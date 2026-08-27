Rupert Grint Under Serious Fire After Announcing Return To His Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Role

Rupert Grint is returning to the role that made him famous, but some fans aren’t exactly welcoming Ron Weasley back with open arms.
The actor’s Broadway comeback comes years after he publicly stood with the transgender community amid J.K. Rowling‘s controversial views.
Now, his decision to return to the Harry Potter universe has left some fans questioning his stance, with many comparing the backlash to the similar controversy surrounding his co-star Tom Felton.
One commenter bluntly wrote, “Man Previously Outspoken in Support of Transgender Community Finds Out What Money Is.”
Rupert Grint is all set to step back into the shoes of his beloved character, Ron Weasley, on Broadway
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Grint is officially returning to the wizarding world as an adult Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, taking over the role for a limited 17-week Broadway run at New York City’s Lyric Theatre.
His performances are scheduled from February 2 through May 30, 2027.
The play takes place 19 years after the events of the original Harry Potter story, following Harry, Ron, and Hermione as adults raising their own children.
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Ron and Hermione are now married, with their daughter Rose preparing to begin her own journey at Hogwarts.
The actor has made it clear that the opportunity is deeply personal.
“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life,” Rupert told The Hollywood Reporter.
He added, “There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life, is truly exciting.”
The announcement comes after the actor previously acknowledged that he might never completely escape Weasley’s shadow.
Rupert’s past support for the transgender community has put his Harry Potter return in a controversial light
In a 2025 interview with the BBC, he said he was unlikely to ever “step out” of the character’s shadow, adding, “I’m fine with that. I think it’s great.”
But while Rupert sees Ron as an important part of his personal and professional history, some fans see the return as a more complicated decision because of who created the character.
The backlash largely stems from Grint’s history of publicly supporting transgender people while distancing himself from Rowling’s views.
In June 2020, after Rowling’s comments about transgender issues sparked widespread controversy, Rupert issued a statement supporting the trans community.
“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers,” he said. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”
He later explained that he felt a responsibility to speak out, saying that “sometimes, silence is even louder.”
His co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson also publicly supported transgender people following Rowling’s comments, creating a notable divide between the three stars and the creator of the franchise.
Some longtime fans who viewed Grint as an “ally” criticized his decision, calling it a contradiction of his own stance
Rowling has continued to defend her gender-critical views, arguing that biological s*x is significant to women’s rights and single-s*x spaces.
LGBTQ+ advocates and critics have described some of her statements as transphobic and harmful to transgender people.
Critics believe appearing in a major Harry Potter production still contributes to a franchise closely associated with Rowling and therefore indirectly benefits her.
“It’s already sad without taking into account that they’re also helping fund anti-trans activism, pick a struggle,” one critic wrote.
Another user wrote, “The funny thing is that none of these ‘anti JKR’ actors have pledged any of their royalties from their HP movies (not even a single movie) to any trans cause. It’s all big talk no act.”
A third person said, “Well well well I guess his hatred for JK Rowling is not enough for him to want some of her money.”
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, has faced a similar debate over his return to the franchise
Others expressed, “Rupert Grint could have spent the rest of his career doing bit parts in M Night Shyamalan movies, but instead he decides to work with Johnny Depp then go crawling back to Harry Potter. Disappointing.”
“Can you imagine having your former boss from a place you worked at a decade and a half ago chat sh*t about you… and then deciding to come back to the very same company less than one year after? Yeah that’s Rupert Grint right now folks.”
Grint is not the first original franchise actor to return to the Harry Potter universe while Rowling’s views remain controversial.
Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, became the first major original cast member to reprise his role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway.
Felton began his run as an adult Draco on November 11, 2025, and is scheduled to finish on January 3, 2027.
Tom’s return also attracted scrutiny because of comments he made about Rowling.
During an interview at the June 2025 Tony Awards, Felton sparked outrage by explicitly stating he was “not really that attuned” to Rowling’s anti-trans controversies, adding that he was “incredibly grateful” to her because Harry Potter “brings the world together.”
Amid the controversy, Rupert has made it clear that his return is about revisiting Ron Weasley, a character who has been part of his life since childhood.
“They aren’t that well known outside HP, after all. They’re desperate for that JK Rowling money,” one netizen wrote
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