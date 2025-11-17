Wedding DJ Spots A Proposal About To Happen On The Dance Floor, Changes The Song To Ruin It, Later Wonders If He Did The Right Thing

Recently, a 27-year-old man who is a part-time DJ turned to the AITA community on Reddit for a moral judgement.
“I mostly DJ for just family and friends, I’m not really a professional, just do it for a little side cash from time to time,” the author explained.
One such side hustle was playing “on the cheap at a wedding for a friend of a friend.” It all was going fine until one guest, “Kevin,” asked for the song “Golden Hour.” “It was an odd request because at this time all the guests were literally hopping around and dancing but I was told to take all requests so did it anyways,” the DJ recounted.
Little did he know, the party was about to take an unexpected turn.
A wedding guest suddenly kneels down to propose in the middle of the dancefloor, DJ switches the song and receives backlash
Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)
Image credits: takemewu31 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Significant-Pass-784
In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Jen Glantz, the author of Bridesmaid for Hire and creator of The First Years of Marriage newsletter, explained that even if it seems like a good idea to propose at someone else’s wedding, it’s likely something that takes the attention and energy off the couple and isn’t the right thing to do.
“Try to remember that a wedding is an invite to someone’s party so respect the couple as much as possible. Try not to get too drunk, start fights, roast the couple getting married, or even bring uninvited guests with you,” Glatz told us.
However, if the newlyweds were surprised by their guests getting engaged on their wedding day, Glantz said that while it might be tough to acknowledge that happened, it’s best to stay positive. “It’s just part of the story now and one day it might even make for a good laugh!”
Many people thought the author did nothing wrong
Others, however, thought the DJ might be to blame
Follow Us