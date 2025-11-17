Stylishly Saving The Environment: I Craft Handmade Fashion From Recycled Bike Inner Tubes

by

Have you ever wondered where those millions and billions of scrap inner tubes end up after they’re punctured? Today, many of them are recycled, but in many countries, they still just end up in the trash bin. Or they become jewelry and other accessories.

My name is Laura Zabo, and I have been repurposing inner tubes into striking fashion accessories for over 8 years.

I remember the beginning when these items were still very rare and most people had never heard of tire upcycling. Many were shocked; many laughed. Regardless of how skeptical the world was, upcycling is becoming increasingly popular, and tire accessories are now worn by millions, including celebrities and influencers who champion sustainability.

I have had a long journey since the beginning, but my passion and love for my pieces and my customers have always helped me move forward. To date, I have probably reused over 20k tubes and bike tires. Today, so many wonderful people choose upcycled accessories over fast fashion.

Our habits influence people, and I am so grateful to connect with many like-minded individuals through my art and jewelry. Every piece I create carries a part of my energy, and each handmade item truly creates a connection between the creator and the user.

Many blessings to you,

Laura

More info: laurazabo.com

conscious neckpiece for a special event or festival. Made of 7-9 inner tubes

beaded inner tube hoop earrings

rubber has a beautiful shiny texture and it’s truly empowering

Can inner tubes be classy? Look at these gold painted leaf earrings

eye-catching abstract inner tube and cork pendants

Curly pieces ? all these are made of scrap inner tubes

tribal vibe by rolling the inner tubes

Absolutely classy earrings

adorable polka necklace, each dot is cut from an inner tube

upcycling with care and passion

choose handmade over fast fashion

it’s me wearing my favourite earrings

here is a tyre Rainbow :)

