“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

While people are wondering if etiquette is still relevant in the 21st century, expert William Hanson is proving that it is, one TikTok at a time. His interest in it started at 12 years old when his grandmother gifted him a book of etiquette for Christmas. From that point on, it grew into a full career, helping people become as mannered as the British royals. 

Today we’re diving deeper into some of his most recommended rules of etiquette that ideally every person should know. From the intricacies of wine tasting to knowing where to leave your empty sugar packet, William Hanson has our backs in almost every situation. To find his quality etiquette tips, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you’re noting them down, don’t forget to check out a conversation with etiquette consultant Antoinette Akanji from the School of Etiquette and Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert and founder of Manor of Manners, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the importance of good manners in today’s society.

Etiquette expert William Hanson went viral sharing etiquette tips and tricks

@williamhansonetiquette Spear(s)! #dining #etiquette #williamhanson ♬ It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

Here are the top recommendations that everyone should know

#1 Keep It Off The Table – Even If It Does Require A Heavy Tuck

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#2 Bombastic Side Eye

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#3 It’s All About The Eye Contact! As Much As You Might Like To Be, You Are Not Anna Wintour

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#4 A Damaged Rim Is An Awful Sight, Especially If You Are Given One As A Guest!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#5 Addressing Same Sex Couple

👬TWO MEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME

Traditional form: The Messrs Smith
Contemporary form: Mr John Smith and Mr Oliver Smith

– This styling is also correct for two brothers –

👭TWO WOMEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME

Traditional form: The Mses White
Contemporary form: Ms Joan White and Ms Paula White

– This styling is also correct for two sisters –

👬TWO MEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES

Option 1: Mr Jones and Mr Smith
Option 2: Mr John Jones and Mr Oliver Smith
Option 3: Messrs Jones and Smith

👭TWO WOMEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES

Option 1: Ms Andrews and Ms White
Option 2: Ms Joan Andrews and Ms Paula White
Option 3: Mses Andrews and White

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#6 When The Cheeseboard Is Passed Around, Don’t Commit This Cardinal Sin!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#7 Down Girl!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#8 People Can Get Very Fussy About At Which Angle This Should Be And In Different Countries It Can Be At Slightly Different Angles, But All Waiters Are Really Looking For Is The Cutlery Going Together To Signal You Are Finished

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#9 Discretion Is Great Etiquette

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#10 When You’ve Ordered A Bottle Of Wine And They’ve Poured Just A Little Bit Into Your Glass

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#11 Some People In The Etiquette World Think That Grape Scissors Are Uncommon, But If You Are Presented With Them It Is Good To Know How To Use Them

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#12 You Can Spear(S) Your Peas More Elegantly By Using Your Nearest Sticky Foodstuff As A Glue With Your Tines

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#13 No One Likes A Heavy Squirter

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#14 Definitely Don’t Fold It Into A Swan (Common!)

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#15 Egg And Soldiers Etiquette

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#16 Best Not To Drop The Soap!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#17 It’s A Sign Of The Tines!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#18 De-Gloving Is Great Etiquette

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#19 Don’t Make This Mistake While Having Your Christmas Lunch!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#20 You May Think That It Is Good Etiquette To Always Use Cutlery, But Did You Know That Correct Etiquette Often Entails Using Your Hands To Eat Food?

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#21 While Others Should Never Pressurise You To Drink, And You Should Call It Out When It Happens

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#22 Muscles > Mussels

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#23 Althought No One Wants Sticky Fingers

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#24 Where Can You Put Your Bag When Sitting At A Table

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#25 My Mid-Morning Snack Routine

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#26 Don’t Make This ‘Common’ Mistake!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#27 Got A Sweet Tooth? Follow This Tip To Avoid Any Nasty *detritus* In An Otherwise Elegant Restaurant

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#28 Lots Of People Have Been Asking Me Where To Put The Sauce When Enjoying A Nice Bit Of Rump!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#29 Always Push Your Bottom Back As Much As You Can Bear!

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

#30 Remember To Unwrap The Tip Before Devouring

“The Salt Only Has One Hole”: 30 Etiquette Tips That May Be Missing In Your Life

Image source: williamhansonetiquette

