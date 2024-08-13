SEAL Team Season Seven Premiere Recap and David Boreanaz’s Final Bow

Season seven of SEAL Team opens with Jason Hayes, struggling to re-adjust to normal life. The transition back to civilian life adds complexity to his character’s arc, which fans have been eagerly following since the show’s transition from CBS to Paramount+ in 2021.
David Boreanaz Feels the Strain
Following the intense training and physical demands of the show, David Boreanaz reveals that his body can no longer keep up. Reflecting on his final season, he admits,
My body just can’t do it anymore!
His dedication is evident as he describes directing a physically grueling scene while injured:
Ten feet in, I hit a rock, and my ankle twists, and I fall flat down. My ankle is ballooning, but I had to keep going. Such scenes underscore the show’s attempt to mirror real-life challenges faced by SEALs.
The Military’s Gratitude
Boreanaz values the authentic portrayal of military life that SEAL Team strived for.
The response he gets from Navy SEALs has been amazing. Their gratitude speaks volumes about the show’s impact and its respect for the lives of military personnel. He points out,
You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain… It’s very intense.
The Man Behind the Character
Outside of SEAL Team, fans remember Boreanaz not just for this role but also for his work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel. He hints at future projects but remains secretive about specifics, stating simply,
I have plans but nothing I can talk about yet.
Boreanaz also mentions his enduring restlessness and drive, even during breaks:
Vacations are good until, like, the second day, and then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next.
The final season of SEAL Team, premiering August 11, marks a significant chapter for both the series and David Boreanaz’s career. Fans can expect an emotionally charged finale as Jason Hayes’ journey draws to a close.
