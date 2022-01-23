Sarah Parish has been acting professionally for more than 30 years. Although she has achieved a lot of success during that time, there are lots of people who would probably agree that she hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves. That, however, has been changing over the last few years. Sarah is best known for her role in shows like Medici and W1A, and she’s also gotten a lot of attention for her role in a new Netflix mini-series called Stay Close. No matter what Sarah is working on, her fans can always count on her to deliver an amazing performance that won’t soon be forgotten. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Parish.
1. She Started Acting At An Early Age
We weren’t able to find any details on what inspired Sarah to get into acting in the first place, but we do know that she has loved performing for most of her life. She made her acting debut when she was just two years old in a local stage production, and she hasn’t looked back since.
2. She’s A Wife And Mother
Sarah’s career might seem like the most important thing she has going on, but the truth is that her family is always at the top of her priority list. She has been happily married to actor James Murray since 2007. The couple had two daughters together, but sadly their first daughter passed away as a baby.
3. She’s Passionate About Giving Back To Others
Keeping people entertained isn’t the only thing Sarah wants to use her platform for. She has also made it a point to use her celebrity status as a way to support the causes that are important to her. Sarah is the founder of a charity organization called The Murray Parish Trust. According to the organization’s website, “In 2014 Sarah and Jim founded The Murray Parish Trust which is dedicated to the advancement of paediatric emergency medicine across the South of England. The charity ensures that children affected by major trauma can receive the best emergency care as close to home as possible.”
4. She Once Broke Her Back
Sarah has had lots of luck when it comes to her career, but she’s been fairly unlucky in other areas of her life. In 2018, she broke her leg while sledding. In 2021, she sustained another serious injury when she fractured her spine. Fortunately, she was able to make a full recovery.
5. She Is Often Mistaken For Another Actress
Despite the fact that Sarah has reached a significant level of fame over the years, there are still lots of people who mistake her for fellow British actress, Surrane Jones. According to an article from Express, Sarah said, “Suranne Jones and I are often mistaken for one another. For a brief time when Bancroft was on and Doctor Foster had just finished, I was always being stopped by people going, ‘Oh my god, I loved you in Doctor Foster.’ By the end, I just said, ‘Thanks’.”
6. She’s Very Adventurous
Life is meant to be lived and Sarah Parish is serious about living hers to the fullest. She isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and she loves a good adrenaline rush. Whether she’s surfing, fishing or boating Sarah is always down for an exciting adventure.
7. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
The fact that Sarah started acting at such a young age proves that she is a natural. However, she has also put in lots of hard work to help her get where she is today. Sarah studied acting at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London. The school has a very long list of noteworthy alumni including Samuel Anderson and Clive Ashburn.
8. She Enjoys Gardening
Working in the entertainment industry can be hectic and overwhelming. Needless to say, it’s easy to see why Sarah would enjoy doing something relaxing in her free time. One of her favorite hobbies includes tending to her vegetable garden and growing things that she and her family can enjoy.
9. She’s A Brand Ambassador
The success that Sarah has had as an actress has allowed her to build a major following on social media. Having more than 83,000 followers on Instagram has made her an attractive partner for companies who are interested in marketing their brands. Over the years, she has been an ambassador for companies such as Dr. Vegan Co.
10. She Loves Dogs
All of the dog people out there will be happy to know that Sarah is one of them. She is a self-described dog person and she has an extra special place in her heart for all of the fur babies out there. That said, it’s unclear whether Sarah and her family have a dog of their own.