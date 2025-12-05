100 Times Things Aligned So Perfectly It Scratched Everyone’s Brain Just Right (New Pics)

by

satisfying-perfect-fit-picturesSometimes we see something that just scratches our brains the right way. A dirty rug being cleaned, just the right bit of symmetry, or, say, peeling that initial layer of plastic from a new electronic device.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts from an online group dedicated to the simple joy of random things that, somehow, fit together perfectly. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some rather visually satisfying images, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1 After 4 Years Of Owning This Banana-Box I Have Finally Found A Banana That Fits Into It Perfectly Without Hassle

Image source: IAmAPirrrrate

#2 Hmm

Image source: DrPlasstikkmannn

#3 Made For Each Other

Image source: Illyria_Dazzle, reddit.com

#4 The Sunset Perfectly Aligns With The Skyscraper

Image source: MadanBH

#5 Black And White In Absolute Perfect Harmony

Image source: Upstairs4175

#6 Perfect Fit

Image source: PrettiRickkay

#7 So Many Voids

Image source: reddit.com, doggo_taxi

#8 Keys, Phone, Kitten Loaf-Check

Image source: blerple

#9 Was Reading The Killing Joke When My Roommate Walked In

Image source: Sportabout

#10 I Accidentally Dropped An Egg Yolk In The Sink

Image source: Electrical_Claim_963

#11 Nissan Xterra Compartment Fits Exactly 3 McDonald’s Sauce Packets

Image source: darthdgaf

#12 My Friend Can Fit A MacBook Between His Teeth

Image source: michael14375

#13 Key Trinket And My Keyboard At Work

Image source: TypeNine

#14 Harmony With The Environment

#15 My Mom’s 1980s 1/2ct Jacket With My 1ct Oval. It Fits Perfectly! Did Not Plan This LOL

Image source: Somebodylovesyou7

#16 TV Background And Wall Making A Perfect Fit

Image source: TJ_mtnman

#17 Watching “Big” At A Hotel, And Josh’s Mom Talking To The Microwave

Image source: rastroboy

#18 My Wife Did The Toblerone Thing At The Matterhorn Today. Couldn’t Have Asked For Better Weather

Image source: cah875

#19 An Unfortunate Discovery While Washing Up

Image source: peawhack

#20 What Are We Thinking About This? Mushroom In A Pan

Image source: the_burnout_channel

#21 My Neighbor’s Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

Image source: FollowingOdd896

#22 This Biscuit Fitting Perfectly On My Coffee Cup

Image source: AnnaTrier

#23 I Designed A Mount For My Doorbell Camera That Perfectly Fits The Stone Veneer

Image source: Normal-Sun6815

#24 And This Wasn’t Even Planned. I Got The Free Cabinet Today And The Free TV Was From Yesterday

Image source: oldschool80sguy

#25 I Was Making Fun Of This Giant Puerto Rican Avocado Keeper

Image source: willworkforhotsauce

#26 My Oven Fit Exactly A 3×3 Matrix Of Bread

Image source: pablo1107

#27 This Package I Received Today In The Package Cabinet

Image source: piedpepperoni

#28 Sequential Pictures Of My Dad In The 80s Taken In The Same Place Nearly 30 Years Later

Image source: Rach0s

#29 Dropped Hair Product In Car’s Cup Holder

Image source: trey2128

#30 The Way This Extension Cord Was Fit Through This Crack

Image source: focesar

#31 Okay

Image source: __mixri__

#32 Cat Fits Perfectly In Violin Case

Image source: THESILVERDRAGONYT

#33 Had To Move A Couch For A Friend

Image source: graffacc

#34 It Happened

Image source: Own_Calligrapher_722

#35 2 Egg Cartons Fit Perfectly Under The Fridge Water Filter

Image source: Brotectionist

#36 Hashbrowns In The Air Fryer

Image source: Overall_Taro_2926

#37 If The Slipper Fits

Image source: Anusgilmore

#38 Best Things In Life Are Free

Image source: Bonehead386

#39 It’s The Little Things In Life

Image source: ruckingfeetard

#40 My Nintendo Switch Charger Fitting In This Wall At The Airport

Image source: angleur

#41 I Dropped My Contact Lens Cover And It Bounced And Got Stuck In This Crack. That’s When I Knew

Image source: Kyhunsheo

#42 Moving Day Miracle… This Couch Fits Perfectly In The Bed Of This Truck

Image source: scrotalerosion

#43 The Contours Of My Guitars Matched Rly Well

Image source: Nicofatpad

#44 We Went To A Fancy Restaurant That Has Spoons Designed To Fit Perfectly Into The Curve Of The Plates And Bowls So You Don’t Miss Any Sauce

Image source: aminervia

#45 The Way My Cat Mavis And Her Daughter Matilda Fit Perfectly In These Flower Pots

Image source: Vast-Intention

#46 My Measuring Cups

Image source: Owlmoose

#47 My Basement Storage Framing Seems To Have Been Designed Perfectly For My Most Of My (Sealed) Kraft Dinner Boxes

Image source: goblongonota

#48 My Partner Made An Egg That Perfectly Fit My Toast

Image source: pooptart21

#49 The Shadow On My Tote Makes The Rest Of His Head, Even With The Curl In His Hair

Image source: piratejeffwdw

#50 This Cake Fits Perfectly Into The Shelf Rails In My Mini Fridge

Image source: fasterbrew

#51 This Awkward Little Cubby Fits My Mini Fridge Perfectly

Image source: Careful_Ad_8537

#52 The Way This Tupperware Lid Fit Over My Leftover Watermelon

Image source: One-Condition-8682

#53 Ruler Fits Perfectly Into Book

Image source: BRENDAN888888

#54 Finally Found Some Furniture To Fit My Balcony

Image source: thejyppara

#55 An Entire Pack Of Bacon Fit Perfectly On The Tray I’m Going To Put In The Oven

Image source: Melon763

#56 Perfect Fit. Bone-In Ribeye To Celebrate The New Year

Image source: golpmo

#57 Til A 65” TV Perfectly Fits In The Trunk Of An S5 Sportback

Image source: xamlax

#58 That Makes Me So Happy. It Really Is Satisfying

Image source: Vikkstar123

#59 These Two Seemingly Random Sweet Potatoes Fitting Perfectly Together

Image source: Belo3

#60 My Nail/Finger Fits Perfectly In This Random Cap’s Size

Image source: IceHot5152

#61 Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend’s Car Dealership

Image source: Metzae

#62 How This Wood Is Stacked

Image source: muckbertkraus

#63 The Way All The Veins In The Rocks Line Up

Image source: UnusuallyMyself

#64 My Tub Of Raspberry Sorbet Fits Perfectly In The Giant Greedy Mug. And My Hand Doesn’t Freeze Trying To Hold It Myself. Double Win

Image source: Bepo_Apologist

#65 While Rearranging, I’ve Discovered That All Of My Tolkien Books Fit Perfectly In The Cubby Of My Record Cabinet

Image source: mattjh

#66 My Stroopwafel Fits Perfectly In My Coffee Mug

Image source: Theplaidiator

#67 When It Happens

Image source: Juantonyo

#68 The Way My Remaining Pills Line Up In The Bottle

Image source: driptec

#69 The Way This Rubber Band Wedged Itself In The Grooves Of My Shoe

Image source: HiddenBurrito

#70 The Way The Water Perfectly Wet A Single Brick After I Turned The Water Off And Put The Hose Down

Image source: vex91

#71 I’m Parked At Starbucks And Can See Another Starbucks In My Side View Mirror

Image source: mikecws91

#72 13 Pops Fit Perfectly In My TV Stand

Image source: Mutemin

#73 Found The Perfect Dresser For My Little Cubby Hole

Image source: GameFanatic2012

#74 My Vacuum Floor Cleaner Perfectly Fits My Stairs

Image source: dropthemagic

#75 My External Monitor Fits Perfectly In The American Airlines Tablet Holder Thing. No Straps Required

The external display I have fits perfectly where a tablet would go on my American Airlines flight. Was very secure. I’m also able to plug the power cord into the screen, so I can maintain my battery on my Steam Deck as I play. Battery stayed at 99% while playing tetris and other games.

Image source: bluej130

#76 My Dairy Queen Sundae Fitting Perfectly In My Cup Holder

Image source: jizmund

#77 I Can Comfortably Fit 69 Dollar Coins Into A Mini M&Ms Tube

Image source: antisykotic

#78 My Hard-Boiled Eggs Fit Perfectly In The Container

Image source: 24601pb

#79 The Way These Tater Tots Are Perfectly Spaced In My Square Pan

Image source: Hazorb33

#80 Nintendo Switch Cartridge In The Back Of Hot Wheels Datsun 620 Pickup

Image source: einTier

#81 How I’m Able To Fit 84 Nuts Perfectly In This Box

Image source: Close2naut

#82 The Shirt I Thrifted Didn’t Fit Me, But Fit Her Perfectly

Image source: Melon-meow

#83 Discovered That My Bamboo Steamer Basket Fits Perfectly On Top Of My Instantpot

Image source: bodegas

#84 The Tap Fits Perfectly In My Watering Pot

Image source: Luaqi

#85 Not Totally Sure If It Counts? But Definitely Satisfying

Image source: Educational_Hope4967

#86 Guess What Fits Exactly

Image source: quebexer

#87 L’oréal Men Expert 300ml Perfectly Fits To Refill The 1l Bottle

Image source: aguycalledpete

#88 I Keep A Joke Multitool In My Wallet That Has The Size Of The Earth If It Were A Black Hole – Apparently, A Dime Fits Perfectly Inside It

Image source: ActualKrillin

#89 Arranged This Setup For My Son. The Monitor Fits Like A Glove In This IKEA Drawer

Image source: firestarter2097

#90 Packing For College

Image source: Vikb193

#91 Seashell In The Sidewalk Grate

Image source: sleepspecialist2014

#92 The Omelette My Wife Made My Daughter

Image source: deli_c

#93 Wanted To Crisp Up The Bottom Of A Frozen Pizza And It Fit Perfectly Into My Frying Pan

Image source: jibbyjabo

#94 The Way The Teacups Fit Together On The Plate

Image source: Haluux

#95 The Way This Syrup Fits In The Heart

Image source: TheNonbinaryWren

#96 Look At This Pizza Slot

Image source: smurfersurfer22

#97 At Walmart The Other Day

Image source: _Unknown_Brain_

#98 The Fry Needed To Be Broken To Get It Out

Image source: capnlatenight

#99 Febreze Tipped Over In The Restroom And

Image source: LadySvader

#100 Book Case Fits Perfectly Between The Windows

Image source: ScienceSanchez

