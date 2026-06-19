15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

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Some comics feel like they belong to a much larger story, even when we only get to see one quiet, carefully chosen moment. That’s exactly the feeling behind Jordan Bolton’s comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” where each piece reads like a still from a movie that exists only in the artist’s mind.

Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s imagined film scenes, and this new selection continues that same cinematic idea. His comics evoke sensations of long-lost memories and catharsis in an emotional situation one might have lived through, giving readers just enough context to imagine the characters, the conflict, and everything that might have happened before or after the scene.

Take a look at more of Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films” below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you want to know the rest of the story.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

#1 “To The Person In The Newspaper”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

#2 “To The Cashier Who Asked How I Am Today”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#3 “Ghosts”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#4 “To The Two People Waiting Beside The Cash Machine”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#5 “To The Person Who Was Sitting Near Me On The Train”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#6 “When AI Whispers In Your Ear, Does Your Work Still Sound Like You?”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#7 “To The Person Who Walked Past The Window”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#8 “To The Bus Driver”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#9 “To The Pathologist”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#10 “To The Person Waiting Outside The Restaurant”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#11 “To The Boy Across The Road”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#12 “To The Person In The Famous Band”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#13 “To The Skateboarder”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#14 “To The Taxi Driver”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

#15 “Furniture Shopping”

15 New Deeply Human Comics By Jordan Bolton That Find Big Feelings In Everyday Moments

Image source: Jordan Bolton

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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