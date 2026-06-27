Sam Claflin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sam Claflin
June 27, 1986
Ipswich, Suffolk, England
40 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Sam Claflin?
Samuel George Claflin is a versatile British actor known for commanding diverse roles across film and television. His performances consistently deliver emotional depth and captivating screen presence.
He first gained notice as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, a role that brought him global recognition and a devoted fan base. This breakthrough propelled him into leading man status.
Early Life and Education
Born in Ipswich, Suffolk, Samuel George Claflin grew up in Norwich, Norfolk, with his parents Mark and Sue, alongside three brothers. His early passion centered on football.
An ankle injury halted his football dreams, redirecting him towards acting after encouragement from a high school teacher. Claflin subsequently trained at the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Notable Relationships
Sam Claflin dated actress Laura Haddock starting in 2011, marrying her in July 2013 after a period of courtship. They met during an audition for My Week with Marilyn.
Claflin shares a son, Pip, and a daughter, Margot, with Haddock, with whom he announced his legal separation in August 2019. He has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since.
Career Highlights
Sam Claflin’s career boasts major roles in popular franchises and critically acclaimed dramas. He gained widespread recognition as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series, appearing in three installments that collectively grossed billions worldwide.
He also anchored the romantic drama Me Before You and portrayed the menacing Oswald Mosley in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. More recently, Claflin earned a Golden Globe nomination for his singing role as Billy Dunne in the Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six.
Signature Quote
“I have to prove myself in a lot of ways – as an actor, as a person, as someone who can handle pressure.”
Follow Us