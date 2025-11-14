Ryan Reynolds Donates $1M To People Affected By Coronavirus But Doesn’t Miss The Chance To Troll Hugh Jackman As Well

The rapid and uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 has certainly affected the majority of people across the globe, in one way or another. With many hoarding massive amounts of supplies and others taking it a step further by price gouging the most wanted items, a portion of people quickly ran into some serious issues. Especially in countries like the USA where people are struggling to get tested and fears over paid sick leave keep growing. While it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the ongoing cycle of negative news, fortunately, every now and then a glimpse of hope emerges.
Ryan Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share an announcement regarding the Coronavirus spread in North America. The actor revealed that he and his wife, fellow actress Blake Lively, decided to donate a whopping amount of money, splitting the sum between Feeding America: US Hunger Relief Organization and Food Banks Canada.
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $1M to help people affected by the Coronavirus
However, the couple did not stop there. At the same time as announcing the donation, Reynolds also decided to draw everyone’s attention by posting Hugh Jackman’s phone number (which is, to our frustration, fake). A perfect opportunity to troll his best friend as well as, perhaps, call him to action.
The close friendship between the Canadian and the Australian actors is definitely no secret as the two involve each other in all sorts of public shenanigans every once in a while. Like that one time the two had an ongoing ‘feud’ where they constantly roasted each other online as well as in interviews. Or when they called a truce over the said ‘feud’ and decided to film commercials for each other’s companies (although that didn’t exactly end on a good note, either). The two actors manage to have a good laugh at each other nonetheless and it seems like Reynold’s latest ‘jab’ at Jackman is just another occasion to lift everyone’s spirits, especially in such a trying time.
