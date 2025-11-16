“71% Of The Earth’s Surface Is Covered By Water”, And These 50 Pics Of Deep Water Are Exactly The Reason Why That’s Not Good

The ocean is shrouded in mystery. It covers about 71% of the Earth’s surface, yet we know very little about it when you consider how vast it is. In fact, it is estimated that at least 80% of the ocean has never been mapped, explored or seen by any humans. So what is lurking out there? We’ll never know everything, but one online group is dedicated to featuring all of the creepy, beautiful and fascinating creatures that are living deep down in the sea.
Let me introduce you to The Depths Below subreddit. With the tagline, “Because we all know there’s things lurking underwater”, this group shares rarely seen footage and photos of sea creatures that you might not even know exist. We’ve gathered some of their most captivating posts down below, so if you already have a fear of the ocean, tread lightly. But if you’re intrigued by the mysteries and depth of these great bodies of water, we think you will have a blast exploring this list. Be sure to upvote all of the creatures that you find most interesting, and then let us know in the comments if you have ever seen any peculiar animals while at the beach. Keep reading to also find interviews with Dr. Scarlett Smash and Dr. Craken MacCraic of the Marine Conservation Happy Hour Podcast, and Bart Vanhoorne of the World Register of Marine Species. Then if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece highlighting how vast and mystifying the ocean is, check out this story next.
#1 Leaf Sheep, The Adorable, Photosynthesizing Sea Slugs
Image source: quinnstonking
#2 Great Googly Moogly
Image source: KingNeptune767
#3 Meet “Inspector Clouseau”, The World’s Only Pink Manta Ray
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#4 It’s Not All Bad Down There
Image source: reddit.com
#5 A Mother Humpback Whale And Her Calf, In A Position Known As “Echelon”
Image source: freudian_nipps
#6 Meet This 90 Year Old Turtle!
Image source: Ghada0_Ahmed
#7 The ‘Strawberry Squid’ Lives In A Region Of The Ocean Known As The Mesopelagic Or “Twilight” Zone, 200 To 1000 Meters Below The Surface [photo By Paul Caiger]
Image source: cas2ie
#8 Stingray Migration
Image source: Not_A_Nazgul
#9 The Cutest Shark Attack Ever
Image source: SYLOH
#10 A Pair Of Eagle Rays Gliding Through The Dark Depths
Image source: NomadDiver
#11 Sea Slugs Be Lookin Like They’re Straight Out Of Ark Or Subnautica
Image source: masquite
#12 Sitting On The Edge Of The Abyss
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#13 Okey, I Have To Admit This Is Almost Cute… Almost
Image source: Nidhoggking
#14 A Diver Taking A Photo Of An Anaconda Underwater
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#15 Hatchet Fish Faces Looking Like The Souls Of The Damned
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#16 A Whale Shark Swimming In Bioluminescent Algae Makes It Look Like It Is Drifting Through Space. Video By Mike Nulty
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#17 The Size Difference Between An Adult Sunfish And A Sunfish Fry
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#18 He’s Right Behind Me, Isn’t He?
Image source: dykmoby
#19 Saw Fish From Below
Image source: tronx69
#20 A Terrifying Comparison Of The Tentacles Of The Giant Squid (Left) And Colossal Squid (Right). The Giant Squid Is Meant For Painful Latching While The Colossal Squid Is Meant For Ripping Apart
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#21 One Of The Few Albino Whales Left On Earth
Image source: ashley-stewart
#22 Giant Sturgeon In The Fraser River, Canada
Image source: hecticaesthetic
#23 A Scallop That Looks Absolutely Monstrous. The Blue Parts Are Its Eyes, And It Can Have Over 200 Of Them
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#24 Sleeping Sperm Whales
Image source: KevlarYarmulke
#25 Best High Five Ever
Image source: jtyutjhedr
#26 Picture Of A Leopard Seal Taken In The Dark Depths. Its Only Natural Predator Is The Killer Whale
Image source: esbohigatns
#27 Amazon River Dolphins
Image source: Neon_Jam
#28 We Are Here To Appreciate The Awesome Majesty And Incredibly Cool Aspects Of Nature
Image source: sohilanoh
#29 A Photo Of A Magnapinna Squid Captured By A Deep Sea Drilling Company. They Live So Deep In The Ocean That Very Little Is Know About This Creature
Image source: MyloWilliams
#30 The Mantis Shrimp, Thought To Have The Most Complex Visual System Ever Discovered In The Animal Kingdom. Humans Have 3 Types Of Photoreceptor Cells In Their Eyes, While Mantis Shrimp Have Between 12 And 16. They Can See Wavelengths Of Light And Color That Humans Cannot
Image source: freudian_nipps
#31 This Is What A Blob Fish Actually Looks Like Underwater In Their Natural Habitat
Image source: fibreusel
#32 The Portuguese Man O War
Image source: 404nocreativusername
#33 The Lizard Fish. Found 8000 Ft Below
Image source: acid-hologram
#34 This Whale My Wife Saw While Supervising A Trydiver. First Dive And You See A Whale. Wtf
Image source: muhpidu
#35 Hammerhead Sharks Nailing This Group Photo
Image source: rocklou
#36 A Killer Whale Jumps 15ft High To Catch Its Prey Which Is A Dolphin
Image source: t3rm1n470rty
#37 The Ogre Fish Has Only Been Spotted A Few Times In Decades Of Ocean Research
Image source: arafaoumma
#38 Sharks Kill Less Than 6 To 8 People, While Humans Kill About 100 Million Sharks Every Year
Image source: sohilanoh
#39 The Eye Of A Gray Whale
Image source: FatimaMahmoud12
#40 Mother, Calf, And Escort Sleeping Peacefully
Image source: acid-hologram
#41 For Your Viewing Pleasure: The Viper Dogfish
Image source: jatadharius
#42 The Antarctic Amphipod Is One Of The Most Alien Creatures To Inhabit The Depths Below
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#43 The Chirodectes (An Incredibly Rare Genus Of Box Jellyfish) Seen Just Twice, This Is The Only Known Footage To Exist. 1st Post More Details
Image source: TheGuvnor247
#44 Deep Blue, One Of The Largest Great White Sharks, Roams The Open Ocean
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#45 Giant Squid Makes An Appearance In Tokyo Bay
Image source: RyanSmith
#46 Below A Crocodile
Image source: RyanSmith
#47 A Russian Fisherman Caught A Deep Sea Fish Which Straight Up Resembles A Nightmare
Image source: Peachy-Persimmons
#48 A Cuttlefish Has Three Hearts, Blue-Green Blood, And Horizontal Vision Which Allows Them To See Behind Themselves
Image source: acid-hologram
#49 Pov You’re A Fish In The 1700’s
Image source: master-jono
#50 Rare Footage Of The Giant Squid, Filmed A Few Miles From The Appomattox Deepwater Oil Rig
Image source: freudian_nipps
#51 When A Crab Gets Bitten By A Radioactive Spider…
Image source: source
#52 Gulper, Aka Pelican Eel
#53 Phantom Jellyfish Very Cool But I’d Hate To Bump Into It. Unlikely As It Lives In Deep Dark Water It.
#54 Anglerfish
#55 I Present To You: The 18 Metre Sea Condom
#56 Not Everything Is Terrifying! The Sea Angel Slug Swims In The Deep Using Flaps As Sort Of Wings!
#57 Pop: It’s Monday Morning In The Office And There’s An Inch Of Coffee Left
#58 The Adorable Dumbo Octopus
#59 His Name Is Chad.
#60 See Pig A Friendly Kind Of Of A Sea Cucumber
#61 Massive Crab Claw
