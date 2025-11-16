“71% Of The Earth’s Surface Is Covered By Water”, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That’s Not Good

by

The ocean is shrouded in mystery. It covers about 71% of the Earth’s surface, yet we know very little about it when you consider how vast it is. In fact, it is estimated that at least 80% of the ocean has never been mapped, explored or seen by any humans. So what is lurking out there? We’ll never know everything, but one online group is dedicated to featuring all of the creepy, beautiful and fascinating creatures that are living deep down in the sea.

Let me introduce you to The Depths Below subreddit. With the tagline, “Because we all know there’s things lurking underwater”, this group shares rarely seen footage and photos of sea creatures that you might not even know exist. We’ve gathered some of their most captivating posts down below, so if you already have a fear of the ocean, tread lightly. But if you’re intrigued by the mysteries and depth of these great bodies of water, we think you will have a blast exploring this list. Be sure to upvote all of the creatures that you find most interesting, and then let us know in the comments if you have ever seen any peculiar animals while at the beach. Keep reading to also find interviews with Dr. Scarlett Smash and Dr. Craken MacCraic of the Marine Conservation Happy Hour Podcast, and Bart Vanhoorne of the World Register of Marine Species. Then if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece highlighting how vast and mystifying the ocean is, check out this story next.

#1 Leaf Sheep, The Adorable, Photosynthesizing Sea Slugs

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: quinnstonking

#2 Great Googly Moogly

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: KingNeptune767

#3 Meet “Inspector Clouseau”, The World’s Only Pink Manta Ray

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#4 It’s Not All Bad Down There

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: reddit.com

#5 A Mother Humpback Whale And Her Calf, In A Position Known As “Echelon”

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: freudian_nipps

#6 Meet This 90 Year Old Turtle!⁠

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Ghada0_Ahmed

#7 The ‘Strawberry Squid’ Lives In A Region Of The Ocean Known As The Mesopelagic Or “Twilight” Zone, 200 To 1000 Meters Below The Surface [photo By Paul Caiger]

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: cas2ie

#8 Stingray Migration

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Not_A_Nazgul

#9 The Cutest Shark Attack Ever

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: SYLOH

#10 A Pair Of Eagle Rays Gliding Through The Dark Depths

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: NomadDiver

#11 Sea Slugs Be Lookin Like They’re Straight Out Of Ark Or Subnautica

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: masquite

#12 Sitting On The Edge Of The Abyss

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#13 Okey, I Have To Admit This Is Almost Cute… Almost

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Nidhoggking

#14 A Diver Taking A Photo Of An Anaconda Underwater

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#15 Hatchet Fish Faces Looking Like The Souls Of The Damned

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#16 A Whale Shark Swimming In Bioluminescent Algae Makes It Look Like It Is Drifting Through Space. Video By Mike Nulty

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#17 The Size Difference Between An Adult Sunfish And A Sunfish Fry

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#18 He’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t He?

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: dykmoby

#19 Saw Fish From Below

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: tronx69

#20 A Terrifying Comparison Of The Tentacles Of The Giant Squid (Left) And Colossal Squid (Right). The Giant Squid Is Meant For Painful Latching While The Colossal Squid Is Meant For Ripping Apart

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#21 One Of The Few Albino Whales Left On Earth

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: ashley-stewart

#22 Giant Sturgeon In The Fraser River, Canada

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: hecticaesthetic

#23 A Scallop That Looks Absolutely Monstrous. The Blue Parts Are Its Eyes, And It Can Have Over 200 Of Them

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#24 Sleeping Sperm Whales

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#25 Best High Five Ever

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: jtyutjhedr

#26 Picture Of A Leopard Seal Taken In The Dark Depths. Its Only Natural Predator Is The Killer Whale

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: esbohigatns

#27 Amazon River Dolphins

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Neon_Jam

#28 We Are Here To Appreciate The Awesome Majesty And Incredibly Cool Aspects Of Nature

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: sohilanoh

#29 A Photo Of A Magnapinna Squid Captured By A Deep Sea Drilling Company. They Live So Deep In The Ocean That Very Little Is Know About This Creature

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: MyloWilliams

#30 The Mantis Shrimp, Thought To Have The Most Complex Visual System Ever Discovered In The Animal Kingdom. Humans Have 3 Types Of Photoreceptor Cells In Their Eyes, While Mantis Shrimp Have Between 12 And 16. They Can See Wavelengths Of Light And Color That Humans Cannot

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: freudian_nipps

#31 This Is What A Blob Fish Actually Looks Like Underwater In Their Natural Habitat

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: fibreusel

#32 The Portuguese Man O War

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: 404nocreativusername

#33 The Lizard Fish. Found 8000 Ft Below

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: acid-hologram

#34 This Whale My Wife Saw While Supervising A Trydiver. First Dive And You See A Whale. Wtf

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: muhpidu

#35 Hammerhead Sharks Nailing This Group Photo

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: rocklou

#36 A Killer Whale Jumps 15ft High To Catch Its Prey Which Is A Dolphin

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: t3rm1n470rty

#37 The Ogre Fish Has Only Been Spotted A Few Times In Decades Of Ocean Research

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: arafaoumma

#38 Sharks Kill Less Than 6 To 8 People, While Humans Kill About 100 Million Sharks Every Year

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: sohilanoh

#39 The Eye Of A Gray Whale

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: FatimaMahmoud12

#40 Mother, Calf, And Escort Sleeping Peacefully

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: acid-hologram

#41 For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Viper Dogfish

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: jatadharius

#42 The Antarctic Amphipod Is One Of The Most Alien Creatures To Inhabit The Depths Below

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#43 The Chirodectes (An Incredibly Rare Genus Of Box Jellyfish) Seen Just Twice, This Is The Only Known Footage To Exist. 1st Post More Details

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: TheGuvnor247

#44 Deep Blue, One Of The Largest Great White Sharks, Roams The Open Ocean

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#45 Giant Squid Makes An Appearance In Tokyo Bay

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: RyanSmith

#46 Below A Crocodile

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: RyanSmith

#47 A Russian Fisherman Caught A Deep Sea Fish Which Straight Up Resembles A Nightmare

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: Peachy-Persimmons

#48 A Cuttlefish Has Three Hearts, Blue-Green Blood, And Horizontal Vision Which Allows Them To See Behind Themselves

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: acid-hologram

#49 Pov You’re A Fish In The 1700’s

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: master-jono

#50 Rare Footage Of The Giant Squid, Filmed A Few Miles From The Appomattox Deepwater Oil Rig

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: freudian_nipps

#51 When A Crab Gets Bitten By A Radioactive Spider…

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Image source: source

#52 Gulper, Aka Pelican Eel

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#53 Phantom Jellyfish Very Cool But I’d Hate To Bump Into It. Unlikely As It Lives In Deep Dark Water It.

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#54 Anglerfish

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#55 I Present To You: The 18 Metre Sea Condom

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#56 Not Everything Is Terrifying! The Sea Angel Slug Swims In The Deep Using Flaps As Sort Of Wings!

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#57 Pop: It’s Monday Morning In The Office And There’s An Inch Of Coffee Left

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#58 The Adorable Dumbo Octopus

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#59 His Name Is Chad.

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#60 See Pig A Friendly Kind Of Of A Sea Cucumber

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

#61 Massive Crab Claw

&#8220;71% Of The Earth&#8217;s Surface Is Covered By Water&#8221;, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That&#8217;s Not Good

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Did You Know that “FTW” Has Origins in Game Shows?
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2017
10 Reasons Why Very Cavallari Needs to be Cancelled
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
20-Year-Old Learns That Actions Have Consequences After Spending All His College Money On Traveling
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Your 2017 Grammy Awards Broadcast Primer
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2017
This Twitter Page Collects 50 Of The Most Ridiculous News Headlines Ever Printed Or Shared (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Princess Culture Without The ‘Toxic BS’: Daughter Shares Her Dad’s Parenting Methods, And People Love Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.