“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

While people are wondering if etiquette is still relevant in the 21st century, expert William Hanson is proving that it is, one TikTok at a time. His interest in it started at 12 years old when his grandmother gifted him a book of etiquette for Christmas. From that point on, it grew into a full career, helping people become as mannered as the British royals.
Today we’re diving deeper into some of his most recommended rules of etiquette that ideally every person should know. From the intricacies of wine tasting to knowing where to leave your empty sugar packet, William Hanson has our backs in almost every situation. To find his quality etiquette tips, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you’re noting them down, don’t forget to check out a conversation with etiquette consultant Antoinette Akanji from the School of Etiquette and Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert and founder of Manor of Manners, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the importance of good manners in today’s society.
Etiquette expert William Hanson went viral sharing etiquette tips and tricks
Here are the top recommendations that everyone should know
#1 Keep It Off The Table – Even If It Does Require A Heavy Tuck
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#2 Bombastic Side Eye
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#3 It’s All About The Eye Contact! As Much As You Might Like To Be, You Are Not Anna Wintour
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#4 A Damaged Rim Is An Awful Sight, Especially If You Are Given One As A Guest!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#5 Addressing Same Sex Couple
👬TWO MEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME
Traditional form: The Messrs Smith
Contemporary form: Mr John Smith and Mr Oliver Smith
– This styling is also correct for two brothers –
👭TWO WOMEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME
Traditional form: The Mses White
Contemporary form: Ms Joan White and Ms Paula White
– This styling is also correct for two sisters –
👬TWO MEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES
Option 1: Mr Jones and Mr Smith
Option 2: Mr John Jones and Mr Oliver Smith
Option 3: Messrs Jones and Smith
👭TWO WOMEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES
Option 1: Ms Andrews and Ms White
Option 2: Ms Joan Andrews and Ms Paula White
Option 3: Mses Andrews and White
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#6 When The Cheeseboard Is Passed Around, Don’t Commit This Cardinal Sin!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#7 Down Girl!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#8 People Can Get Very Fussy About At Which Angle This Should Be And In Different Countries It Can Be At Slightly Different Angles, But All Waiters Are Really Looking For Is The Cutlery Going Together To Signal You Are Finished
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#9 Discretion Is Great Etiquette
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#10 When You’ve Ordered A Bottle Of Wine And They’ve Poured Just A Little Bit Into Your Glass
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#11 Some People In The Etiquette World Think That Grape Scissors Are Uncommon, But If You Are Presented With Them It Is Good To Know How To Use Them
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#12 You Can Spear(S) Your Peas More Elegantly By Using Your Nearest Sticky Foodstuff As A Glue With Your Tines
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#13 No One Likes A Heavy Squirter
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#14 Definitely Don’t Fold It Into A Swan (Common!)
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#15 Egg And Soldiers Etiquette
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#16 Best Not To Drop The Soap!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#17 It’s A Sign Of The Tines!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#18 De-Gloving Is Great Etiquette
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#19 Don’t Make This Mistake While Having Your Christmas Lunch!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#20 You May Think That It Is Good Etiquette To Always Use Cutlery, But Did You Know That Correct Etiquette Often Entails Using Your Hands To Eat Food?
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#21 While Others Should Never Pressurise You To Drink, And You Should Call It Out When It Happens
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#22 Muscles > Mussels
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#23 Althought No One Wants Sticky Fingers
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#24 Where Can You Put Your Bag When Sitting At A Table
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#25 My Mid-Morning Snack Routine
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#26 Don’t Make This ‘Common’ Mistake!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#27 Got A Sweet Tooth? Follow This Tip To Avoid Any Nasty *detritus* In An Otherwise Elegant Restaurant
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#28 Lots Of People Have Been Asking Me Where To Put The Sauce When Enjoying A Nice Bit Of Rump!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#29 Always Push Your Bottom Back As Much As You Can Bear!
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
#30 Remember To Unwrap The Tip Before Devouring
Image source: williamhansonetiquette
