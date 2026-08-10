Ryan Eggold: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ryan Eggold
August 10, 1984
Lakewood, California, US
42 Years Old
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Who Is Ryan Eggold?
Ryan James Eggold is an American actor recognized for his intense, multifaceted portrayals. He brings a distinct depth to characters across various television dramas. His consistent presence captivates audiences, leaving a memorable impression.
He first drew significant attention as Tom Keen in The Blacklist series, a role that showcased his versatility. His complex performance made him a fan favorite and led to his own spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption.
Early Life and Education
Born in Lakewood, California, Ryan Eggold grew up with his parents, James Frederick and Karen Benik Eggold, alongside his sister, Nicole Marie Eggold. His early life cultivated a passion for storytelling.
He honed his craft at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, actively participating in numerous theater productions. Eggold further pursued his interest, earning a degree in Theater Arts from the University of Southern California in 2006.
Notable Relationships
Ryan Eggold maintains a private stance on his romantic life; however, he has been previously linked to actresses Haley Bennett and Ashley Greene. These relationships were noted briefly in entertainment reports.
Eggold is currently single and there are no public records of him having children. He focuses largely on his career and does not frequently share personal relationship updates.
Career Highlights
Ryan Eggold gained widespread recognition for his compelling performance as Tom Keen in the acclaimed NBC crime drama The Blacklist, which later spawned the spin-off The Blacklist: Redemption. He also captivated audiences as Dr. Max Goodwin in the medical drama New Amsterdam.
Beyond acting, Eggold has showcased his talents as a musician, singer, and writer. He also contributed behind the scenes by directing and playwriting, further expanding his creative footprint in the industry.
Signature Quote
“You have to figure out ‘who am I?’ ‘What do I want to do?’ ‘What do I want to say?’”
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