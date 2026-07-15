25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

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Anyone who lives with both dogs and cats knows they can experience the same house in completely different ways.

I’m John Yuskaitis, the creator of Saved & Spoiled, a series about Wilson, a dog who always wants to be part of the action, and Dewey, a cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson arrived. Wilson sees every moment as an opportunity to bother his new brother. Dewey sees Wilson as the reason the house is no longer peaceful. The cat may have a point.

Many of the ideas come from watching my own pets. In this latest collection, Wilson and Dewey take on squirrels, missing balls, interrupted naps, and the all-important job of guarding the front door. Their personalities couldn’t be more different, but somehow they’re slowly becoming a family.

Several of these cartoons are appearing on Bored Panda for the very first time. I hope you enjoy them and recognize a little of your own pets in Wilson and Dewey.

I’ll be exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con from July 22 through July 26 in the Small Press Pavilion at Booth O-13. I’ll also be bringing a limited-edition Saved & Spoiled Comic-Con Exclusive book featuring more than 170 strips, including the complete story of how Wilson and Dewey first met. The book will only be available at the convention while supplies last.

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1 Just Checking

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#2 Neighborhood Judgment

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#3 More Hobbies

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#4 We Are Doing It

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#5 Lawn Enforcement

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#6 That Tone

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#7 The Waiting Game

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#8 Nature Works

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#9 Dog Logic

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#10 Obsessive-Cat-Pulsive

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#11 Cold Comfort

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#12 Close Quarters

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#13 Automatic Fetch

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#14 Caught In The Act

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#15 Flattery, Dewey

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#16 Screen Time

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#17 Another One Goes Yoink

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#18 Mr. Squeakers Goes Yoink

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#19 Tempering Expectations

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#20 Under There

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#21 Hide

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#22 Chasing Squirrels

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#23 Finding His Voice

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#24 Not Quite On Schedule

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

#25 Dumb Questions

25 New Comics About My Dog And A Cat Who Are Still Figuring Out How To Coexist

Image source: instagram.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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