing that always got me to pay attention to a person was if they are looking at people more than products. Somebody who is there to buy something is looking at shelves or signs. Most people don’t eye up everyone around them and get a lay of who is where. Looking at somebody as you walk by isn’t a big deal. But when you are looking around at every person, getting a read on everyone in the aisle, that tends to mean the person is checking to see if anyone is paying attention to them. Most people don’t notice people unless they have a goal that requires them to be very aware of everyone around them.
Image source: TurbulentZombie5365, DC Studio
Sometimes, intelligence has less to do with how much someone knows and more to do with what they do with the information they have. Someone might know an impressive number of facts but still jump to conclusions, while another person might not have an immediate answer but knows how to ask the right questions, consider different possibilities, and recognize when they could be wrong. In other words, the way we think can be just as interesting as what we know.
And this is where things get especially interesting, because our brains don’t always make decisions in the careful, logical way we’d like to imagine. We rely on instincts, shortcuts, assumptions, and past experiences all the time—and most of the time, we don’t even notice we’re doing it. Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman spent much of his career exploring exactly this question: how does the human mind actually make decisions, and why does it sometimes get things so wrong?
In his bestselling book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Kahneman explains that our minds essentially operate through two different modes of thinking. One is quick, automatic, and intuitive, while the other is slower, more deliberate, and analytical. Understanding the difference between the two can tell us quite a bit about why we react the way we do and why knowing when to slow down and question our first instinct can itself be a valuable form of intelligent thinking.
#7
For me, it’s people TELLING you the type of person they are.
“I’m an honest person, so…”
“I’m a very good person, so…”
“I’m the type of person who…”
Etc.
Image source: JohanMcdougal, magnific
#8
Therapist in a dual-diagnosis program (substance use + mental health). Any move from baseline is something to pay attention to. Calm and depressed to bright and happy? Bad sign. Words not aligning with expressions or tone of voice, e.g., “I’m doing better” with closed posture, avoidant eye contact, flat tone = maybe not okay. Mostly though, if you let people talk long enough they’ll tell on themselves. Especially if they think they’re the smartest person in the room.
Image source: moca_wawa, magnific
#9
Former bartender here. The absolute giveaway is when someone is “performing” being relaxed.
Regular people just exist in the space – they look at their phone, scan the taps, or zone out. But someone who is already too drunk, using a fake ID, or looking for trouble is actively putting on a show of what they think a casual customer looks like.
They make aggressive, deliberate eye contact to prove they are sober, nod along to background music too hard, or laugh a second too late at things nobody said. Normal people don’t try to look normal. The sheer effort gives them away every single time.
Image source: ResourceFront5884, magnific
Kahneman famously described two broad modes of thinking. System 1 is fast, automatic, and intuitive. It helps you recognize an angry expression almost instantly, finish a familiar sentence, or drive along a familiar road without consciously thinking about every movement. Most of the time, this automatic system is incredibly useful because it allows us to get through everyday life without having to carefully analyze every tiny decision.
System 2, on the other hand, is slower and more deliberate. It’s the part of your thinking you rely on when you need to solve a difficult calculation, compare several possibilities, or concentrate on a complicated problem. If someone asked you to multiply 17 by 24 in your head, for example, you’d probably have to stop and consciously work through it rather than simply knowing the answer immediately.
#10
Therapist here. People telling me they are fine when they are in fact, not fine.
I used to look for long sleeves in warm weather.
Its a sign of hiding bruises, puncture marks, tatoos, not choosing life marks, burns, scabies, not washing, paranoia…
*I worked with clients with high needs, dependencies, and on mental health units. Not your 40 year old office workers who are cold because of the AC. .
Image source: Sea-Aide-6648, katemangostar
#11
I’m a teacher. It is INCREDIBLY obvious which kids have unregulated Algorithm time and which do not. It’s not screen time, it’s not the Internet, it’s WHAT they’re doing on the screen…. social media and shorts.
They are always talking far too loudly, trying to get attention in every room. They will play videos on speaker in class. They are constantly quoting incel ideology. They will lose focus and get bored or frustrated even if I am up there doing a full stand up bit. If they finish their work early, they run to me to ask what to do now because they need the next thing instantly fed to them.
Kids with limited or focused Internet time are usually calmer, better at solving problems, okay with not getting instantly rewarded. They’re cool reading books or drawing or hanging out and talking with others.
Image source: PeachyPesco, magnific
#12
My job doesn’t specifically require me to read people but I’ve been working in retail for closing in on 10 years. At least in my experience, the first few seconds of an interaction (and depending on which area of the store I’m working at, body language), tends to tell me *a lot* about how it’s going to go. I can usually tell if I’m going to have difficulties, pleasant, rudeness, or just disinterested within those first few seconds and I adjust accordingly. (Ie, if a greeting is met with silence or talking is met with one/two word responses, I keep idle chat to a minimum and let them get-in-get-out.)
There’s been several times that, even before fully interacting with a customer, I’m nearly positive it’s going to be a bit of a trial on my end. There are some occasions that I’ve (happily) been proven wrong but at this point, I usually recognize the signs.
Image source: AlwaysABD, syda_productions
The interesting part is that our brains naturally like to save effort. Kahneman discussed the idea of “cognitive miserliness,” referring to our tendency to rely on mental shortcuts whenever we can. The problem is that those shortcuts aren’t always appropriate. We can make snap judgments about people, situations, or decisions without realizing that we’re filling in missing information or relying on assumptions. In that sense, thoughtful intelligence isn’t necessarily about always having the fastest answer. Sometimes, it’s about recognizing when your first answer deserves a second look.
That connects to another quality Kahneman explored: overconfidence. Our minds are remarkably good at taking a handful of facts and turning them into a neat, convincing story. Once we’ve created that story, we can feel as though we understand exactly what happened—even when we’re missing important information. Someone who is willing to pause and say, “I’m not sure,” or “There could be another explanation,” may actually be demonstrating a valuable kind of intellectual humility.
After all, admitting that you don’t know everything requires a certain amount of self-awareness. We all have gaps in our knowledge, and we all make mistakes. Being willing to recognize those limits can help us avoid becoming overly confident in conclusions that aren’t necessarily supported by the evidence. Sometimes, the smartest person in the room isn’t the one talking the most. It could be the person who is listening carefully and reconsidering their assumptions.
#13
Hi. Bartender turned legal advocate here.
Huge tell for a superiority complex… anyone who opens a complaint or protest with:
“Don’t worry, I get it. I used to do what you do. “ or “ I know you’re just trying to do your job”Brad, if you DID INDEED ‘GET IT’ you wouldn’t be using your former experience as a credential to sidestep the very rule/role/boundary you’re being asked to respect or follow.
“I used to do what you do” isn’t a hall pass to be annoying.
Image source: Pinkypic, Frolopiaton Palm
#14
As a radiologist whose job it also is to read people for a living- I’d say tooth health is telling of overall health on scans.
Image source: ChutiyaOverlord, DC Studio
#15
As a flight attendant, when I do my initial walk through pass to check for seatbelts, if you dont have your seatbelt on (this is AFTER my first announcement where I ask you to put it on, as we will be Taxiing away from the terminal momentarily) there’s a high likelihood that you will be the problem passenger.
And intelligence isn’t only about logic and problem-solving, either. Emotional intelligence is another important part of how people understand themselves and navigate their relationships with others. Healthline describes emotional intelligence as the ability to understand emotions and express them in healthy and productive ways. Being aware of your own emotions is an important first step, but emotional intelligence also involves recognizing what other people might be feeling.
Think about someone who can tell that a friend is uncomfortable without needing them to say it directly, or someone who knows when a conversation is becoming tense and adjusts their approach instead of making things worse. These behaviors don’t prove that someone has a high IQ, but they can reflect emotional awareness, empathy, and social understanding. And considering that today’s post is all about people who make a living observing strangers, those subtle interpersonal skills are particularly interesting.
#16
When I was a substitute teacher at the start of my career I had to be good at being able to tell which kid could be an issue. If you got that kid on your side in the first five minutes, class was easy. If you misread the situation, it was hell.
Image source: somethingclever1712, Mikhail Nilov
#17
In the first 10 seconds? Easy. Immediately giving way too much information because they’ve gone over it in their heads over and over trying to make it believable.
Downside: also applies to lonely old people who cannot shut up and people with anxiety.
Image source: Restart_from_Zero, Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent
#18
As others have noted, you need a baseline to really read someone especially from a professional standpoint.
That being said, I have played my fair share of poker which I think you can get a decent read on many new or even somewhat more experienced players. Something I’ve noticed is some people tend to “clench” their jaw a bit when bluffing. New players often straight up have shaky hands.
For newer players, I’ve noticed they’ll bet using smaller chip denominations (regardless of $$$ size of bet) because they want to keep their fancy bigger value chips if someone calls their bluff. I find this so common that I tend to call if in any position to do so. So common that I almost regret sharing this out loud.
Image source: Strict_Analyst257, cottonbro studio
There may also be something to be said for enjoying your own company. If you need plenty of time to relax and recharge on your own, you might already recognize yourself as introverted. But one 2016 study looking at the relationship between friendship, population density, intelligence, and happiness found that more intelligent participants reported lower life satisfaction when they spent more time socializing with friends. That doesn’t mean intelligent people dislike having friends or want to avoid social interaction altogether. Rather, the findings suggest that some people may be less dependent on frequent socializing to feel satisfied with their lives.
#19
Retail security, but this goes for a lot of things- People that are up to something, they’re usually looking around. Even more suspicious when they don’t move their head- they just suddenly start cutting their eyes around. Especially towards the ceiling.
There’s all kinds of other tells though. Simple stuff. Most thieves carry a bag of some sort. They’re a higher risk than someone just walking with nothing. Most folks don’t just run out, they conceal first, but the ones that are going to run out, they pile things up quick. Another tell. And the bag thing goes for other stuff too. For some reason people that get up to some dumb stuff tend to have a backpack. And these days you got to find yourself concerned in security about what might be in someone’s backpack.
Sadly, COVID masks are a newer tell. Yeah, sounds like I’m being a jerk, but seriously… it’s come to a point where if someone’s wearing a COVID mask, they’re likely up to some shady stuff. Ain’t no reason five kids in a group would be coming to a store in COVID masks. If they were sick or worried about being sick. There might be one with their parents, or they’d be home. Not two or more together.
Image source: RiflemanLax, Anil Sharma
#20
Not quite sure if its what you’re asking but as a medical worker (2 years as a general pathology collector, 1 year as a specialist’s secretary), the chemo patients, frequent fliers and those who have experienced a loss are the calmest, chattiest and most grateful people. The ones who get snappy at us for having to wait any amount of time for their tests and appointments are invariably the most lucky, healthy people in the clinic.
It’s absolutely priceless when an oncology patient jumps up when some average joe is screaming in my face about wait times and informs them I’m doing my best and they come every week because they have cancer. The worst off people in the room are always the kindest.
Image source: embers-game, RDNE Stock project
#21
I was a bartender for 6 years and now I’m a litigation lawyer. When men talk about their daughters – out of context and spontaneously – theyre about to try to manipulate you in some way shape or form. I have a daughter therefore I am a good man to trust.
Image source: Green_Growth8570, RDNE Stock project
Another interesting clue is what happens when you’re left alone with your thoughts. Psychology Today has highlighted how some people naturally find themselves returning to interesting things they’ve heard, read, or seen. Maybe you hear a strange fact and start wondering how it works. Perhaps something someone says during a conversation sticks in your mind and you find yourself thinking about it hours later. Instead of simply absorbing information and moving on, your brain keeps turning it over, looking for connections and trying to make sense of it.
#22
When skinny people are bluffing, you can usually see their pulse in their jugular. I won a tournament because of this once many years ago. Kid pushed. Then I watched his pulse increase in his neck, it was obvious. I knew he was bluffing, nobody gets that excited when they know they have a good hand.
Image source: Hank_Henry_Hill, Getty Images
#23
I used to be a Princess at Disney World and I could tell which kid had loving, interactive and invested parents within 30 seconds.
Image source: KatanaBellGrande, Monique Pinto
#24
Various private security roles: someone who is carrying a weapon, who isn’t proficient at carrying weapons, will be constantly fidgeting around wherever it’s concealed to reassure themselves that it’s still there. Caught more than a few knives from people nervously playing with their pockets.
Image source: snowflake-57, Kindel Media
That kind of curiosity can also spill over into creativity. Creative thinking isn’t necessarily about sitting around waiting for one brilliant idea to arrive. It can involve experimenting with possibilities and being willing to see what happens. You try a different approach, test an idea, change something that isn’t working, and learn from the result. You don’t necessarily need to have complete control over the outcome before you begin.
Being comfortable with experimentation can therefore be another interesting quality to look for. Someone who is willing to explore an unfamiliar idea without immediately dismissing it may be demonstrating open-mindedness and intellectual flexibility. Again, none of these behaviors is a secret intelligence test, and it’s important not to treat them as definitive proof that someone is smarter than everyone else. People are complicated, and intelligence itself comes in many forms.
#25
Alcoholism. There’s many give aways. Random but interesting, the other day I had a guy come to my bar and ask for rum and cokes hold the rum and keep them coming. He said “gonna get wasted tonight in my imagination”. It made me really sad for him. But I was also proud that he was sticking to cokes. Still sad to see someone struggle.
Image source: Sad_Improvement_443, Kari Alfonso
#26
I used to answer emails for a minor celeb, his show and another show. I could read one sentence into the email and I could tell if they were going to ask him to buy them something. Actual fan mail was short and sweet.
Crazy people write novels.
Image source: whoatemarykate, Vitaly Gariev
#27
Shoulders and chin can tell you a lot about somebody’s level of stress and confidence in that moment. There’s no universal tell though; EVERYTHING depends on context, so the real read is not the person, it’s the room they’re in. The more you know about someone’s environment, motivations, and background, the clearer picture body language and affect can paint for you.
Image source: mah093, Ron Lach
But that’s what makes this whole topic so fascinating, Pandas. The professionals featured in today’s post aren’t necessarily looking at strangers and thinking, “Yep, that person has an IQ of 130.” They’re noticing small behaviors, reactions, habits, and changes in body language that can tell them something about the person in front of them. And while intelligence isn’t something you can reliably measure in a 10-second encounter, the way someone thinks can sometimes reveal itself in surprisingly subtle ways.
So, as you read through today’s responses, keep an eye out for the little things people say they notice. Some of them might be obvious, while others are the kinds of behaviors most of us probably wouldn’t think twice about. And who knows? You might even recognize a few in yourself.
#28
Talking about attending church in the first sentence. (Indicates impending lying in the next few sentences.) Me, an insurance adjuster.
Image source: My_happyplace2, MART PRODUCTION
#29
Pharmacy owner here. If you come in and start telling me your life story, worse, ask me tons of questions about myself and flatter me in a rehearsed cadence, I can almost guess the exact prescription you are going to ask if I have or will fill for you.
Look, I get it. I get the socioeconomic system. I get the actual hell you’re trying to escape. I’ll help if it’s not in a way that hurts you or your friends. Just hand me the prescription and don’t give me a ton of stuff to document.
Image source: Whiskey_Water, World Sikh Organization of Canada
#30
Bartender: People who close out their tab after each drink want an easy getaway. It’s more work for me and I’d rather them leave their tab open if they are going to order more drinks, but I get it.
Image source: IcyWelcome9700, iMin Technology
#31
I’m a business consultant. I graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades. I help struggling small businesses owners make it in this competitive world.
A couple years ago I met this woman that was a CEO at one of the most exciting tech startups in the world with millions in backings hedge fund investors. for her privacy I’ll call her Eliza
When I first sat down to talk with Eliza, the most important thing is to establish some trust with her. One of the first thing she says to me is that she is “engaging with me as a human” which made me question if she was engaging with me as a human. When I pressed a little more she insisted “I am being real with you” which again raised some concerns if she was being real with me.
Eliza is in jail for fraud now. I should have trusted my first instincts.
Image source: MadoneOnMobile
#32
I’m a game show host , it’s literally my job to read the room and find the peoples funny bone … there’s a few tells , if what I say then what they say are two totally different things they’re not listening just waiting . So now I know when I go over rules to make sure everyone is looking at me and yadada. If they come in hot like bag on the counter pulling out paper work (I don’t need to see anything ) they’re type A and they’re stressing I let them know I got it from here and they loosen up instantly . I love reading people it’s literally my favorite thing to do as a host and comic .
Image source: themeatstaco
#33
Worked in an ER and dealt primarily with psychiatric patients as well as people in police custody that had to be medically cleared. Watch their eyes and breathing and compare it to their baseline. If there’s a sudden marked difference, things highly likely is about to go down.
For example: They came in erratic, eyes constantly looking around and breathing heavy, then they suddenly go calm, breathing focuses and so do their eyes.
Image source: KamikazeMizZ
#34
I was a pawnbroker for 12 years. Loaning money to desperate people on the worst day of their lives. You deal with a ton of desperate liars and a ton of people trying to sell you busted things.
The number one thing people don’t realize is that the average person simply isn’t very smart. When I say the average person, I am talking about the majority of people, which statistically includes most of the people reading this. So all this to say, the average person isn’t very smart and you are probably an average person, which means you aren’t that smart, which means you probably aren’t as good at lying as you think you are, which means if you lie to someone that gets lied to daily for a living they can probably tell.
Image source: DoctorDrangle
#35
People often impose personalities on others based on conscious or unconscious associations with individuals they’ve known in the past. Unless you’re aware that this can happen, you might start off with prejudice or unwarranted attraction. When you’re the person in power like a law enforcement officer, doctor, or potential employer, it can be a real problem.
Image source: Glaikit314
#36
Bartender- people who want your attention but don’t want to talk skeeve me out. It’s not a one man show I’m doing here. Talk or sit there.
Image source: iknowsheknowz
#37
I worked many hotel front desks in many states and am still in a customer service field of sorts.
Anyone who tells you they are a member of Mensa is almost guaranteed to have a dissociative disorder of some kind.
Image source: hihowareyou_88
#38
Therapist… people’s eye contact and body language in the lobby as I bring them back for the first session informs me how the next hour and a half will likely go. Social cues and responses to prompts in those first 30 seconds are very telling.
Image source: mcfallflies
#39
If someone talks a lot but says very little, they’re lying.
Have someone explain a situation to you, and they drone on and on and you still have no idea what the situation was about, they’re lying.
Image source: FlimsyPomelo1842
#40
Recruiter/Headhunter here…
It depends sometimes on in-person or on the phone.
Language and syntax tell a lot…. the pace of speaking, word economy, word choices and volume of voice.
In-Person, I’d also be looking at the eyes, hands and choice of attire.
I’m assessing your knowledge, personality, fit into our fishbowl.
Like the ethereal legend Miles Davis once said ….”it’s not the notes you play. It’s the notes you DONT play”.
Image source: Nonplussed1
#41
I did casino security for 10 years. Usually the people that were overly friendly and approached me just to joke around were up to something. They seemed to think being friendly to me would get me to ignore them, I guess.
Image source: SageDarius
#42
Small/Family Business partner:
Loss Prevention: Body language.
Green Flags:
* Looking strictly at products, instead of if they are being watched.
* Any indicator that the price of the item matters to them.
* Greetings or responds to it
Red Flags:
* Trying hard to remain unseen
* Look at the ceiling for cameras, especially if caught making direct awkward eye contact with them.
* Doesn’t look at or care about pricing
* Glances too much at the exit/door guard, especially with merchandise in hand.
* Passes perpendicular to and near the exit multiple times
Edit: Red Flag that we just had today: Comes in with a clown car family, a baby stroller with no baby in it, No baby at all, no control over the kids spreading out across the shop, who all appear too big to fit in the stroller, and a hollow looking container in the undercarriage, that suddenly looks to have a bulge after 10 mins in our shop. . . yep. She got caught lol. Jerk using her kids as cover. . . smh.
Image source: pimppapy
#43
Pro poker player here, most people are bad at reading people and looking for tells is overrated. I’m sure you will find some live pros who disagree with me, but I base my decisions much more heavily on the math and player tendencies.
To answer your question though, people will verbalize and try to sound more confident to project strength. I actually even noticed with myself that I would say the size of my bet when I was bluffing more than I would than when I had a good hand, when I had a good hand, I would just slide the chips out. People will often do things that are a precursor to what they want to do. If they look at their cards and then touch their chips, they may be more likely to have a hand they want to bet.
Image source: Designer_Respect4285
#44
When a fight breaks out in a bar/club setting, the calm ones are the most dangerous.
Image source: bokmcdok
#45
Poker PLAYER here…the first thing that I note is an unseasoned player in over their head loudly trying to establish table dominance because an actual experienced player tries to be nondescript, quiet and non-threatening. That flashy player is going to make messy stupid plays based on ego and hubris and is easy pickings with enough patience. I know, because I used to be that sloppy jerk (maybe still am, just a wee bit older now).
Image source: littlelassie1976
#46
When someone feels the need to highlight one of their strengths unprompted (ie: Listen guys, I’m pretty laid back, so don’t hesitate to come and chat), they aren’t.
I’d say 95% of the time people tell you who they are by what they’re doing, not by what they say. If they need to tell you with their words, its because they struggle to demonstrate it and they are convincing themselves as much as you.
Image source: Able-Thought3534
#47
I worked as a bartender to get myself through school, and am now a clinical psychologist.
Both settings, immediately obvious, when someone makes the kind of eye contact that feels like I’m getting actively penetrated by their pupils – that kind of forced intimacy – I’m clocking a narcissist. They talk fast, I feel like I’m on a roller coaster, and we go way too deep, way too fast.
As a bartender, it meant big tips if I get them to like me. As a psychologist, it means I am referring them out. Either way, it’s intense, and I empathize with anyone whose nervous system gets jacked by that.
Image source: Indigo_idaho
#48
Incarcerated 15 years.
You have to read people in there, or you’ll get taken off the count, quick.
That guy who tells you how bad he’s gonna beat you? Don’t worry about him. The guy that walks away and says nothing? That’s the guy that’s gonna be standing over you with a pencil stuck in your neck 6 months later.
Image source: IJustWantToWorkOK
#49
When someone is telling you a confusing story, they want you to be confused , for the sake of concealing something. 99.99% of the time I’ve found this to be true.
Image source: bhgkiks2018
#50
I absolutely know who is an alcoholic when they walk into my bar, before they’ve said a single word, even if they’re stone cold sober at the moment.
You cannot control alcohol withdrawal tremors with anything other than more alcohol.
Image source: FourEyesAndThighs
#51
As a former OTR trucker now turned yard trucker, it’s the way people stand.
I know this sounds weird, but most good drivers (mostly men here) that are halfway decent people will stand a certain way.
The others stand like their either about to announce a massive decree that they think everyone needs to abide by, or they’re going to cause issues with my traffic officer or gate guard.
The former usually are easy going, understand delays, and they’re overall respectful. The latter…. The only word that comes to mind is jerk.
Image source: Riyeko
#52
Used to work with kids for outdoor education.
A kid who’s afraid to run or be in the grassnor dirt or mud.
Most of my colleagues didn’t catch this sign and thought they were being timid.
It’s not being timid. It’s them being afraid of getting their 1 pair of shoes dirty. So I started bringing wipes a small bottle and shoe covers and offered it to anyone.
These were also the kids who wouldn’t have snacks or lunches for the days activities. So I started “pocket snacks” and the rule was “if you don’t want it, share it.” It was my workaround because I wasn’t allowed to give individual kids food. But I justified the idea that hikes should have snacks because no real hiker would go without a snack so I should bring snacks too. And since it was my own class budget I would always say, “ahhh! Someone take these (food) I don’t want to carry it back to the office! So the kids who wanted or needed the snacks could take them. Benefited me too because it kept my student count up.
Image source: Glassfern
#53
For me it is people who need more help than they are asking for. I help people with bills but I also have to read them for other things they might need help with so I can make recommendations/referrals/offer my own assistance such as conversation and physical contact like holding a hand. I would not say it is in the first 10 seconds, it takes time to determine.
They cannot read or write: they start to shake when I mention the application process. It can be a shiver, a waiver of the body, a tremble in the hand, a reach for their purse, their hands on the chair handles.
They have no human contact: they lean in, their clothing is filthy but they are not (older men who live alone), they reach across the desk and put their hand out without realizing it (yes, I take their hands and hold them), they don’t want to go…they come back more frequently than needed.
They cannot process information at the rate at which I am providing it: they look around, they look down, they sit back in the chair, they say they don’t actually need the help (this one also applies to those who feel shame).
They are afraid to ask for help: they peek in to the office, they are holding the application but won’t come in or say what they need, they clutch things–their purse, their application or business card, a pen.
I love being able to read them so that I can bring things up without them having to ask. I wish they never switched me to remote. Trying to read people over the phone takes much longer and so much more work on my part. I’m sure I miss some of the cues.
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#54
Working loss prevention, I knew if a woman started flirting with me, I should immediately move the camera onto the guy that walked in right before or right after her.
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#55
Bartender, if you don’t start our conversation by returning my hello/ greeting, automatically know you’re going to treatment like a servant rather than a person.
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#56
Ocean lifeguard for 15 years… goggles, sunglasses, water shoes, clothing or regular shoes in the ocean is a giveaway that you might need some help out there. yes we get people trying to swim in full overalls or jeans with timberlands sometimes.
Not looking behind you at the waves while exiting the water…asking if theres “undertow” (hint…theres always rip tides they just pull harder some days)…asking if theres sharks out there…
mostly just watching how people move in the water tells us all we need to know.
Sometimes its good to broadcast your lack of awareness because then you get the attention you need.
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#57
Flight Attendant here. Someone who refuses to acknowledge me during boarding. Not replying to my greeting and refusing to make eye contact, is immediately suspicious to me. Also if you’re wearing a mask, sunglasses and have your hood up. On the other hand, people who are *too* friendly and talkative are also going to draw my attention. 99% of the time it’s those passengers who make trouble in the air.
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#58
ER physician here – people who compliment me immediately and say a lot of unnecessary and supportive things almost always want something (meds, attention, imaging, paperwork) that is not medically indicated.
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#59
If they’re paying a lot of attention to staff and/or the ceiling (looking for cameras or mirrors), or they’re quite quick or jerky in their movement, they’re probably thieves. If they’re just very casually browsing, they’re probably fine. If they have a bag or mask, the chances also increase.
I used to love how some thieves would think engaging me in conversation or doing something else very noticeable might make me think they’re not a thief. The thing is, though, often times they’re not, they’re just trying to take away your attention from the real thief elsewhere and that’s where it gets real fun.
That said, I do some of the same things and staff often think I’m a thief when I’m not. I’m just an observant person and like to be fully aware of everything that’s going on around me.
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#60
I work in a liquor store, and every so often we get stings to make sure we aren’t selling to minors. But these stings always have the same setup that I can smell from a mile away. Typically the young individual comes in, looking very nervous, either goes up to the counter and asks for Velo or Malboro, not really knowing the specifics regular smokers would know, and I would ask which flavor/mg, or they would go to the single section and grab the same tall boy. I have seen these so often, I don’t even bother scanning the product, and I just ask for the ID and send them away for not being old enough and telling them to have a good day. Been doing this for 5 years and never sold to a minor. Sadly other cashiers have fallen for this simple trap.
Image source: Funny_Badger_4696
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