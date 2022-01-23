Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Parish

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Parish

21 seconds ago

Sarah Parish has been acting professionally for more than 30 years. Although she has achieved a lot of success during that time, there are lots of people who would probably agree that she hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves. That, however, has been changing over the last few years. Sarah is best known for her role in shows like Medici and W1A, and she’s also gotten a lot of attention for her role in a new Netflix mini-series called Stay Close. No matter what Sarah is working on, her fans can always count on her to deliver an amazing performance that won’t soon be forgotten. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Parish.

1. She Started Acting At An Early Age

We weren’t able to find any details on what inspired Sarah to get into acting in the first place, but we do know that she has loved performing for most of her life. She made her acting debut when she was just two years old in a local stage production, and she hasn’t looked back since.

2. She’s A Wife And Mother

Sarah’s career might seem like the most important thing she has going on, but the truth is that her family is always at the top of her priority list. She has been happily married to actor James Murray since 2007. The couple had two daughters together, but sadly their first daughter passed away as a baby.

3. She’s Passionate About Giving Back To Others

Keeping people entertained isn’t the only thing Sarah wants to use her platform for. She has also made it a point to use her celebrity status as a way to support the causes that are important to her. Sarah is the founder of a charity organization called The Murray Parish Trust. According to the organization’s website, “In 2014 Sarah and Jim founded The Murray Parish Trust which is dedicated to the advancement of paediatric emergency medicine across the South of England. The charity ensures that children affected by major trauma can receive the best emergency care as close to home as possible.”

4. She Once Broke Her Back

Sarah has had lots of luck when it comes to her career, but she’s been fairly unlucky in other areas of her life. In 2018, she broke her leg while sledding. In 2021, she sustained another serious injury when she fractured her spine. Fortunately, she was able to make a full recovery.

5. She Is Often Mistaken For Another Actress

Despite the fact that Sarah has reached a significant level of fame over the years, there are still lots of people who mistake her for fellow British actress, Surrane Jones. According to an article from Express, Sarah said, “Suranne Jones and I are often mistaken for one another. For a brief time when Bancroft was on and Doctor Foster had just finished, I was always being stopped by people going, ‘Oh my god, I loved you in Doctor Foster.’ By the end, I just said, ‘Thanks’.”

6. She’s Very Adventurous

Life is meant to be lived and Sarah Parish is serious about living hers to the fullest. She isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and she loves a good adrenaline rush. Whether she’s surfing, fishing or boating Sarah is always down for an exciting adventure.

7. She’s A Formally Trained Actress

The fact that Sarah started acting at such a young age proves that she is a natural. However, she has also put in lots of hard work to help her get where she is today. Sarah studied acting at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts in London. The school has a very long list of noteworthy alumni including Samuel Anderson and Clive Ashburn.

8. She Enjoys Gardening

Working in the entertainment industry can be hectic and overwhelming. Needless to say, it’s easy to see why Sarah would enjoy doing something relaxing in her free time. One of her favorite hobbies includes tending to her vegetable garden and growing things that she and her family can enjoy.

9. She’s A Brand Ambassador

The success that Sarah has had as an actress has allowed her to build a major following on social media. Having more than 83,000 followers on Instagram has made her an attractive partner for companies who are interested in marketing their brands. Over the years, she has been an ambassador for companies such as Dr. Vegan Co.

10. She Loves Dogs

All of the dog people out there will be happy to know that Sarah is one of them. She is a self-described dog person and she has an extra special place in her heart for all of the fur babies out there. That said, it’s unclear whether Sarah and her family have a dog of their own.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Why That Cynthia Nixon Scene From And Just Like That…. Is So Bad
Which “Outlander” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
Peacemaker: ‘The Choad Less Traveled’-Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Why Scooby Doo 3 Never Happened
Does James Cameron Really Need To Make Four Avatar Sequels?
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast of Single Drunk Female
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Parish
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo Joyner
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Poppy Gilbert
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio