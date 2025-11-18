Sandra Bullock Says Turning 60 Is “Pretty Awesome” In Heartwarming Birthday Message

Sandra Bullock, who recently marked six decades of life, brought an extra dose of joy and wisdom to TV personality Hoda Kotb’s 60th birthday celebration.
On the August 12 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, viewers watched the birthday celebration of the show’s co-anchor after she turned 60 on August 9.
Hoda also received a touching video message from the Miss Congeniality actress about how entering your 60s is “pretty awesome.”
Sandra Bullock shared some pearls of wisdom with TV personality Hoda Kotb during her 60th birthday celebration
“I had so many brilliant and funny things prepared for you for this message that were just going to slay, but you know girl, I’m just too tired,” said the beloved actress, who marked her own 60th trip around the sun on July 26.
“I’m tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got there so I could check out the terrain and see what things look like, and just get the feel so I can fill you in,” she continued. “And it’s weird because people seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there.”
The co-anchor of Today with Hoda and Jenna turned 60 on August 9, and the Speed actress celebrated her own 60th birthday on July 26
“Turns out it’s pretty damn great,” she quipped. “It’s pretty awesome.”
The Blind Side star went on to praise the mother-of-two for being “incredible” to so many people and commended her ability to navigate life with kindness.
“What you do for a living and how you have to shape-shift every single day, how you navigate your kindness, even when that’s not what’s coming your way,” she said. “How you are to those you care about and how you keep them safe, and just who you are as a human being. We’re all pretty lucky to have you, especially your kids.”
“People seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there,” the beloved actress said about entering her 60s
The blockbuster queen ended the message by thanking the broadcast journalist for allowing her to be a part of her “circle.”
“I feel very grateful. And I have your bar set up, up here, so we can look at the view. It’s pretty beautiful, but I need you up here. Happy birthday,” she concluded.
The Oscar-winning actress and mother to Louis, 14, and Laila, 11, celebrated her own milestone birthday after a tough period in her life. Her partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, passed away last year following a three-year battle with ALS.
Mother to two children, the actress lost her partner of eight years, Bryan Randall, last year
She announced back in March 2022 that she would be taking a step back from Hollywood to focus on things at home.
Ahead of her 60th birthday, a source told People last month that she’s “doing okay now.”
“Her kids are amazing. She’s very happy to be a mom,” said the source close to the star’s friend Jennifer Aniston.
“Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards,” the source told the outlet. “She is grateful for all the love. Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed.”
“Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life,” a source said and noted that she’s “excited” for what the “future holds”
Sources also claimed that America’s sweetheart might slowly be coming back to public life.
“Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life,” a source told Us Weekly and added, “She’s excited about what the future holds. She’s ready to get back in the game.”
